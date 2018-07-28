South Sudanese authorities arrest prominent activist

July 28, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese security service Saturday arrested a South Sudanese rights defender Peter Biar Ajak who is known for his activism for peace and his call for a new generation of leaders to lead the country.

Peter Biar Ajak poses with Bishop Emeritus Paride Taban, on 7 April 2018 (ST Photo)

The rights defender was arrested at Juba airport while he was on his way to Aweil to attend the Red Army Foundation commemoration day.

Akaj who is the founding chairman of South Sudan Young Leaders Forum (SSYLF), Red Army Foundation and NxGeneration of SouthSudan group recently twitted and re-twitted several messages hostile to the South Sudanese leadership.

"We must stop thinking that the so-called leaders will bring peace South Sudan. We, the great people of South Sudan, must organize ourselves to bring about the peace we deserve!," he wrote in a recent Twit.

He was also very critical to the IGAD-led peace process and its power-sharing proposal for a big transitional government.

In a statement released his brother Deng Ajak called for his release saying they learned that he is detained at the headquarters of the South Sudan National Security Service dubbed the Blue House.

"The charges and the motive for his arrest is not known. We, the concerned family members urged the arresting authorities to respect his rights and liberties," he further said in the seen by Sudan Tribune.

Several South Sudanese politicians and activists called for Ajak’s release including Majak D’Agoôt Former Sudan Deputy Intelligence Chief, and a Former Political Detainee and Suzanne Jambo, chairperson of STEPS party and Coordinator of NESI Network.

However, it was rumoured in the social media that the security service suspects him for joining the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) of Paul Malong who is also from Aweil region.

The South Sudanese authorities were not reachable by Sudan Tribune for comment on these rumours.

(ST)