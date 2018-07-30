Kiir says gov’t continuing to seek inclusive peace with non-signatories



July 30, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Monday said that his government is still in talks with the non-signatory groups ahead of the formal signing of an agreement on the outstanding issues on governance on 5 August.

On 25 July the government, the SPLM-IO and Other Opposition Parties (OPP) delegations initialled the deal on the power-sharing and governance but the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and the Former Political Detainees (FDs), abstained pointing to their small shares and a referendum to settle the issues of the 32 states if the parties fail to reach a compromise through the Independent Boundaries Commission.

In a statement released on the occasion of Martyrs Day seen by Sudan Tribune, President Kiir said the government continue to exert " its considerate efforts" to reach an inclusive agreement with all the opposition groups within the framework of Khartoum Round on the revitalization of the 2018 peace agreement.

"Several clauses constituting the agreement have already been signed and we remain with very few outstanding issues which we will continue to redouble our efforts to bridge a gap and sign the final text of the Revitalized peace Agreement," said Kiir.

"Your government is determined to ensure that peace returns to the people of South Sudan as soon as possible such that our collective nation-building process is reactivated," he further stressed.

President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday received the South Sudanese negotiating team and urged them to resolve the few pending issues on the governance chapter.

Also, Government spokesperson Michael Makuei told reporters after a meeting of the negotiating delegation with President Kiir on Monday that they discussed with the President and his two deputies on the outstanding issues before the final signing of the peace agreement

Minister Makuei further stated that the negotiating team will travel back to Khartoum to prepare for the signing ceremony Sudan on 5 August.

(ST)