Kiir says gov’t continuing to seek inclusive peace with non-signatories

President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar in Khartoum on 26 June 2018 (Photo SUNA)
July 30, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Monday said that his government is still in talks with the non-signatory groups ahead of the formal signing of an agreement on the outstanding issues on governance on 5 August.

On 25 July the government, the SPLM-IO and Other Opposition Parties (OPP) delegations initialled the deal on the power-sharing and governance but the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and the Former Political Detainees (FDs), abstained pointing to their small shares and a referendum to settle the issues of the 32 states if the parties fail to reach a compromise through the Independent Boundaries Commission.

In a statement released on the occasion of Martyrs Day seen by Sudan Tribune, President Kiir said the government continue to exert " its considerate efforts" to reach an inclusive agreement with all the opposition groups within the framework of Khartoum Round on the revitalization of the 2018 peace agreement.

"Several clauses constituting the agreement have already been signed and we remain with very few outstanding issues which we will continue to redouble our efforts to bridge a gap and sign the final text of the Revitalized peace Agreement," said Kiir.

"Your government is determined to ensure that peace returns to the people of South Sudan as soon as possible such that our collective nation-building process is reactivated," he further stressed.

President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday received the South Sudanese negotiating team and urged them to resolve the few pending issues on the governance chapter.

Also, Government spokesperson Michael Makuei told reporters after a meeting of the negotiating delegation with President Kiir on Monday that they discussed with the President and his two deputies on the outstanding issues before the final signing of the peace agreement

Minister Makuei further stated that the negotiating team will travel back to Khartoum to prepare for the signing ceremony Sudan on 5 August.

(ST)

  • 31 July 06:33, by Eastern

    The non-signatories are INSIGNIFICANT and that’s the position of Kiir. Let him go ahead with his peace. Does anybody still remember Anya Nya 2 after Addis Ababa Agreement..?

    repondre message

    • 31 July 06:58, by South South

      Eastern,
      Talking of Anya Nya 2, Nuer started that, great fighters with their people supporting them, not coward people sitting under computers and think that God will drop support from the sky to help them. You can not be a leader without people. Kiir enjoys big support from his people. Get it right.

      repondre message

      • 31 July 12:51, by Jongo

        Southx2
        You fool God is not leaving in the sky, Sky is an empty space God is in HEAVEN go back to school learn than the work Anya nya is an Eqyotorian word in Bari language again go to school & learn you son of a whore

        repondre message

    • 31 July 08:28, by Pakuai

      And where did Anya Nya 2 go to afterward? Joined Khartoum just like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe and others did in 1991 after their 1991 misadventure against the SPLM/A. And again in 2013 & 2016 and now, are being hold up by their Omar AL Bashir, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan masters, Europeans & their US masters as their bargaining chips over our country & our people>>>

      repondre message

      • 31 July 08:37, by Pakuai

        Mr. Eastern,
        A criminal like Pagan Amuom was part of Anya Nya2. And he was the one directing the ’1982 tong Anyidi’ (Anyidi war) between the Bor South Dinka and the Murles. To which the Murles were bloody nosed pretty badly right up to past our Mach Abol to Gumruok where the thieves came from. And before tong Anyidi, there was ’tong Amuometh’ prior and just after tong Amuometh & Anyidi,>>>

        repondre message

        • 31 July 08:45, by Pakuai

          came tong Paluer led by the ’Taposa & allies from Kapoeta, and the surrounding areas’. To which most of the attackers were almost decimated. And I think, the people of Toposa and allies even used to some people of Bor South Sudan then that they were fools that ’Jonkoth/Jenges’ have a lot of cattle and have no weapons. And all those insurgency of Murles & Taposas against Bor Dinkas was what spurred

          repondre message

          • 31 July 08:55, by Pakuai

            a lot of Bor Dinka/Jenge young boys from the cattle camps to to go to Gambella region for training, which eventually turned out to be the liberation of South Sudan from you cloned arabs of North Sudan. Tong Amuometh, tong Anyidi, tong Paluer, tong Jalle, Tong Dacuek and made the Whole greater Bor Dinka/Jieng joined the SPLM/A and our Koryom Division was born>>>>>

            repondre message

  • 31 July 07:36, by Games

    You have No eligibility human rights to interfere into South Sudan’s domestics issues. Abyei which basically you belong to is still a part of North Sudan since are Muslims and cannot put up with Christians South. So you must shut up and leave us alone to sorts out our problematics without your pathetic involvements.

