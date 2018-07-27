 
 
 
Sudan calls on international community to provide further funds for refugees

Ethiopian refugees take part in a small demonstration in front of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)'s offices in Khartoum during a visit by UNHCR's official Antonio Guterres 26 April 2007. (Photo GettyImages AFP)

July 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Foreign Ministry and Sudan’s Commission of Refugees have agreed to coordinate efforts to tackle refugee issue.

Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’im on Thursday met with the commissioner of refugees Hamad al-Gizouli.

The two sides discussed ways to provide support for a large number of refugees and illegal migrants who share the scare resources with the host communities.

They also called on international community to bear its responsibility towards refugees in Sudan, saying the country hosts about 2 million refugees as international community contributes 37 percent of their needs only.

According to statistics of Sudan’s Commission of Refugees, Sudan is hosting around 2 million refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Chad, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

The United Nations says Sudan hosts 110,000 Eritrean refugees, 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

In addition, some 500,000 South Sudanese who stayed in Sudan following the separation are also in need of humanitarian assistance according to the UN.

(ST)

  • 28 July 05:11, by Pakuai

    The government of South Sudan must ask the cloned arab North Sudan to bring the real number of the so-called refugees in North Sudan. The damned evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their UN & their sleazy NGOs must not be allowed to get away with lies some of these days>>>>

    repondre message

    • 28 July 05:19, by Pakuai

      the US, the UK, France, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between have been using their so-called *humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and their so-called human rights business scams* as their ’neo-colonization’ intrigue to crawl their evil selves into the third world countries with resources>>>

      repondre message

      • 28 July 05:26, by Pakuai

        But the evils are going to be shown their rights place out of our country. Our country is not their yet another DR Congo, CAR, Libya, their then Angola or Mozambique during their then so-called COLD WAR, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua, Chile, Middle Eastern countries, some Asian countries or Eastern European countries. A lot of bloody noses>>>

        repondre message

Comment on this article



