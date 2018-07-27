Sudan calls on international community to provide further funds for refugees

July 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Foreign Ministry and Sudan’s Commission of Refugees have agreed to coordinate efforts to tackle refugee issue.

Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’im on Thursday met with the commissioner of refugees Hamad al-Gizouli.

The two sides discussed ways to provide support for a large number of refugees and illegal migrants who share the scare resources with the host communities.

They also called on international community to bear its responsibility towards refugees in Sudan, saying the country hosts about 2 million refugees as international community contributes 37 percent of their needs only.

According to statistics of Sudan’s Commission of Refugees, Sudan is hosting around 2 million refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Chad, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

The United Nations says Sudan hosts 110,000 Eritrean refugees, 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

In addition, some 500,000 South Sudanese who stayed in Sudan following the separation are also in need of humanitarian assistance according to the UN.

(ST)