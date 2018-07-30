Sudan Call to meet in Paris next month



July 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Chairman of the National Umma Party (NUP) and opposition umbrella “Sudan Call” Sadiq al-Mahdi on Monday said the alliance would hold a meeting in Paris in the third week of August to discuss requirements of the post-regime era.

In a letter titled “Homeland Salvation Message”, al-Mahdi said all security, economic and political indicators point to the imminent collapse of the regime.

He pointed out that the coming change would gain meaning only if specific plans to build the nation were developed.

The veteran leader added change would inevitably occur either through comprehensive dialogue or popular uprising, saying the Sudan Call meeting would produce a charter to build the nation.

Al-Mahdi also said the meeting would discuss the tasks of the next period, saying these tasks would be laid out in details in a statement to be issued in Paris later.

He expressed hope that all Sudanese people not only the Sudan Call forces support demands of peacebuilding, democracy and just development in order to overcome national crises.

The Sudan Call, which was established in Addis Ababa on 3 December 2014, includes the NUP, the rebel SRF factions, Sudan Call parties inside Sudan and the Civil Society Initiative (CSI).

In a meeting held in Paris last March, the Sudan Call chose al-Mahdi as chairman and approved a constitutional declaration and a final communiqué calling to adopt peaceful political means to achieve change through peaceful popular uprising or dialogue.

However, the Sudanese authorities filed criminal charges against al-Mahdi accusing him of dealing and coordinating with the armed movements that seek to topple the regime.

(ST)