S. Sudan opposition alliance suspends SSUM over signing of governance deal

July 26, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Thursday suspended the membership of South Sudan United Movement (SSUM) of Peter Gadet Yak after defying a collective decision to not sign the agreement on governance.

JPEG - 14.7 kb
Rebel General Peter Gatdet Yaka gestures as he speaks to South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar (not seen) in a rebel controlled territory in Jonglei February 1, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

On 24 July 2018, SSOA delegation at the peace talks in Khartoum, including the representative of SSUM, decided not to sign the "Agreement on Outstanding Issues on Governance" tabled by the Sudanese mediators.

However, SSUM representative was among the signatories of the agreement in defiance to what had been decided. Also, his signature was appended at the space allocated to SSOA.

The SSOA "therefore decided to suspend the membership of SSUM/A until it presents an explanation satisfactory to the Leadership Council of SSOA," reads a statement by Gabriel Changson Chang the alliance chairman.

According to the statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the suspension was decided after a meeting of alliance leaders in Khartoum on 26 July where the SSUM representative confirmed the signing saying "he was instructed by the Chairman of SSUM/A to do so."

Chang underlined that the matter "is a contravention of article 7 (3) (b) and (c) of the Charter of SSOA".

The opposition alliance rejected to sign the agreement on the outstanding issues pointing that it proposes to hold a referendum on the 32 states five months before the end of the 30-month transitional period if the parties fail to reach a compromise on this respect.

The SSOA said the transitional period does not provide the conducive environment for a credible referendum. Instead, it called to stick to a previous decision taken by the IGAD Council of Minister providing to maintain the 10 states in case of failure to strike a deal through the Independent Boundaries Commission.

(ST)

  • 27 July 06:01, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Peter Gatdet, shouldn’t be suspended he is doing a right option Peter Gatdet is fighter and he doesn’t want war to be continue.

    repondre message

    • 27 July 09:40, by jubaone

      Ayuiu
      Gatdet is a free man and he has been so his entire life. He has no allies nor erstwhile friends. He has shifted his allegiance very often depending on who offers much money and food. Living on Khartoum handouts is hard and so any worthless peace deal that offers him some dignity and food 🍴 is welcome. Wait for another rebellion

      repondre message

      • 27 July 14:13, by The Rhino

        Gatdet has undermined his membership and code of conduct with the SSOA and should permanently be excluded from the alliance.SSOA is showing a solid democratic unit in expelling him out.He is an errant and bad example for future constructive entities.Just b’cos someone is a ’general’ doesn’t mean you should act single handedly and sign certain agreement without first consenting with your board of..

        repondre message

        • 27 July 14:20, by The Rhino

          ...peers.Its the same mindset that all these useless ’generals’ in Juba have,starting with Kiir..i.e creation of 32 junk states,illicit decrees in appointing and firing people at will,buying members of parliament while South Sudanese severely suffer and die etc..all useless.The US and International Community should not even think of supporting any meaningless agreement or transitional government..

          repondre message

          • 27 July 14:22, by The Rhino

            ...hurriedly put together just for the same old shit to continue,NO!

            repondre message

            • 27 July 16:56, by jubaone

              Cmde Rhino
              In the final analysis, it’s no longer the jienges nor nyagats that are the problem but Equatorians. Both people are inconsistent, waive much and uncontrollable. Equatorians must extricate themselves, and go their own path. Yes, we can do it; without oil, jienges and nyagats. Equatexit is the solution

              repondre message

              • 27 July 17:51, by The Rhino

                Jubaone,

                Absolutely correct! Not only jienges and nyagats are the problem but also those greedy,naive Equatorians who easily wear down their dignity,pride and consciousness for money and positions,they are idiots!He who associates himself with such bunch of delusional amateurs captures the same reek and stench and becomes also a thug and unproductive criminal.A dignified and...

                repondre message

                • 27 July 17:58, by The Rhino

                  Jubaone,
                  ...high class Equatorian wouldn’t lower himself that low and keep on hanging with these morons after all what had happened and still happening in this country.Therefore hardliners/Equatorians are only focussing on splitting mother Equatoria from this rotten South Sudan,period!

