 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 28 July 2018

South Sudan Central Bank vows to stabilize dollar price

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir receives the governor of the South Sudan Central Bank Dier Tong Ngor on 27 July 2018 (ST Photo)

July 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan Saturday briefed President Salva Kiir about the financial measures the central bank stabilize the pound vs U.S. dollar and rein in consumer prices as the war-ravaged country import all the commodities.

Flowing the meeting, Dier Tong Ngor who was appointed last May stated he briefed the President about the drastic measure that led the South Sudanese pound’s recent rally against the U.S. Dollar.

The U.S. dollar current exchange rate is at 150 South Sudanese pounds. Last month it was at 250 pounds in the parallel market.

Dier reiterates that Central Bank Administration will make sure the U.S. dollar’s decline continues in the local market so that the prices of basic commodities be stabilized in the interest of citizen.

Also, Dier briefed Kiir on the Electronic Currency which the central bank plans to implement in association with the commercial banks and mobile companies.

Last May, President Salva Kiir fired the former central bank’s governor over his failure to rein in consumer prices that almost tripled last year.

Economists in Juba say that the rise in oil price and the expected increase of oil production after the end of war will improve the health of the South Sudanese economy. But they call to develop agriculture projects and small industries to end the country’s dependence on imported commodities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 July 10:43, by Eastern

    Efforts in futility......What determines the global oil prices and prices of the global currencies IS NOT DICTATED in the cattle camps. Even the Saudi Arabians are living in peace because they dare not touch that red button. One of their own, Osama Bin Laden, thought he could challenge the powers that be, now you know what happened to him.....

    repondre message

  • 28 July 10:45, by Eastern

    The painful demise of the regime in Juba is too much inclination on the oil resources of the country which has multiple hyenas eyeing....!

    repondre message

    • 28 July 12:54, by South South

      Eastern,
      Everything looks promising in South Sudan. When peace comes everything will go back slowly to normal.

      repondre message

      • 28 July 13:10, by jubaone

        South South
        Jienges have had peace for the last 13 yrs and yet no substantial infrastructure development could be seen. Foreign investors don’t do business with jienges but rather remain in Equatoria. This in turn has attracted hoards of hungry jienges as well as criminals, beggars and prostitutes to Juba. Only when Equatoria is at peace can SS know peace. Jiengelands don’t matter

        repondre message

        • 28 July 13:16, by South South

          jubaone,
          Stop all these nonsense, Equatoria is not in the sky, but in South Sudan.

          repondre message

          • 28 July 13:23, by jubaone

            South South
            In the eyes 👀 of a fool, facts appear nonsense. Only intelligent people understand the truth.

            repondre message

        • 28 July 13:21, by jubaone

          South South
          Most Equatorians have pulled back and left the jienges and nyagats to run 🏃 the country as they wish. Result is; chaos, disorganization and corruption. If jienges can’t run their states properly, how can they do that in a multi ethnic country? No. Congenital fools and losers are unfit for anything. Only when Equatorians run the country, will SS witness development

          repondre message

      • 28 July 13:16, by jubaone

        South South
        SS is Equatoria and Equatoria is SS, the rest jiengelands are empty cattle grazing fields. After all, most jienges have fled to Sudan, Equatoria, Uganda and Kenya leaving behind old, hungry and dying ones behind. Most luakjienges are either fighting as nyors or living as criminals in Juba. We Equatorians must ensure jienges and nyagats are kept confined to Juba only.

        repondre message

        • 28 July 13:23, by South South

          Jubaone,
          Your stupidity is greater than anything bad we have in South Sudan. This week, i visited two cities where South Sudan Football Tournaments are taking place, Aweil and Juba. The incomes of the games in Aweil are higher than Juba, our capital, so if Dinkas are not in their states, how come more people are attending games in Aweil than Juba? Stop lying.

          repondre message

          • 28 July 13:30, by jubaone

            South South
            The only city we in SS is Juba, the rest are simply towns. Aweil is not a city. The last time I was in Aweil airport which is in the middle of the town, I thought we had an emergency landing on some bush road but was reassured we had arrived in Aweil. Goats, chicken 🍗 and little jienges all scampering towards our plane. It didn’t look like a city.

            repondre message

            • 28 July 17:56, by South South

              jubaone,

              You are very good changing topics to satisfy your lies. You were talking about Dinka states not having people live there, that was our topic, but Aweil in last 3 days has more football incomes than Juba. Again, the old airport in Aweil is now a market. There is a new airport I saw in Maduang area. It seems to me you have in DIASPORA for years and really do not know anything about SS.

              repondre message

          • 28 July 16:43, by Eastern

            South South,

            You make me lough my ribs off.....This is puerile childish. Which Aweil are you talking about, not the same Aweil the city of street children in South Sudan. Just go to Sika Hadit market in Aweil and gauge for yourself the poverty and go to Hai Naivasha and so what the single mothers do to put food on their table. All this is at the cost of keeping the Bany a Bany come what may!!!!

