Beijing, Khartoum discuss Bashir’s visit to China next September

July 29, 2018 ’KHARTOUM) - Sudanese state minister for foreign affairs and Chinese ambassador to Khartoum discussed on Sunday the participation of President Omer al-Bashir in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit will take place in Beijing in September 2018.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Parker Song)

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Garib Allah Kidir said Minister Osama Faisal met Chinese diplomat Li Lianhe and discussed preparations for the participation of President Omer al-Bashir at the upcoming summit, as well as arrangements for a bilateral summit to be held with the Chinese President ahead of the forum.

He said the upcoming Sudanese-Sudanese summit will discuss ways of developing cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially economic and trade cooperation.

According to the spokesperson, the minister of state referred to the meetings of the joint working group to develop cooperation in Beijing on August 28, ahead of the president’s visit.

China’s debt on Sudan is estimated at more $10 billion.

In August 2017, China announced a debt relief for Sudan worth $160 million saying it would provide about $75 million in financial assistance to Khartoum.

In return, Sudan proposed that China develop its oil investments in Sudan.

Also, among the issues to be discussed between the two sides, Sudan’s debt arrears towards China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

(ST)