                  repondre message

                  • 27 July 18:31, by jubaone

                    Rhino
                    Well said. We must support the position of US abd Troika which denounced this as "not all inclusive ". We all know, that Riak has compromised his position. His IO have dropped the issue of federalism, 10 states, and power sharing. We are witnessing a jienge-nyagat deal. Equatorians must quit IO/IG abd support only Equatoria led groups. We should NOT feel ashamed at all

                    repondre message

                    • 27 July 18:51, by jubaone

                      Rhino
                      Once Riak assumes office as FVP, all PoCs in Juba must be disbanded and all Nuers can go home peacefully. We can’t have Nuers as VP (Riak-Taban), several army generals and still offer refuge to thousand Nuers in Juba. They must go home and we disband this UN Camp. We need this lands for our Equatorian returnees

                      repondre message

                      • 27 July 19:40, by South South

                        jubaone,

                        You and other monkey called The Rhino need to shut up and endorse the peace in South Sudan. Stop these nonsense and join the rest for peace. Equatoria is this shit or Equatoria is that shit has no place in South Sudan. Peace is moving, join it or you we will be left out, no more shit.

                        repondre message

  • 27 July 06:11, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The absence of war is a benefit to any living things and non living things in the South Sudan, Gatdet Yaka shouldn’t be underline on what he does on signed of peace agreement.

    repondre message

  • 27 July 07:12, by Mayendit

    Even though gen, Peter Gatdet Yak had been dancing back and forth in his life time perhaps, he got it right just like late gen, Paulino Matip when he force his militias to moved to South Sudan immediately. Some Oppositions Alliance like gen, Majak D. Agoot and former SG, Pagan Amum have said that, they do not wants both president Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar to lead transaction unity gov,

    repondre message

  • 27 July 07:24, by Mayendit

    The former Secretary general of the SPLM Mr. Pagan Amum has nothing to be worry about the situation which is facing Shilluk people because he has stolen 600 million dollars and he had bought a big house and Hospital oversee. Majak Agoot is hoping on regime change and he thought he will get chance to lead South Sudan which is not going to happen. The PhD holders must learns from others who failed.

    repondre message

  • 27 July 07:39, by Mayendit

    The roots caused of 2013 was a misconducting Affairs and anyone who still seeking to know what was the root cause of the conflict in South Sudan must get it now from me. The word misconduct at workplace or the Affairs is the general term that, apply to wrongdoing and disrespect at work and the income SPLM IO should be careful this time. I also think separation in between SPLA/ SPLM must be done.

    repondre message

    • 27 July 17:12, by Awet Awet

      Menydit
      Thanks if you learn to tell the truth
      SPLA should be trained as national army not for JCE as it is now
      For peace believe me or not people Will still fight again in Juba.
      32 State is red line to mist communities
      I support federalism State
      Or 3 region or 10 State
      Thank
      True upper Nile son

      repondre message

      • 27 July 20:11, by Pakuai

        Awet Awet,
        There is no such name in our then greater Upper Nile with "Awet Awet" "32 State is red line to mist communities" Good luck troll, Pick up your damn gun again and start another fight in Juba if you damn can. But be warned not to cry foul about the government not interested in peace or run to Khartoum, Gambella, Uganda or Kenya later>>>

        repondre message

  • 27 July 07:53, by Mayendit

    If Juba’s government listening to best advice thus, I would have tell them first. Make separation of the SPLA / SPLM because the army must not engaged in politics. SPLM is the political Party and there is no need to mixed up system. SPLA generals must be trains by Egyptian army because they are professionalism army in Africa continent and they should be hired to trains SPLA leaders for skills.

    repondre message

  • 27 July 09:07, by Games

    Waste of time with that deceived peace.