            repondre message

            • 28 July 18:00, by South South

              Eastern,

              You hate Dinka tribe, so who will expect you to say something good about Aweil. Anyway, it doesn’t bother me at all. In last two days, Aweil has more football incomes than Juba. Please call anyone you know in Juba football league and ask them about that. Aweil I saw other day, has paved roads like Juba, more buildings and more people. It’s a real city. If you do not like that, who care.

              repondre message

              • 28 July 18:52, by Eastern

                South South,

                I have told you this now for the umpteenth time that I hate Dinkocracy. If you want to lump the Dinka and Dinkocracy, it’s up to you. My wife is a Dinka and she’s a fine woman just like any other woman from Equatoria.

                repondre message

                • 28 July 18:55, by Eastern

                  South South,

                  I hate people who posture by lying and claiming to be able to do what they obviously can’t. Reigning in the runaway economy requires those who can tell Kiir to his face that look, allocating the lion’s share of the budget would screw the economy further. Even with Machar in Juba, don’t expect miracles.....

                  repondre message

  • 28 July 17:45, by Theone

    It seem all of you have master degree in TRIBALISM, without tribalism you can not survive in the real world.

    repondre message

    • 28 July 21:02, by Pakuai

      Theone, " without tribalism you can not survive in the real world"
      You are spot on chap. However here in South Sudan we have taken our tribalism to a new level. But around the world, tribalism is never been a bad thing. Remember chap, everything around world or going on our lives ’revolve around tribes’. People call all kinds of associations different names/words>>>

      repondre message

      • 28 July 21:16, by Pakuai

        such as political parties, football clubs and so on. But in the end, it is all about tribes. All the associations are about to belong to a ’tribe’ however not necessarily bloodline association. for example, South Sudan belong to IGAD/EAC/AU community of nations, and I guess South Sudan joined the IGAD, EAC and the AU to belong a ’tribe’. When South Sudan national football team go and play with>>>

        repondre message

        • 28 July 21:23, by Pakuai

          the Ugandan or Kenyan national football team. Then all South Sudanese join hand together and cheer up their national team (tribe) against Ugandans Kenyan national teams (tribes). It is the way it always has been around the world fellows. Even during the recent world cup finals. A lot of South Sudanese were cheering up France, because France football team had a lot of black players I guess>>>>

          repondre message

          • 28 July 21:31, by Pakuai

            But if in case France football team were to face a Senegal football team in world cup finals. Then I think every football fan in Africa continent would have backed Senegal national team than France. In the UNSC, the US, the UK and France always vote in block against China or Russia or against other none European or NATO countries----it’s all about ’tribes’ around the world Mr. The one brother>>>

            repondre message

            • 28 July 21:43, by Pakuai

              EA country like Rwanda even joined the Common wealth countries even when Rwanda was not a former British colony. Rwanda just wanted to be belong to commonwealth countries of nations (tribes). Many of our people just view the world in terms of Dinkas/Jenges, Nuers, Shilluks, Azandi, Barias, Anuaks et al. But our whole world ’revolves’ around ’societal or tribal formations’ than we think.

              repondre message

    • 28 July 22:34, by Eastern

      Theone,

      So you are a lost sheep "who" still believes in MASTERS DEGREES....?

      repondre message

      • 28 July 22:48, by Pakuai

        Eastern,
        Certificates, degrees, masters & PhDs are all here with South Sudanese with our big ’losers and foreign puppets/stooges’ like Mr. Lam Akol & Riek Machar. But their alleged esteemed education achievement has been a big shame to education in general in South Sudan. People send their children to school here in South Sudan & around the world for their children to learn more of what their>>>>

        repondre message

        • 28 July 22:56, by Pakuai

          parents even didn’t learn when they were young some known or unknown reasons and to be good citizens of South Sudan & the world they live/will live in. But our esteemed learned idiots like Mr. Riek Machar or Riek Machar have let some people question if our children we will go & learn and come and be our country’s & our people’s killers & destruction, then there is no need for it>>>

          repondre message

          • 28 July 23:03, by Pakuai

            But education is what makes progress in countries & people’s lives. And that is why some people with brains have been calling some of our people to let’s go off this madness, come & join our national dialogues, register your parties, merge them like the so-called SSOA to have a chance to win in elections & reform our constitutions & send our children to schools to learn>>>

            repondre message

            • 28 July 23:11, by Pakuai

              Our people are the least educated people in the whole world the world and it understandable. But what about now? There is no justification whatsoever. Many of our Nuers children are again going to be left behind by their peers in other states. And this going to cause yet other problems in future. Some of these tantrums throwing behavior in some of our communities are symptoms of lack of education>

              repondre message

              • 28 July 23:24, by Pakuai

                Educated citizenry around the world always make right decisions and always contribute more to the progress of a countries & their communities. There are some people who always say, that SPLM/A was a ’movement of cattle camp boys’ That is not exactly true, SPLM/A was full of superior educated boys otherwise, the SPLM/A would not had ’conversed’ the ’complex & hostile worlds of Guerilla movements’>>

                repondre message

                • 28 July 23:33, by Pakuai

                  So education has never ever been a bad idea. And a good education, not just education, but quality education is what our country & our people badly need now to ’catch up’ with our neighbours & other countries around the world.

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.