    repondre message

    • 31 July 08:00, by Pakuai

      Games,
      Who says Abyei is a North Sudan pal? Games, were you not the one who wrote on this forum that Mr. "Omer Hassan El Bashir would intervene against South Sudan on behave of your Riek Machar & his allies if the government of South Sudan refuse to sign & implement what is being negotiated in Khartoum?" So Games, what side are you on exactly?>>>

      repondre message

      • 31 July 08:06, by Pakuai

        You are calling a real South Sudanese, Mr. South South a North Sudanese? Here we go! Yes there are some Abyei son like Mr. Francis Mading Deng who would want tto have it both ways. But those sellouts are a minority. Remember when the Ngok Dinkas of Abyei did their referendum in 2012. They voted overwhelmingly with 98% of votes to have nothing to do with our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>>

        repondre message

        • 31 July 08:11, by Pakuai

          And their 2012 referendum results had been tacitly acknowledged and approved by their South Sudanese cousins and now our Abyei state is just part of our former Warrap state at moment, but it will be one of our 33 states. Take it or leave it.

          repondre message

          • 31 July 08:14, by Pakuai

            But Games, we know you, Eastern, Jubaone and others on these SUDAN TRIBUNE forum are just bunch of foreign trolls posing as South Sudanese but are not.

            repondre message

            • 1 August 12:30, by jubaone

              Pakuai/koryom2/kuch
              I am a Bari (monye kak) and not a jienge or robot posing as a human being. Your incessant and out-of-context nonsense postings are a rude reminder that either you’re a lazy, impudent jienge idiot or some jellaba hireling pretending to be a jienge. I’m too smart to engage myself in some worthless online debates with your type. Case closed.

              repondre message

    • 31 July 08:30, by South South

      Games,

      I know Nuers love food and disorder, but lying is something new to me. Where do you get this idea that Iam from Abyei? You see, this is the only reason I call mentally retarded because you just follow a few Equatorians like jubaone, Eastern, The Rhino. When I beat them, they call me Iam from Abyei, never, I visited Abyei one time in my life.You feel miserable because you lost war.

      repondre message

      • 31 July 12:34, by The Rhino

        South South,

        No ’juronit’ can ever beat an Equatorian on this forum,let alone a scoundrel from Abyei,this is a very clear message.Jubaone,Eastern and The Rhino always whip your a** every time you start talking nonsense.If you are not a foreigner from somewhere,then tell us precisely where you came from,b’cos Juba or Equatoria is not your home.Who are you and what do you want in Equatoria?

        repondre message

        • 31 July 15:20, by Redeemer

          Jubaone, Eastern and the likes
          Referendum shows the clear choice of the people while agreement is out the interest of individuals. The refusal of FDs and their likes has made it clear to South Sudanese the kind leaders they are. They have been hiding all along

          repondre message

      • 1 August 12:38, by jubaone

        South South
        Stop this nonsense ya Abyei juronit. There are 2 likelihoods of your origin since you have till today not disclosed your humble beginnings. You keep talking of.."I’m from Juba, Yei, Bor etc.." What nonsense? Even monkeys have trees they call home. But cuz you’re a worthless foreigner, Abyei jienge so you think SS is for jienges. No.

        repondre message

        • 1 August 12:46, by jubaone

          South South
          Alternatively, you could be a bastardised Equatorian whose identity is dichotomous. Such bastardised Equatorians are snitches, sellouts and worse than jienges themselves. For example, Captain Malis, the illegal son of Ambrose Riny Thiik with a Kakwa prostitute was seriously injured during the last attack in Kaya early 2017. He was a nyor

          repondre message