    repondre message

    • 27 July 20:17, by Pakuai

      Games,
      So what you are fools going to do? Didn’t you tell me on this SUDAN TRIBUNE website to "hang myself" When your ’gat Riek Machar arse was hauled back to Khartoum by his foreign handlers? Your "Gat Riek Machar and best General have signed our peace document" So what are you idiots still chirping like birds about?>>>

      repondre message

      • 27 July 20:25, by Pakuai

        Games,
        Our Nuers ’ke Nyantoc’ have 6 factions/parties in the so-called SSOA. Shilluks have 2 factions/parties, our Equatorians have 4 factions/parties. And the Dinkas/Jaangs have only one faction/party in that so-called SSOA allaince of yours. It is good to have more parties and real good parties with objective & lead by people with brains & not some foreign puppets/stooges or criminals who>>>

        repondre message

        • 27 July 20:33, by Pakuai

          have sold their souls for interest groups & who dabble in Ngundeng Buong magician fantasies. Games, when the Dinkas/Jaangs tell our Nuer ke Nyantoc cousins, our Shilluks and some of our Equatorians that in our Dinkas/Monjang culture, there is what is called "kon kooc/kon madang" (first take a deep breath, and know your enemy or who wants to kill you off)>>>

          repondre message

          • 27 July 20:41, by Pakuai

            And after you identify your enemy or who wants to kill you get rid of you, then take a revenge with an absolute force that will show your enemy or who wants to get rid of you not forget that you are not playing games with him/her if he/she is lucky to live another day. Our Nuer cousins should be the ones to read the Dinkas/Jaangs lips though, because they are ’our Nuer ke Nyantoc anyway’ and>>>

            repondre message

            • 27 July 20:47, by Pakuai

              their dialect is over 70% percent intelligible with the Dinkas/Jaang dialects, Shilluks, Anuaks and Acholis dialects are not that much different from the Dinkas/Jaangs and Nuers dialects.

              repondre message

              • 27 July 20:53, by Pakuai

                But our ’Nuers ke nyantoc’ tantrum throwing like little babies all the time and allowed to get away with it has becomes a big nuisance/menace to our country’s & our people’s existentialism. The same with our Shilluks, their opportunism and their selfishness has been our big snag and some of our Equatorians complain on just everything and their love our enemies have been our country’s & our people>

                repondre message

                • 27 July 21:01, by Pakuai

                  Achilles heel ever since. Fellows, during our genuine war of independence with our cloned arabs of North Sudan, almost our ’Nuer ke Nyantoc’, Riek Machar, Paulino Matip, Peter Gadet, Mr. Muonytuil and other were used by their cloned arab masters & were paid with food rations, weapons & medicines to fight the SPLM/A. The same goes to our Shilluks opportunists losers like Lam Akol and Adwok,>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 27 July 21:09, by Pakuai

                    Nyabe, they joined our cloned arab of North Sudan and fought against our SPLM/A. With some of our Equatorians, it was plain for everyone to see. SPLM/A was called a Dinka/Jenge/Jaang movement and hence, let the Dinkas/Jenges/Jaangs fight it out with the Mundukuru/our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. Our some of their leaders like Alfred Lado Gore of Equatorian defense force & others work>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 27 July 21:15, by Pakuai

                      were in tandem with our cloned arabs North Sudan against our SPLM/A. And again, the same criminals led their balls carried them away in 2013 and attempt their yet another treason against the South Sudanese people. Riek Machar, Taban Deng Gai, Alfred Lado Gore, Adwok Nyabe, Peter Gadet; but this time around, they have enlisted criminals like Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Ahmed Deng Alor

                      repondre message

                      • 27 July 21:21, by Pakuai

                        Rebecca Nyandeng, her son and they are playing games with our our country & our people, and the criminals and their followers are being ’paid or promised’ with the so-called "humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and the so-called human rights business scams" by their new masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 27 July 21:26, by Pakuai

                          financiers. Fellows, be very careful. South Sudan is not for sale. The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs & some of their allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far. And we are going to show the evils and their puppets/stooges where they damn belong in our country>>>

                          repondre message

Comment on this article



