Total quits South Sudan after failing to strike deal on oil exploration

July 26, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan government and the French oil company Total SA (TOT) have ended without agreement negotiations for two blocks in Jonglei region, as the oil minister pledged to attract new investors.

The formerly known as Block B, and held by Total in line with an agreement with the government of Sudan, was split into three parts in 2012.

In 2013, the two parties started discussions on the Block 1 and Block 2. In 2017, the Ministry of Petroleum awarded the third Block 3 to the Nigerian oil company, Oranto Petroleum.

The South Sudanese oil minister said the French oil firm wanted to launch long exploration works before to sign an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) with the government.

"The Ministry of Petroleum of South Sudan has stated its willingness to proceed with the signing of a draft EPSA, but Total has insisted on an extremely long exploration period and on economic terms that are not viable for the government," said Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth

Gatkuoth regretted that Total, after this long period of talks, has been unable to agree on economic terms and a timeline that works for the country

"Without this cornerstone in place, the Ministry of Petroleum cannot continue to negotiate an EPSA with Total. We are keen to discuss the exploration of Blocks B1 and B2 with new parties," he added.

Already in March 2017, Minister Gatkuoth threatened to terminate contracts awarded to Total by the end of April of the same year.

Since its independence, South Sudan relies on oil as the main source of cash. Also, the country seeks to increase its production to have the needed money for development and infrastructure project after the end of a 5-year civil war.

The French company set foot in Sudan in 1980 when it was awarded a permit to explore the vast Block B. Total shot 1,600 kilometres of seismic survey but had to leave the country in 1984 because of the outbreak of violence between the north and the Sudanese People’s Liberation Army of the south.

After the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, Total had to struggle for several years to keep its rights in the Block B after the attribution of the same bloc to the U.K. company White Nile Ltd by South Sudanese officials.

(ST)

  • 26 July 07:51, by Pakuai

    That is very good. All those deals which were signed by our cloned arabs of North Sudan must be discarded. Here in our state of jonglei, we would not welcome any company from Europe, evil corporate America, their evil juus or Arabs; that will come and lecture us about their so-called democracy, gays/lesbians, rule of law>>>

    repondre message

    • 26 July 07:59, by Pakuai

      or how sleep with our women. We want to trade with any country on earth though. But not some countries/companies that we have an absolute contempt towards the. The reasons as to why we left our cloned arabs of North Sudan without ’even negotiating what shared with them since our unoin with them’ was because, just need get the parasites off our backs>>>

      repondre message

      • 26 July 08:03, by Pakuai

        but we have some of fools who have their treasonous feet in North Sudan & South Sudan. And who think, they can chew with two molars and have some nasty lust to rule our country & our people at all costs, our people were forced to fight over our leadership to rule our country & our people>>>

        repondre message

        • 26 July 08:09, by Pakuai

          Now the thieves, foreign puppets & traitors are taken hostage by their foreign masters & are being kept as their bargaining & blackmails with our country & our people. We will see, if the losers, thieves, traitors & foreign puppets will come back to our country and brag about being our leaders and South Sudanese people>>>

          repondre message

          • 26 July 08:12, by Pakuai

            There are some South Sudanese people who cannot afford to live side by side with our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, English people, white Americans, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states paymasters---reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.

            repondre message

            • 26 July 08:21, by Pakuai

              Why are fools don’t heed our warnings about how our country and our people being coveted and are being Geo-political football played by our enemies just they did with their then East and West Germany, and the evil hope that they will re-unite our people with the people we hate to death, our cloned so-called arabs of North>>>

              repondre message

              • 26 July 08:31, by Pakuai

                The evil English people & their evil white Americans have this foolish idea that our country and our people is their over sea’s protectorate & our people as their over sea’s subjects/slaves. But the evils are going to be bombed out of our country & over our people once and for all. Who really say we want the evil white Americans, English people, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus,>

                repondre message

                • 26 July 08:43, by Pakuai

                  their cloned arabs of North Sudan & their gulf Arab states’ financiers? No one. Even some of our fools always use the phrase, "the world’s youngest nation" (NGOS to get funding from their creeps in the West) our country & our people have been here in the Sudan since there was no US of A & since there was no UN. But evils love affair with our country & our people has gone too far>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 26 July 08:50, by Pakuai

                    And we are going to show the evils their right place in our country. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. No one is born with racism fellows, but hatred & racism are something you earn. My South Sudanese fools who love your evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creepy allies in between,>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 26 July 08:57, by Pakuai

                      War is here. And it be best for some of our South Sudanese people who want the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) and even some of our Bantus to go away from our country. Our country & our people IS/ARE not of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has & will never>

                      repondre message

                      • 26 July 08:58, by Pakuai

                        ever be, reason, pure HATRED & RACISM.

                        repondre message

                        • 26 July 11:08, by Landlord

                          Pakuai
                          you are totally mad and have nothing do to.

                          repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

