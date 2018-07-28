 
 
 
South Sudanese authorities arrest prominent activist

July 28, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese security service Saturday arrested a South Sudanese rights defender Peter Biar Ajak who is known for his activism for peace and his call for a new generation of leaders to lead the country.

JPEG - 33.7 kb
Peter Biar Ajak poses with Bishop Emeritus Paride Taban, on 7 April 2018 (ST Photo)

The rights defender was arrested at Juba airport while he was on his way to Aweil to attend the Red Army Foundation commemoration day.

Akaj who is the founding chairman of South Sudan Young Leaders Forum (SSYLF), Red Army Foundation and NxGeneration of SouthSudan group recently twitted and re-twitted several messages hostile to the South Sudanese leadership.

"We must stop thinking that the so-called leaders will bring peace South Sudan. We, the great people of South Sudan, must organize ourselves to bring about the peace we deserve!," he wrote in a recent Twit.

He was also very critical to the IGAD-led peace process and its power-sharing proposal for a big transitional government.

In a statement released his brother Deng Ajak called for his release saying they learned that he is detained at the headquarters of the South Sudan National Security Service dubbed the Blue House.

"The charges and the motive for his arrest is not known. We, the concerned family members urged the arresting authorities to respect his rights and liberties," he further said in the seen by Sudan Tribune.

Several South Sudanese politicians and activists called for Ajak’s release including Majak D’Agoôt Former Sudan Deputy Intelligence Chief, and a Former Political Detainee and Suzanne Jambo, chairperson of STEPS party and Coordinator of NESI Network.

However, it was rumoured in the social media that the security service suspects him for joining the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) of Paul Malong who is also from Aweil region.

The South Sudanese authorities were not reachable by Sudan Tribune for comment on these rumours.

(ST)

  • 29 July 00:31, by Pakuai

    Mr. Peter Ajak and bunch of foreign puppets/stooges seem to be reveling in the so-called "western educated" or young people who are often hedged up by their foreign criminals and send them back to Africa to come & regime change their elected governments on behave of their *Europeans or corporate America backers*. But the criminals are playing games with the South Sudanese people>>>

    repondre message

    • 29 July 00:41, by Pakuai

      Their greatest charlatan, Mr. Barack Hussein Obama even & some of his criminals in the then US states department used to "some young people across Africa and shipped them to US for brain washing in six weeks" And send back to Africa to come & change their elected governments in the name of the "so-called reforms, democracy, rule of law & to be tolerance to gays or lesbians>>>

      repondre message

    • 29 July 19:56, by Paul

      Pakuai, are insinuating that the government officials were easily intimidated by Peter Biar Ajak. To me I think it’s good to have an opposing voice as long violent is not the mean. Peter was not encouraging violence but opposing leaders who over a period of time have failed and failed again to serve the nation justly. Western leaders didn’t Biar Ajak to over throw the government as you have ass

      repondre message

  • 29 July 19:44, by Paul

    If you are staying abroad as a South sudanese and are critical of the government, chances are that you have been marked down as a terget. It is best that u consider the country you are currently in as your real country and do your best as a citizen of that country. Current leaders do not like to be criticised as they are not serving people but served by the people.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
