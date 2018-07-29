 
 
 
Sunday 29 July 2018

SPLM-IO accuses S. Sudan government of trying to ignite war in Yei River State

South Sudan's army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)

July 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese main armed opposition group (SPLM-Io) accused the authorities of Yei River State of seeking to provoke them and to ignite hostilities through the installation of administrative officials in the areas under their control.

The South Sudanese government and the SPLM-IO signed on 27 June an agreement on the implementation of the comprehensive permanent ceasefire followed by another deal on the outstanding issues on the security arrangements chapter on 6 July.

The two deals reached during Khartoum Round of the revitalization process paved the way for a third agreement on the outstanding issues on the power-sharing and governance that would be signed on 5 August in the Sudanese capital.

SPLM-IO Deputy Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said the Yei River State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony escorted and installed his Commissioner of the controversial Mugwo county in Yei River State, on 26 July.

As the area is under the full control of the SPLA (IO), the "SPLA (IO) forces tactfully pulled out from the area to avoid the intended clashes," he stressed.

The SPLM-IO official further added that the deputy governor of Yei River State, on Saturday, left Yei escorted by 13 Land Cruisers and 2 trucks full of SPLA soldiers with three commissioners of three counties unilaterally created in the Greater Kajo Keji.

"These Anti-peace ventures are happening when the warring parties have signed a permanent ceasefire and also initialled the KRA, yet it is not the first time that the regime has deliberately provoked and attacked our positions since the declaration of the permanent ceasefire in Khartoum," said Gabriel.

The SPLM-IO spokesperson called on the government to withdraw "the said commissioners" from the rebel-controlled areas "before we negatively react to exercise our natural entitlement to defend ourselves against such terror".

Also, he called on the ceasefire body and the UN peacekeeping Operation, IGAD and Troika countries to investigate the provocation of the regime and to "restrain Juba regime from defiantly aggressing the SPLM/SPLA (IO) with an aim to undermine and get rid of the ongoing peace process".

(ST)

  • 29 July 07:44, by South South

    This is not correct, there are no areas under control of Riak’s IO in Yei River State. Please refrain yourself from this hard words and let’s focus on peace. You will be our guy soon in Juba. We love peace

    • 29 July 08:11, by Games

      South South
      You are ignoramus hopelessness creations. Why signed peace if IO are no where to be found in the country. Besides the large parts of Equatorians region is under IO control.
      Machar and his groups are trying very hard to bring small fragile peace into the country, but you lowlife idiot are desperately trying to take advantage on it.

      • 29 July 08:28, by Pakuai

        Games,
        If you want to start learning English through SUDAN TRIBUNE, then it is BETTER you better enroll yourself in school and learn again. There is NO MORE called SPLM-IO in Equatoria region. Look for another job loser. By the way *Games*, SPLM is a political movement & SPLA is an (army wing). Bring another piece of sh*t loser.

      • 29 July 10:21, by South South

        Games,

        We are trying to sign peace with Pagan’s team. Does Pagam have army in Eqautoria? What a wicked Nyagat!!!!! What large part of Eqautoria you have if Pagak is in our hands?

    • 29 July 08:15, by Pakuai

      "SPLM-IO accuses S. Sudan government of trying to ignite war in Yei River State"

      And where is that in Yei River state is our so-called SPLM-IO? No where in Yei idiots. By the way, the criminals who have been using our SPLM/A name for their own ends, have been informed. Game is over.

    • 29 July 08:22, by Malakal county Simon

      Thick-head! Why negotiate then, if no areas under IO control Yei-River State??

      • 29 July 10:24, by South South

        The same thing to you Nyagat. Peter Gadet signed peace with us. Does he have army in Yei River State?. Those Nyagats are not even human being to deal with, but just food lovers.

      • 29 July 14:20, by Jongo

        Negotiate, this to make somebody like you dirty game & uncle Siiiim to understand the language we say but we know the deference you so called fool IO or damn shit why don’t you shut up your dirty mouth instead of bullshit when smart people talk idiot like you only clap hand

    • 29 July 15:57, by Lokoli

      South South, Stop tribal politics here. Talk about South Sudan. Your Stone Age fighting is eating up the nation. Shame on you the semi-illiterate!!!! You will never learn the politics of the 21st century’s.

  • 29 July 08:25, by Games

    They are coming to Juba to tame your ass idiots. Where did you get those falsehoods information that games is over, when 1/3 of the Oppositionss haven’t signed yet your deceived peace. Think over before randomly saying irrelevant things

  • 29 July 08:25, by Eastern

    SPLA-IO "tactically" pulled out; what a stupid....? SPLA-IO should stop posturing, they have been vanquished....! Just settle for the morsel being dished out to you in Khartoum. Let South Sudanese chart their future!

    • 29 July 10:35, by South South

      Eastern,

      Please leave Nuer alone. If you want to fight organize your tribe and go to war.

  • 29 July 11:07, by Games

    South South
    You are wasted of space. Machar and his groups are coming back to Juba and don’t expect any goods things would come out in their returns. For me, I will come back to Juba after someone or me kills Salva Kiir.

    • 29 July 12:06, by South South

      Games,

      I want Nuers to be ok this time. Some people who do not know how to fight are trying to push Nuers to war when they are hiding. Kiir is a red line to be touched. I do not want you to run to DRC with rotten feet. Riak will be OK. He accepted peace from the bottom of his heart. No more hard words with our cousin Nuers.

      • 29 July 14:21, by Games

        Good luck, it is always taking more than 100 years for Nuer to forget something that hurts thems

        • 29 July 14:32, by South South

          Games,

          Please try to put down this issue that Nuers are the best fighters. Since 2013 until today, 5 years of war, what did Nuers gain other than destruction of their villages. I hope Nuer will not make another mistake soon because consequences will be huge to be handled. Good luck with your Nuers who do not forget.

  • 29 July 20:10, by Kush Natives

    Calling government a terror is disrespectful from rebels, that’s totally disgrace and insanity. If rebels have nothing to report completely, then let them their mouths shut. Last not least, there’s nothing called IO forces present in that area as we speak. It’s totally a white lie.

