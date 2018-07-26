 
 
 
President Kiir orders to investigate Maban attack

President Salva Kiir addresses the National prayer day at the John Garang's Mausoleum in the capital Juba, March 10, 2017. (Photo Reuters)

July 25, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government on Wednesday condemned the attack on humanitarian facilities in Maban county in Northern Upper Nile state as President Kiir directed to investigate the incident.

Angered youth from Maban attacked and burned the offices and residences of aid workers in Bunj area, of Maban on Monday accusing the international organisation of recruiting people from outside Maban and refusing their demand for work.

The attack was discussed in a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Salva Kiir. The meeting received reports from the security service, army and the police and also a report from the governor of Northern Upper Nile State.

After the meeting, Interior Minister Michael Chiengjiek said the meeting condemned the attack on the humanitarian facilities.

Chiengjiek further said that the President of the Republic sent a high-level security committee to Maban to investigate into the attack.

In a separate statement, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) issued a statement condemning the attack on humanitarian workers and the destruction of facilities and equipment at the Maban.

"Attacks on aid workers who diligently offer their services to alleviate the suffering of people of South Sudan, are deeply regrettable and indeed a violation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access signed in December 2017," said JMEC.

The peace monitoring body called on the South Sudanese authorities to carry out an independent investigation into the attack and to hold those responsible to account.

Maban which is not far from the Sudanese border hosts refugees from the Blue Nile state who are displaced by the armed conflict between the Sudanese government and the rebel SPLM-N.

(ST)

  • 26 July 10:15, by Pakuai

    Mabanese people And Anuak people are the most tolerance people in our greater Upper Nile region. The people of Maban country, ’Lengacuk’ was taken by our ’Nuers ke Nyantoc’ criminals in 1980s. And even our Anuak people ’Akoba’ in 1980s while the South Sudanese people were fighting our arch enemy, the cloned so-called arab North Sudan>>>

    repondre message

    • 26 July 10:22, by Pakuai

      Mabanese, Nuba Mountains & Southern Blue Nile boys died in trenches with the Dinkas/Jiengs all over South Sudan liberating our country. People of Maban are the ones hosting our people from the Southern Blue Nile & Nuba mountains. Of course people of Maban have to reject any rubbish they don’t work with them>>>

      repondre message

      • 26 July 10:31, by Pakuai

        There are a lot of Mabanese people who can fill the jobs wanted by the NGOs in their villages. And if there are no Mabanese people, then the creepy NGOs can go and look for another South Sudanese who fill the vacancy. But all bullsh*ts of the UN & NGOS is going to be put a rest. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between almost>>>

        repondre message

        • 26 July 10:40, by Pakuai

          destroyed our country. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies want to their so-called UN government/NEW world order in our country because our country is thought to be where people>

          repondre message

        • 27 July 01:37, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

          There’s no smoke without fire! NGOs shouldn’t just fingerpoint Mabanese be4 thorough investigations of both parties. The current records of NGOs workers show sectarianism, nepotism, tribalism & all types of bias & discrimination beyond a reasonable doubt! (evidence-based)

          repondre message

  • 26 July 11:46, by okello

    Mr. President Maban Youths were spoken out because NGOs employment base on biased and this is one of problems you failed to address in South Sudan. Is there any Maban, Anyuok, Nuer, Chuoluk and Dinka employed in Yei River, Maridi, Amadi and Yambio without being target by Thugs there? If this was not address well to NGos than others states will do the same soon because Youths suffer enought.

    repondre message

    • 26 July 12:37, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Okello, you got it right. All UN agencies in S. Sudan and INGOs are biased in their recruitment. We thought they should recruit based on competency, experience and academic qualification. But now they recruit on ethnic basis. Almost 90% of Human Resource Managers are from Equatoria? Go to UNHCR in Juba and else where; 99% staff are Equatorians. There must be equality in recruitment otherwise!!!

      repondre message

  • 26 July 13:51, by Lokamadi

    packua, koryom, what so ever they branded you, you are either an drug addict or lunatic, why did you want to make people busy reading your same statemnets,the Us,Uk, N their UN and sleazy NGO,cloned Arabs, pay master, did the teacher who taught you only gave you those words, dinkanization will not work any more dude, you bustardized imbecile

    repondre message

  • 27 July 07:43, by Kenyang ll

    I stand in support of Maban youth. Sometime you need a space. Maybe sleepy Aweil youth can take a page and ask themselves why Bor/Gogrial clanmen occupied almost every UN office in Aweil when there is local capability.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
