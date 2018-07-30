 
 
 
Kiir invited to signing ceremony of South Sudan agreement on governance issues

President Salva Kiir receives Sudan's defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf and NISS Director Salah Gosh on 30 July 2018 (Photo S. Sudanese presidency)
July 30, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Monday received an invitation extended by his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir to attend the signing ceremony of an agreement on the outstanding issues on governance.

According to a statement released by the South Sudanese presidency, the invitation was handed over by the Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf and National Intelligence and Security Services Director Salah Gosh who were in Juba on Monday morning.

"The Minister in the Office of the President, Hon. Mayiik Ayii Deng stated that the Sudanese envoys came to invite President Salva Kiir to attend the signing ceremony that is being organized by the Sudanese government in Khartoum on the 5th of August," said the statement.

Mayiik further stressed the commitment of the Sudanese government to ensure that South Sudan attains sustainable peace and stability.

The signing ceremony is expected to be attended by the IGAD leaders.

Al-Bashir on Sunday encouraged the South Sudanese government to reach a compromise over the outstanding issues on the governance chapter with the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and the FDs.

The two groups reject the deal of 25 July saying it is designed to maintain the controversial 32 states. They contest a referendum to be conducted 5 months before the end of the 30-month transitional period, demanding to give more time for the campaign before the popular vote.

(ST)

  • 31 July 05:30, by lino

    Good luck!!! 32 States or more will the major problem soon. When demarcated, many people of all walk of life won’t be happy; then if you have cows, goats, or chickens crossing to the other side just firget about it! Even human traveling would be always with police and military convoys!!!💀??💀??🤮👮🏻???👮🏻???🦓🦍🦒.

    repondre message

    • 31 July 07:45, by Pakuai

      Lino,
      The issue of 32 states isn’t a problem. If in case there are some communities who feel, they don’t want their states. Then they are free to reemerge their states with other states which they feel comfortable with. It is just this simple. Those who will demarcate the states’ borders will not come from hell or heaven. But the South Sudanese people themselves. So Mr. Lino, bring on another>>>

      repondre message

      • 31 July 07:52, by Pakuai

        case chap apart from our 32 states. But as always, you Riek Machar and his allies losers are not the smartest kids in South Sudanese to be honest. Akoba & Langecuk would be given to their rightful owners if you fellows don’t know the owners. But the rightful owners of those areas are not our ’Nuers ke Nyantoc’ get it chap?

        repondre message

        • 31 July 10:14, by Kenyang ll

          Pakuai,
          I agreed with you. They say, people in glass house must not start throwing stones.

          repondre message

          • 31 July 12:39, by Jongo

            Kenyang
            This’s madness our people are losing their minds by going deep into old testimony history how can you solving problems by recreating or reopen a forgotten issues since we were found known as JUNOBEEN no boundaries between us we are one people this’s gonna be really a deep shit this’s not encouraging dark future is right ahead of us God Help

            repondre message

  • 31 July 11:12, by Kush Natives

    Lino, Mr. Pakuai is 100% correcto! Move to wherever or state that you feel popular, talking nonsense always isn’t helping at all! Asked your Riek who started it. Create an another legitimate reasons so that it into the peace process. Otherwise, everything else is going fine with us. Case closed!

    repondre message

  • 31 July 14:15, by Lenin Bull

    The IO have initialed the agreement. Comprehensive peace will be signed soon on the 5th August 2018. Let us prepare to celebrate peace and to rebuild our shattered lives again. The issue of 32/21/10 or 50 states is a none-issue except for moronic vampires that feed on human blood and killing.

    repondre message

  • 31 July 15:18, by Lenin Bull

    When the war broke out on 15th December 2013, we were living in 10 states where greater Upper Nile Region was ruled and mismanaged by Nuer governors and army generals( Upper Nile State by Simon Kun, Jonglei by John Koang, and Unity by Joseph Nguen) Gen.Johnston Gony In Upper Nile, Peter Gadet in Jonglei, and James Koang in Unity. They Nuer governors and army generals destroyed Upper Nile.

    repondre message

  • 31 July 15:24, by Lenin Bull

    The Nuer Hoodooh Riek and his Ngundaeng deceived OI maniacs were the first to initiate the tribal 21 states which distorted 10 states in favor of Nuer. When the government saw this poor tribal strategy by Riek in favor of Nuer it created 32/3 states as a tit for tat strategy.Who should be blamed now? Let us go for peace and peacefully resolve the issue of state through bloodless referendum.

    repondre message

  • 31 July 16:58, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    what is the deal behind Kiir invitation to sign documentations in Khartoum? Those signatory should be signed in the president of IGAD block rather then this individual going forth and back to sign in Khartoum. All these move should be in the hands of peace negotiators

    repondre message

  • 31 July 22:29, by Eastern

    .....And you think you have made any sense....? South Sudan is where it is thanks to the Maliths, the Dengs, the Garangs, et al of this world...!

    repondre message

  • 1 August 07:34, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Eastern let’s me assure you that,Omer Al-Bashire can not bring a permanent peace accord, the so called regional leaders from our neighbours Africa. The lasting peace can only be brought by the South Sudanese themselves if we only accept our wrong doings at the grass root level, Therefore there will be no peace without forgiveness from the citizens themselves

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
