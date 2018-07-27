 
 
 
South Sudan calls on holdouts to sign governance agreement

South Sudanese Inormation Minister Mickael Makuei speaks to the press after the signing of the agreement on outstanding issues on governance in Khartoum 25, 2018 (ST Photo)
July 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese government said the holdout groups will not stop the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and called upon them to join it.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) led by Gabriel Changson Chang and SPLM Leaders (FPD) led by Pagan Amum rejected the agreement on outstanding issues on governance chapter pointing to their small ratios in the power-sharing and a contested referendum to determine the fate of the 32 states if the parties fail to strike a deal within a special commission.

"Those who did not sign the agreement are insignificant and we will continue without them if they do not join us," said Government spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth in statements to the media in Khartoum after the signing of the agreement on outstanding issues on governance on Wednesday.

"Our people have suffered along and that we must bring them peace and harmony. Anybody who has abstained I appeal to him or to her to join the people of South Sudan in this peace process," he added.

Minister Lueth further said the holdout groups still can sign it on 5 August at the final signing ceremony which will be attended by the IGAD head leaders.

"If they cannot make it for any other reason then, definitely they will fix a new date for that," he said stressing that peace will be for the South Sudanese people who suffered from the war.

The South Sudan United Movement of Gadet Peter Yak, a former general who splinted from Riek Machar group, signed the agreement despite a decision of the SSOA leaders to reject it.

The Minister praised the efforts of the Sudanese government to bridge the gaps between the South Sudanese parties.

"In fact, there have been a lot of efforts to discredit the government of Sudan. And we stood hard with the government of Sudan, supporting it so they can make this great achievement," he added without elaborating.

He further called on the American administration to support the agreement and its implementation.

"My message to the United States that we have signed an agreement and they should join us for the implementation of the agreement".

"This (call) is not only for the U.S. but I call upon the international community to come and support the people of South Sudan in the implementation of the agreement so that peace comes to the people of South Sudan," he said.

(ST)

  • 27 July 09:03, by Games

    Signing deceived peace is better for war to continue. Do Michael Makuei Lieth really think that those who were indexed their ancestors lands to others would folded their hands and stays quite? I don’t think so that would happens
    Khartoum is not for peace, it just wants to secure the oilfields after she bring IO and SPL-JCE together. Then when second war breaks out, which will certainly happens t

    repondre message

    • 27 July 10:04, by Malakal county Simon

      Idea of referendum in regards to unpopular 32 States, is good.... You can’t have a 32 States without clear borders and think it’s ok....

      repondre message

      • 27 July 10:17, by Eastern

        I calling for Referandum managed by Kiir to defeat Kiir’s idea is childish idea, isn’t....?

        repondre message

        • 27 July 17:05, by jubaone

          Eastern
          People are free to sign any peace deal they think is implementable, others are also free to reject it, if their interests are not reflected. The jienge market agamlong Makuei can talk his bullshit, none us bothered.

          repondre message

  • 27 July 14:16, by lino

    International Community help?!!! Not at this time... IGAD Countries and Africa should help you Politicians!!! Let us see our $4 billion that was taken by Gen. Kiir Governments all years long first!!!

    repondre message

  • 27 July 16:23, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Just look on how this minister addresses his fellow country men as insignificant !! These are the types of politicians who are ruling the country. He has no self respect whatsoever. It shows that he is far superior to other citizens who want to contribute to the welfare of the country as such they should follow whatever they decide!! What a sick person upstairs!!

    repondre message

    • 27 July 18:29, by Pakuai

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g, Games, Eastern, Jubaone and Malakal county Simon, were you not the same idiots who have been in last two months who have been making a lot of noises that the government of South Sudan just want to continue the war and is not interested in peace? So what are you losers still complaining about? Tell your foreign puppets, thieves & traitors like Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol,>>>>

      repondre message

      • 27 July 18:35, by Pakuai

        Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Rebecca Nyandeng & others to sign the damned document & haul their treasonous arses back to South Sudan to come & face the South Sudanese people. For the issue of 32 states, the fools & foreign puppets are wasting their damn times & the South Sudanese people’s time. If there are some losers who think, they cannot rule their states, then they have every>>>

        repondre message

        • 27 July 18:41, by Pakuai

          right to merge their states with the states and people they feel comfortable sharing a state with. By the way, resources are supposed to be shared according to the population the states had/have. And not according to the size of a state(s) as far as I know. And to be honest with you some of our idiot making a lot of noises here about the issue of 32 states>>>

          repondre message

          • 27 July 18:49, by Pakuai

            32 states are not our real problems. Our problems are some of our communities in South Sudan have made tantrum throwing like little babies & aimless armed rebellion their lifestyles. And how some of our fools & traitors like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Ahmed Deng Alor, Adwok Nyabe & Majak Agoot with their inflated egos to be South Sudanese leaders at all costs even when the losers>>>>

