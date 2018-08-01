South Sudan minister commends Uganda for hosting refugees

July 31, 2018 (KAMPALA) - South Sudan minister for environment and forestry, Josephine N’apwon has commended Uganda for the hospitality rendered to its refugees settled in the East African nation.

South Sudanese refugees attend independence day celebrations at Kirayandongo resettlement camp 9, July 2017 (ST)

“Since the first war broke in Sudan, a number of people have crossed into Uganda as refugees,” said the minister.

She said hospitality provided by the Ugandan government has enabled South Sudanese children to attend school and the rest have settled and access healthcare from existing health facilities.

According to the minister, her country is trying to find everlasting peace solutions so that its citizens can return to rebuild the country.

“We have meetings ongoing supported by IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and Uganda to ensure peace returns in South Sudan,” explained N’apwon.

She also encouraged traders from Uganda to continue trading with South Sudan, saying a lot is needed for Juba to settle economically.

“In the past, we have had ambushes by rebels along the roads, but since then, such activities have stopped,” stressed the minister.

Meanwhile the minister appealed to members of the international community to support the peace process in Africa’s newest nation.

She commended President Yoweri Museveni’s efforts in uniting rival leaders in South Sudan and other nations in the Great Lakes region.

(ST)