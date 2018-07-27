July 26, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Thursday suspended the membership of South Sudan United Movement (SSUM) of Peter Gadet Yak after defying a collective decision to not sign the agreement on governance.

Rebel General Peter Gatdet Yaka gestures as he speaks to South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar (not seen) in a rebel controlled territory in Jonglei February 1, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

On 24 July 2018, SSOA delegation at the peace talks in Khartoum, including the representative of SSUM, decided not to sign the "Agreement on Outstanding Issues on Governance" tabled by the Sudanese mediators.

However, SSUM representative was among the signatories of the agreement in defiance to what had been decided. Also, his signature was appended at the space allocated to SSOA.

The SSOA "therefore decided to suspend the membership of SSUM/A until it presents an explanation satisfactory to the Leadership Council of SSOA," reads a statement by Gabriel Changson Chang the alliance chairman.

According to the statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the suspension was decided after a meeting of alliance leaders in Khartoum on 26 July where the SSUM representative confirmed the signing saying "he was instructed by the Chairman of SSUM/A to do so."

Chang underlined that the matter "is a contravention of article 7 (3) (b) and (c) of the Charter of SSOA".

The opposition alliance rejected to sign the agreement on the outstanding issues pointing that it proposes to hold a referendum on the 32 states five months before the end of the 30-month transitional period if the parties fail to reach a compromise on this respect.

The SSOA said the transitional period does not provide the conducive environment for a credible referendum. Instead, it called to stick to a previous decision taken by the IGAD Council of Minister providing to maintain the 10 states in case of failure to strike a deal through the Independent Boundaries Commission.

(ST)