            repondre message

            • 27 July 18:55, by Pakuai

              foreign puppets/stooges & traitors have been discounted time & time again, to be nobodies, but bunch of incompetents & criminals who are full of themselves & no one else. And it has been manifested all these years. They are cowering in Nairobi, Adis Ababa & Khartoum and are being held hostage by the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their shifty allies in between as their blackmails>>>

              repondre message

              • 27 July 19:01, by Pakuai

                bargaining cards over our country & our people. And Losers, foreign puppets & traitors have no real constituency or real supporters here in South Sudan. But their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs think that there is no way their corporate America, the UK, their UN or their NGOs can crawl themselves back into our since they have bungleed up their relationship with our>>>

                repondre message

                • 27 July 19:06, by Pakuai

                  and our people with their usual Regime change of elected governments of other countries and replace them with their puppets/stooges whom they can then go & micro-manage in Washington, Wall Street, London, Paris, Brussels, UN building in New York or in some of their shady countries where the criminals and their foreign masters go & hide their loots in>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 27 July 19:10, by Pakuai

                    The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their shifty allies in between are plainly tell the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people that it either you allow our puppets/stooges back to share power with the current government or we will continues to keep your country on constant blackmails & coercion>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 27 July 19:15, by Pakuai

                      The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are playing with fire. The evils love affair with with our country & our people has gone too far and it must stop. Our country is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN and TERRORISM empire. The US was given the first priority over other countries right after country’s independence in 2011>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 27 July 19:20, by Pakuai

                        Mr. Salva Kiir took amost all his entire cabinet to Washington then & went and solicited US investors to come & invest in our country since the war considered over. And this was done simply because the American people were considered to have stood with the South Sudanese people during our trying times. But the US investors told Mr. Salva Kiir & his cabinet ministers that there were>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 27 July 19:25, by Pakuai

                          no infrastructures in South Sudan to come & invest in them. But when Mr. Salva Kiir asked the Chinese investors to come & invest in South Sudan and the Chinese investors said that they are going to trade with the South Sudanese people. The US, the UK & some of their allies in between went berserk & wanted a regime change. Mr. Salva Kiir & his then government turned into a communist & a socialist>>

                          repondre message

                          • 27 July 19:31, by Pakuai

                            government overnight and was deemed dangerous to US & the West interests in Africa and that was why the 15/12/2013 foiled coup attempt In Juba was hatched their Riek Machar, Taban Deng Gai, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Ahmed Deng Alor others. And the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between regime change didn’t worked out as they had anticipated>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 27 July 19:36, by Pakuai

                              Then they nudged the puppets/stooges to run to foeign capitals to go & negotiate with Mr. Salva Kiir government and the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between were doing that sleazy intrigue in order for evils to save their evil faces & to cover their evil tracks. But went and draft their damned so-called ARCISS document:http://www.smallarmssurveysudan.org/filea

                              repondre message

        • 27 July 22:01, by lino

          Ya Pakuai!!!

          If we have to tell the truth, the 32-33 states created by Kiir is one on the clear violation of revitalizated August, 2015! If it is allowed, I am telling you even these documents that will be signed coming August 5, 2018, will be violated in next 3 months.
          Things should be perfect and clear from now before signing and implementing it! We have a long way to go building this country!

          repondre message

          • 28 July 03:22, by Pakuai

            Ya Lino inta,
            If you idiots think your so-called ARCISS was going to be implemented as it was by the current government, then you idiots are really delusional. Most of our Riek Machar & his allies have never been the smartest people in South Sudan anyway. Your Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom & other bunch of foreign puppets didn’t even read the read the so-called ARCISS in the first place>>>

            repondre message

            • 28 July 03:32, by Pakuai

              But who cares? The foreign puppets/stooges are being held hostage by their foreign masters are their blackmails & bargaining cards over our country & our people. Little do the idiots & their foreign masters understand that the bucks stop with the South Sudanese people. Who says that our country is for sale? Who really says? In fact, the losers & foreign puppets & traitors have no constituency>>>>

              repondre message

              • 28 July 03:33, by Pakuai

                or real supporters on the ground anyway.

                repondre message

            • 28 July 05:32, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              Pakuai,

              If the peace agreement is not implementable why do you make commitments of signing it. You must be people of integrity in public offices to show your true colours. You claim to be brave. Where is your bravery here by believing in violence?

              repondre message

              • 28 July 05:39, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                It is not to take long before another war is initiated. These chimpanzees who know only their bellies and nothing else know nothing about service delivery, security and defence of South Sudanese interests. Now neighbours are waiting like kites for broad day robbery of South Sudan resources under the nose of your beloved leader because he has no patriotism.

                repondre message

