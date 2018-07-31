 
 
 
Tuesday 31 July 2018

Sudan declines extension of oil contract with Canadian firms

July 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Canadian Stamper Oil & Gas Corp has failed to secure an extension to an agreement to operate Block 25 with the Sudan National Petroleum Corporation, Sudapet.

JPEG - 19.7 kb
Sudanese oil workers at one of GNPOC fields in South Kordofan (file photo Asawer oil company)

The tiny $16 million company, earlier this year, said the probable reserve of the Al-Rawat field is at around 182 million barrels with significant potential room to grow.

According to the MoU which initially was signed with State Oil Corporation, Stamper may farm-in up to a 50% interest of the Al-Rawat field.

The Oil Review Africa reported on Monday that the chairman of State Oil Corporation, Lutfur Rahman Khan, failed to secure an extension to the MoU with the state-owned oil company, Sudapet.

" As a result of these developments, the board of Stamper has notified State Oil Corporation that the MoU between Stamper and State has been terminated," further said the report.

Sources close to the file in Khartoum told Sudan Tribune that the Sudanese authorities realised that the Canadian oil firms, State Oil Corporation and Stamper which acquired the former, do not have the expertise or financial resources to carry out oil exploration and production works.

The deal with the small Canadian firm "has been a symbol of Sudan oil industry going astray. It also shows "how desperate" the Sudanese officials were, he added.

The fact that Sudan was under the U.S. economic embargo discouraged the big oil firms from working in the east African country.

(ST)

  • 31 July 18:19, by Eastern

    With more FREE oil flowing in from the village boys, why not deny the nosey Canadians more business opportunities? The free oil from South Sudan is coming out of a poorly regulated operation manned by medieval era-like village boys who love good things but luck the business accuments....

Comment on this article



