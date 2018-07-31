 
 
 
SPLM-N Agar welcomes end of war in South Sudan

Metting between Kiir, al-Bashir, Museveni and Machar in Khartoum 25 June 2018 (ST Photo)
July 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar welcomed the progress achieved towards a lasting peace in South Sudan and expressed its support for the process brokered by the Sudanese government.

"We welcome the end of war in South Sudan, whether is done in Khartoum or elsewhere, " said Yasir Arman the deputy Chairman of the Sudanese rebel group which was part of the historical SPLM that brought the independence of South Sudan in July 2011.

The war is the worst scenario facing the South Sudanese, and the end of the war enables them to look at the other items on the peace agenda Arman further said, stressing that the continuation of the five-year conflict would lead to the collapse of the South Sudan state.

The SPLM-N Agar deputy leader was reacting to the signing of an agreement on the revitalization of the governance chapter of the 2015 peace agreement between the warring parties in South Sudan. The deal which is still not initialled by some political groups will be signed on 5 August in Khartoum.

The Sudanese mediators continue to discuss the few pending items with the government in Juba, the opposition alliance (SSOA) and the FDs groups. For his part, President Salva Kiir stressed his government keenness to have an inclusive agreement.

Arman further mentioned the SPLM-N’s vision for the relations between the Sudanese and South Sudanese people in the future.

"We are for the establishment of a Sudanese confederation between two independent states. Each state maintains its flag and institutions, but the relationship between North and South will be strategic," he further said.

He took the opportunity to praise again the recent reconciliation between Eritrea and Ethiopia saying it creates a positive environment in the Horn of Africa, adding that the cooperation between the Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Eritrea and Ethiopia would consolidate a suitable astrosphere in the region.

He further pointed that the current developments will reduce the manoeuvres of the Sudanese regime, "which continues to intervene in Central Africa and Libya, and constitutes a negative factor in the Congo Basin and Libya," according to leading opposition figure.

"We welcome the end of the war between Ethiopia and Eritrea and in South Sudan. We believe that the changes in the issues of peace are in the interest of the peoples of the region".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 July 10:49, by Pakuai

    Malak Agar,
    Just take your ’brief case’ and go in like Mr. Deng Nhial with his advise from Jomo Kenyatta, the current father of Kenyan’s president Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta. If you damn can chap. You have been telling criminals from Darfur, Southern Kordufan & Southern Blue Nile to be addicted to depending on the so-called free UN handouts from the Qatar, and gulf Arab states, so-called israel,>>>

    repondre message

    • 31 July 10:57, by Pakuai

      and some of their shady countries in between just like what is always done to people of Darfur, Southern Kordufan & Southern Blue Nile. Some criminals like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, and some of their pieces of foreign puppets/stooges want to the same dirty game you fools in North Sudan have been playing in our country & over our people. And you fools think, that South Sudan would>>>

      repondre message

  • 31 July 17:52, by Eastern

    It’s probably end of war in southern Sudan (Nuba Mts, Blue Nile, etc) but not end of the war in SOUTH SUDAN..! Malik Agar et al can now be kept away from the South Sudan - the Sudan common borders, that’s the end of SPLA-North not end of war in South Sudan. SAF will be protecting Kiir’s oilfields - the ones he once refused to share with Al Bashir....!

    repondre message

  • 31 July 17:55, by Eastern

    Rwanda-Uganda-Kenya-South Sudan and the Sudan CANNOT and MUST NOT be held captives by power greedy leaders and their thieving followers.....THE TIME FOR NILE SPRING IS NOW....!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

