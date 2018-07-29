Another Darfur armed group joins SRF umbrella



July 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council (SLM-TC) has joined the Sudanese Revolutionary Front led by Minni Minnawi (SRF-MM) announced a statement released by the rebel umbrella at the end of a four-day meeting on Saturday.

The alliance of the armed groups mainly from Darfur region said in a joint statement the SRF faction led by Malik Agar that they decided to reunify the two factions of the Sudanese armed groups which are also part of the Sudan Call alliance, an alliance of political and armed forces.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SRF-MM stressed that unity is a cornerstone of Sudanese opposition’s strength in its struggle against the regime of President Omer al-Bashir. The alliance further pointed to the agreement reached with the SRF-Agar and the ongoing discussions with the SPLM-N Abdel Aziz al-Hilu on this respect.

Further, "the meeting discussed the membership application to join the Revolutionary Front, by the Sudan Liberation Movement Transition- Council led by Comrade Dr Hadi Idris. The meeting unanimously adopted the SLM-TC as a full member of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front from the date of issuing this statement in accordance with the Constitution of the Front," reads the statement issued by the SRF-MM spokesperson Mohamed Zakaria.

The SLM-TC carried out a coordinated military attack with the SLM-Minni Minnawi against the positions of the Sudanese government forces in North and South Darfur in May 2017.

The rebel group which is now led by Idris after the arrest of its former leader Nimir Abdel Rahman following the clashes of May 2017 In North Darfur, rejects to take part in the African Union-led peace process.

In statements to Sudan Tribune on Saturday, Idris denied any change in their rejection for negotiations with the regime after joining the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.

"The Movement remains committed to its plan to overthrow the regime in order to build a stable Sudanese state. The SRF’s response to the SLM-TC initiative and its acceptance in the alliance is part of the Movement’s strategy to unify the resistance and the Sudanese forces that reject the racist policies of the regime and unite their efforts to overthrow it," he said.

He pointed out that the SRF as an organization was not a party to the African roadmap stressing it was signed by the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi, the Justice and Equality Movement.

"Therefore, joining the SRF does not mean in any way our commitment to negotiate with the regime," he said.

Idris welcomed the SRF decision to accepted their membership application and described it as a courageous step " supporting the trends towards unity.

In its statement, the RSF stressed that peace is a strategic option for the alliance to reach a comprehensive solution that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis and leads to democratic transformation and national reconciliation. However, the rebel umbrella also emphasized its adherence to the armed struggle as a legitimate means of struggle.

