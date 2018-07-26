President Kiir orders to investigate Maban attack

July 25, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government on Wednesday condemned the attack on humanitarian facilities in Maban county in Northern Upper Nile state as President Kiir directed to investigate the incident.

Angered youth from Maban attacked and burned the offices and residences of aid workers in Bunj area, of Maban on Monday accusing the international organisation of recruiting people from outside Maban and refusing their demand for work.

The attack was discussed in a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Salva Kiir. The meeting received reports from the security service, army and the police and also a report from the governor of Northern Upper Nile State.

After the meeting, Interior Minister Michael Chiengjiek said the meeting condemned the attack on the humanitarian facilities.

Chiengjiek further said that the President of the Republic sent a high-level security committee to Maban to investigate into the attack.

In a separate statement, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) issued a statement condemning the attack on humanitarian workers and the destruction of facilities and equipment at the Maban.

"Attacks on aid workers who diligently offer their services to alleviate the suffering of people of South Sudan, are deeply regrettable and indeed a violation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access signed in December 2017," said JMEC.

The peace monitoring body called on the South Sudanese authorities to carry out an independent investigation into the attack and to hold those responsible to account.

Maban which is not far from the Sudanese border hosts refugees from the Blue Nile state who are displaced by the armed conflict between the Sudanese government and the rebel SPLM-N.

