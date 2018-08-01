Former Detainees to sign governance agreement with reservations: Deng Alor

 
 
 
July 31, 2018 (JUBA) - Deng Alor, a leading member of the opposition Former Detainees (DFs) group said they will sign the governance agreement next Sunday with some reservations related to the issues of contention which will be settled in the next round of talks.

JPEG - 11.4 kb
Deng Alor Kuol (File photo)

Speaking to the Voice of America radio programme "South Sudan in Focus", Alors disclosed that their group has changed its mind and decided to sign the agreement on outstanding issues on governance after refusing to initial it on 25 July with the government and the SPLM-IO.

He said they will sign with reservations the agreement to not obstruct the peace process and will sit after that with the government to resolve in the next round of talks the issues that have been bracketed.

"The most important is that all these people are going to sign but with reservations that should be bracketed," the opposition leader said.

Alor stressed that they want the South Sudanese to be aware of their concerns including the incredibility of the referendum on the 32 states to be conducted before the end of the eight (8) months Pre-Transitional Period.

"Within 5 months you cannot conduct a referendum because who is going to be responsible for that referendum? It is the current government and this is the reason we are saying no, this is not possible," he stressed.

In line with the revitalized peace deal, the issue over the number of states in South Sudan will be resolved through the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) which should conclude its works and hand over its report within 90 days.

In case of failure to reach an agreement on the number of states, the IBC shall be transformed into Referendum Commission on Number and Boundaries of States (RCNBS) of the Republic of South Sudan.

"The RCNBS shall work under the direct supervision and support of the African Union and the IGAD, and shall conduct the referendum before the end of the agreed eight (8) months Pre-Transitional Period," says the agreement initialled on 25 July.

Alor further said they want to review the ratios of power-sharing at the level of states. He said they want to increase the percentage of the opposition at the state level from 35 to 45 per cent.

SSOA spokesperson Kwaje Lasu reiterated to Sudan Tribune that the opposition umbrella sticks to its position on agreement on the outstanding issue on governance.

"We in SSOA are standing our ground until our positions are addressed, nothing more nothing less," he wrote in a message to the Sudan Tribune.

Last Monday President said they will continue to discuss the few outstanding issues with the opposition groups and to ensure that peace returns in the country.

(ST)

  • 1 August 08:38, by South South

    Everyone with so called SSOA needs to tuck his/her tail and sign peace agreement on August 5th: FINITO

    repondre message

    • 1 August 13:25, by okello

      FDs were now became clear opposition, Deng Alor with your groups,South Sudanese people learned your behavior and you were the most enemies FDs we ever seen to us. please signing is not problems even if you all back to your previous position. The problems is how are you convincing us that you are innocent groups and not enemies.Being inform we don’t need you anymore with your arrogant styles.

      repondre message

      • 1 August 20:26, by lino

        This all what politics is about! Who didn’t understand it, it bad for you!!! When Dr. Garang inked CPA of 2005, nothing was conclusive, but SPLM went in with political maneuver in hope to change Islamic Regime of Khartoum behavior.

        repondre message

    • 1 August 20:26, by lino

      This all what politics is about! Who didn’t understand it, it bad for you!!! When Dr. Garang inked CPA of 2005, nothing was conclusive, but SPLM went in with political maneuver in hope to change Islamic Regime of Khartoum behavior.

      repondre message

  • 1 August 14:19, by White Nation

    Former Detainees you playing dirty games but you will fail because we know you cheat others.

    repondre message

  • 1 August 23:12, by One people

    Stop being a hurt headache ya into ya masjunyn, just go and sign that dam agreement your condemning everyday over nonsense. If Riek Machar signed the agreement, than who are you refusing to sign the agreement. You better hurry up and sign or you will suffer. (FDs) do you now that you don’t have Army? Anyways there is nothing call Former Detainees party in this world anyways.

    repondre message

    • 2 August 03:45, by chotnyang deng

      you FD beter to sign so that our nation will come back to normal.

      repondre message

      • 2 August 04:31, by Malakal county Simon

        If Dr Machar signed the most wanted peace, than all the oppositions are powerless without Dr Machar.... So i personally argues them to give peace chance and signs the outstanding issues which can later be settle!!

        repondre message

        • 2 August 05:04, by Kenyang ll

          Malakal Country Simon,
          Recall South Sudan long history (over five decades) of group or individual armed rebellions. Even recently, with power hungry Riek Machar inside as VP of the rotten regime, you have Yau Yau, Athor and some other loitering with arms.

          repondre message

          • 2 August 06:59, by Kenyang ll

            Riek may move back to Juba and reclaim vice Presidency (he shouldn’t been fired from in first place if we didn’t have an inferior President who can’t trust his own shadow) tomorrow but someone else join by disgruntles, groups, clans or tribes who will feel left out can reset everything anew.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



