SSOA condemns mediators for directing defector to sign governance deal at their space

S. Sudan Government and opposition delegates wave hands with the Sudanese FM after the signing of the power sharing deal in Khartoum on 25 July 2018 (SUNA photo)
July 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) condemned the Sudanese mediators for allegedly instructing the defecting faction to sign at the space allocated to the group.

On 25 July the South Sudan United Movement (SSUM) of Gadet Peter Yak, which is a SSOA member, signed the agreement on the outstanding issues on the governance chapter despite a collegial decision taken by the opposition umbrella leader to reject it.

The signing came after a meeting between SSOA leaders and the Sudanese mediators where the latter had been informed about the refusal of the opposition umbrella to initial the agreement.

"Whereas we have no problem in any of the members signing against the name of his organization if it so chooses, signing against the name of SSOA is unacceptable and those who do so and the ones directing such breach stand to be condemned," said SSOA in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on 27 July.

The opposition alliance further said they sent a letter to the mediation to protest this matter, pointing they had requested the mediation to write the names of SSOA groups in the agreement so they can sign individually as it was the case in Addis Ababa and in Khartoum for the security arrangements agreement.

"The insistence of the Mediation to lump its members together in signing the document sends a signal of bad faith in light of what took place yesterday at the signing ceremony," said the statement.

The SSOA decided to suspend SSUM’s membership in the opposition alliance for contravening the Charter by acting contrary to SSOA’s agreed position.

The mediation and the South Sudanese government called on the non-signatories to reconsider their position and join the deal on 5 August at the final signing ceremony.

(ST)

  • 28 July 01:44, by lino

    Let’s watch and see if this Khartoum’ Coffee and Tea Party will succeed without these insignificant Groups of Oppositions, Michael Makuei called it!!!🤮🤠🤮🤠🤮😈👻

    • 28 July 02:15, by South South

      Those guys who call themselves SSOA are idiots. If they call themselves so, why do they want to sign the agreement as individuals with different names? Anyway, people should go ahead with peace, they can join it anytime they want. I have said this before, 32 states is a red line, only referendum can overreturn them, not tiny minorities.

      • 28 July 03:47, by Pakuai

        South South,
        The losers, thieves, foreign puppets & traitors behind the so-called SSOA know they are playing games with the South Sudanese. But many of them have sold their souls to their foreign masters and foreign interests. And that is why they are refusing to come back to South Sudan & join our ’national dialogue’ which is the right step to iron out the real problems and the root causes>>>>

        • 28 July 03:54, by Pakuai

          of what transpired on the two army barracks in Juba in 2013. But since the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies in between have lost the leverage they used to have over our country & our people with their reckless regime change business of other people’s elected governments. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their shifty allies in between have no choice>>>>

          • 28 July 03:59, by Pakuai

            but to keep their puppets in foreign countries as their blackmails and bargaining chips over our country & our people. We have been telling a lot of our lowly informed South Sudan people to be very careful. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creepy allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone>>>

            • 28 July 04:06, by Pakuai

              too far and we are going to show the evils their right place out of our country and over our people. Our country is not a part of evils so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN and TERRORISM empire, never has and will never ever be, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. There are many South Sudanese who would never ever dare want to see the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus attack dogs,>>>

              • 28 July 04:11, by Pakuai

                their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ financiers & some of their creepy allies in between in our villages. It is this simple, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Many of our South Sudanese idiots have been informed time & time again that there are a lot of political issues in Kenya, Somalia, Burundi, ethiopia, DRC, central Africa republic, Libya>>>>

                • 28 July 04:17, by Pakuai

                  and here in our cloned arabs North Sudan, in Darfur, Southern Khordufan & Southern Blue Nile. But our country’s little issues are what every piece of hyena around the world have fixated their evil lenses onto 24/7. And when you ask some of our fools why they don’t spot this sinister project being played with our country & our people? Then some of our fools would then say, becasue we are God’s>>>

                  • 28 July 04:23, by Pakuai

                    chosen people. Who says the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus & gulf Arab states paymasters are our gods? Who really says? In fact, your evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers have an alliance with Al Qada, ISIS/L, Jesh Al Islam, Al Nustra, Boko Haram, Muslim brotherhood>>>

                    • 28 July 04:32, by Pakuai

                      and our Riek Machar so-called SPLM-IO. Fellows, watch out. Your evil juus (so-called israel) think, that from "Euphrates river, Tigris Rivers and up to our Nilotic valley & our Nilotic plains, a NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT" Heralded by the most powerful SOVEREIGNS of the US, the UK, France and their gulf Arab states’ financiers and the NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT WILL BE JERUSALEM as its capital>>>

                      • 28 July 04:36, by Pakuai

                        most our losers, fools, foreign puppets & traitors are considered to so-called God’s chosen people and that is why the crimibnals from the US, the UK, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ financiers & some of their creepy allies have been fixated on our country & our people>>>>

