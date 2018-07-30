Kiir invited to signing ceremony of South Sudan agreement on governance issues



July 30, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Monday received an invitation extended by his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir to attend the signing ceremony of an agreement on the outstanding issues on governance.

According to a statement released by the South Sudanese presidency, the invitation was handed over by the Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf and National Intelligence and Security Services Director Salah Gosh who were in Juba on Monday morning.

"The Minister in the Office of the President, Hon. Mayiik Ayii Deng stated that the Sudanese envoys came to invite President Salva Kiir to attend the signing ceremony that is being organized by the Sudanese government in Khartoum on the 5th of August," said the statement.

Mayiik further stressed the commitment of the Sudanese government to ensure that South Sudan attains sustainable peace and stability.

The signing ceremony is expected to be attended by the IGAD leaders.

Al-Bashir on Sunday encouraged the South Sudanese government to reach a compromise over the outstanding issues on the governance chapter with the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and the FDs.

The two groups reject the deal of 25 July saying it is designed to maintain the controversial 32 states. They contest a referendum to be conducted 5 months before the end of the 30-month transitional period, demanding to give more time for the campaign before the popular vote.

