SPLM-N Agar welcomes end of war in South Sudan



July 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar welcomed the progress achieved towards a lasting peace in South Sudan and expressed its support for the process brokered by the Sudanese government.

"We welcome the end of war in South Sudan, whether is done in Khartoum or elsewhere, " said Yasir Arman the deputy Chairman of the Sudanese rebel group which was part of the historical SPLM that brought the independence of South Sudan in July 2011.

The war is the worst scenario facing the South Sudanese, and the end of the war enables them to look at the other items on the peace agenda Arman further said, stressing that the continuation of the five-year conflict would lead to the collapse of the South Sudan state.

The SPLM-N Agar deputy leader was reacting to the signing of an agreement on the revitalization of the governance chapter of the 2015 peace agreement between the warring parties in South Sudan. The deal which is still not initialled by some political groups will be signed on 5 August in Khartoum.

The Sudanese mediators continue to discuss the few pending items with the government in Juba, the opposition alliance (SSOA) and the FDs groups. For his part, President Salva Kiir stressed his government keenness to have an inclusive agreement.

Arman further mentioned the SPLM-N’s vision for the relations between the Sudanese and South Sudanese people in the future.

"We are for the establishment of a Sudanese confederation between two independent states. Each state maintains its flag and institutions, but the relationship between North and South will be strategic," he further said.

He took the opportunity to praise again the recent reconciliation between Eritrea and Ethiopia saying it creates a positive environment in the Horn of Africa, adding that the cooperation between the Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Eritrea and Ethiopia would consolidate a suitable astrosphere in the region.

He further pointed that the current developments will reduce the manoeuvres of the Sudanese regime, "which continues to intervene in Central Africa and Libya, and constitutes a negative factor in the Congo Basin and Libya," according to leading opposition figure.

"We welcome the end of the war between Ethiopia and Eritrea and in South Sudan. We believe that the changes in the issues of peace are in the interest of the peoples of the region".

(ST)