                        • 28 July 04:44, by Pakuai

                          that our so-called faith base groups, civil societies, women, white Americans, English people, their gays, lesbians, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their bunch of evils around the world should be included (INCLUSIVE) into our current negotiations the evils are peddling about in foreign countries>>>

                          • 28 July 04:50, by Pakuai

                            of Kenya, ethiopia, North Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania or South Africa. Only some fools like our lowly informed Nuers, Shilluks and some Equatorians would let themselves be intrigued by these vermins. But we have informed them that their villages would be taken over by the evils like like what they have done in our Gambella region, Central Kenya like Nanyuki, some of Mozambique, some small part>>>

                            • 28 July 05:01, by Pakuai

                              Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa or Nambia. But not even a single Dinka/Monyjieng village would be taken by these vermins. Our enemies know this, but they are playing games with some fools and lowly informed idiots in our country. Fellows, be very very careful. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & their creepy allies love affair

                              • 28 July 05:05, by Pakuai

                                with our country & our people is not going to end very well. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their allies in between want a war in our country at all costs & they are going to get it with a bucket full of it. Trust this fellows.

                                • 28 July 09:13, by South South

                                  The Rhino,

                                  On August 5th, peace will be signed. Majority of South Sudanese will dance and celebrate. This is very important thing for our country. Those who are dancing around like so called SSOA need to know that our county is our country and we will not allow tiny confused individuals to hold it down for their personal interests.

                                  • 28 July 09:43, by Eastern

                                    South South,

                                    Something may indeed be signed on that date but won’t translate into peace all over the country. Dr. Machar is a man cornered by dictators in the region just for him and his blind followers to believe the process is inclusive. The status quo in Juba has just been maintained in the agreement. Maintaining the status quo in Juba is not automatic peace!

                                    • 28 July 09:52, by South South

                                      Eastern,
                                      It’s real.peace which will be signed on August 5th. We can not drag SSOA to sign it, but they know from their hearts that if they refuse, they will be left out for good. South Sudan need to move on.

                                      • 28 July 12:29, by jubaone

                                        South South
                                        That is jienge-nyagat peace. Just as useless as the ARCISS 2015 that was violated by the Kiirminal. History is abound with facts, that jienges or nyagats don’t abide with agreements or pledges; they fight it out. As I’ve stated, Equatorians must just go for Equatexit and the faster we get these rascals out of Equatoria and Juba, the better.

                                        • 28 July 12:37, by jubaone

                                          South South
                                          Riak must be a real idiot despite his PhD, should he go ahead to fully sign this peace. The issues of: federalism, number and state boundaries, power sharing, DDR, Hybrid Court, human rights abuses have NOT been resolved and he simply returns as FVP? He truly reinforces the fact, Nuers are like hungry dogs that often return to their masters for meatless bones.

                                      • 28 July 12:49, by jubaone

                                        South South
                                        Jienges have had peace since 2005. They have stolen billions and yet their areas resemble shitholes. Since war started in Equatoria, SS has declined suggesting that Equatoria holds the key to SS whereas BelGhasal is just open grazing fields for cows. Equatorians must quit IO, IG and reassemble around Equatorian movements that seek Equatexit.

                                    • 28 July 12:44, by jubaone

                                      Eastern
                                      One doesn’t have to be a noble scientists to tell that most nyagats are just as worthless as jienges. Both have no added value to Equatorians and the quicker we go for Equatexit the better. Even as Taban is FVP, Lul Koang as SPLA spokesman, Ezekiel Lol oil minister, their people are languishing in PoCs as IDPs. What next?

                                      • 28 July 13:08, by South South

                                        jubaone,
                                        Enough is enough, this is time for peace. Blaming Dinka, blaming Nuer is not just stupid, but more idiotic. Peace will be realized and all South Sudanese tribes will benefit from it. Stop finger point game

                                      • 28 July 13:20, by Eastern

                                        jubaone,

                                        I like that. Taban Deng is driven around Juba in a motorcade and has more food than he needs, Ezekiel Lol walks on USD bills in his house, he knows why he said that the economy is booming. Yet nuers in their thousands continue to be killed, maimed and gang raped in their own villages! Nuers are the largest residents of the UN PoCs in the country......

                                        • 28 July 14:09, by The Rhino

                                          Jubaone,Eastern,

                                          Its hard to understand these folks all the time.Same ’leaders’ who mercilessly destroyed,plundered and killed now pledge to do the opposite,question is,why did they start the useless war in the first place?How can South Sudanese expect a different outcome from the same people who refuse to change status quo?

    • 30 July 08:15, by White Nation

      SSOA please sign the peace for suck of innocents civilian who suffering in the Country and outside Country and as we civilian we will votes for you in coming election after 3years. let Kiir enjoy his bad role at this moment and he will see what will happen during election. And my big appreciation goes to SPLM/A IO and Peter Gatdet Yaak group for signed for peace for their people to enjoy peace.

