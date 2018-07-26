 
 
 
Rights body tells S. Sudan lawmakers to return car “bonuses”

July 25, 2018 (KAMPALA/JUBA) – A South Sudanese human rights entity has condemned government’s decision to give the country’s lawmakers about $40,000 as car bonuses, urging the legislators to voluntarily return the money to the state treasury.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on August 31, 2011 (AFP)

The bonuses were awarded to the lawmakers, barely a month after the lawmakers extended President Salva Kiir’s mandate until 2021.

The executive director for the Center Peace and Justice’s (CPJ), Tito Anthony said it a wrong decision at a wrong time, where citizens need the basic service such as hospitals, schools, shelter and food.

“I question the professionality of our MPs and it is clear they are just a rubber stamp of the executive and can encourage corruption if they can be rewarded like what has now been done,” Tito said Thursday.

He said the MPs should have questioned the executive about the source of the money they were each given, considering that the country’s civil servant have gone unpaid for more than five months.

“It now clear that both the executive and legislature work only for their own interest, but not [for] the people of South Sudan as they claimed,” further explained Tito.

He added, “The money paid to MPs is a lot and it could have instead been used to rescue the suffering population, many of who have died of treatable diseases such Malaria and Typhoid because of lack of good hospitals and medicine, or they could use it to build schools or purchase relief and distribute to ordinary citizens whose humanitarian situations deteriorate on a daily basis due to inflation”.

Meanwhile CPJ has vowed to take legal action against the lawmakers should they fail to properly account for the state money.

South Sudan lawmakers are among the lowest paid in the region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 July 12:07, by Kerem

    It is absolutely wrong to give such a huge amount of money to few individuals who represent nobody as they do not speak up when their communities are affected.

    Kiir should have put this money on the road project linking all state and this will open up businesses for people and less rebellion will disturb him

    repondre message

  • 26 July 12:46, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Kareem,

    It is not only wrong to do that but it is unAfrican, immoral and inhuman taking into account that civil servants have taken months without wages. At the same time the country lacks Medicare, schools and even their new state governors’ offices are under trees. It is really a shock. No wonder these MPs are Kiir’s appointees and so they are robbing citizens of their wealth.

    repondre message

    • 26 July 13:30, by Eastern

      It’s unAfrican, did you say....? Kiir is the only dumb student of Museveni’s in the whole region. Just checkout how Museveni is playing around with his parliamentarians in Uganda to entrench himself, the you will know what new crop of Africans are being crafted.

      repondre message

      • 26 July 17:15, by jubaone

        Jur and Eastern
        With over 2m as refugees, over 5m as IDPs, starving and dying population, there’s ofcourse enough money for cars for MPs. Who cares anyway? SS civilians are just are useless burden and once most are dead, Ugandans, Kenyans, Darfuris and Habbesha can take over our lands. That is tragic but real truth.

        repondre message

  • 26 July 12:54, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    S.Sudan is making a history in the world. Self service president, MPs and so on; Where on earth can a country roads be impassable yet individuals are paid $40,000, where on earth can civil servants and the army gone 6 months without salaries yet executive, MPs and president paid themselves that much. Only South Sudan where all this happened!! God help the poor that are suffering in this country.

    repondre message

  • 26 July 14:47, by dinkdong

    Sometime the things happening in South Sudan leave you speechless. Where on earth would you that much money for cars and people are dying of hunger and diseases around the block? What mind thought of that in first place?

    repondre message

    • 26 July 15:08, by dinkdong

      I wondered, if the MPs got that much, how much did the executive branch keep for themselves? Kiir now proved corruption. He and his gov’t must go.

      repondre message

  • 26 July 15:01, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Pure bribery nothing else. Extrapolating corruption Kiir at work!!

    repondre message

    • 26 July 17:20, by jubaone

      Jur
      40,000$ as a bonus? Which MP idiot would want to give that money back? After all, SS don’t need development, schools, hospitals or roads. SS just needs guns and whole battalions of bush generals and worthless politicians. SS is just a territory like any grazing fields. No need for development, luaks are just as good. God Bless SS

      repondre message

Comment on this article



