

July 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Osama Faisal and the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Khartoum, Steven Koutsis on Tuesday have discussed ongoing arrangements to resume the second phase of dialogue between the two countries.

During the meeting, Faisal praised the recent U.S. Department of Treasury decision to remove from the code of federal regulations the Sudanese sanctions regulations authorizing transactions related to exports of agricultural commodities, medicines, and medical devices.

He also called on the international community to support peace talks among South Sudan’s warring parties, stressing Sudan’s readiness to support the talks to achieve a comprehensive peace to enhance regional security and stability.

For his part, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires praised Sudan’s efforts to host and support South Sudan’s peace talks.

In October 2017, Washington decided to lift economic sanctions on Sudan in line with a five-track framework reached by the countries in December 2016. Khartoum, accordingly, authorized humanitarian access to civilians in Darfur and unilaterally declared a cessation of hostilities in Darfur, the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The two countries agreed to resume talks on the normalization of bilateral talks and the lift of remaining sanctions particularly its designation as a state sponsor of terrorist groups.

Sudanese officials insist on the need to remove Sudan from the list of terror states, pointing out that the country cannot benefit from the debt relief and international development aid without this measure.

But Washington insists on the need to improve Human rights, religious freedom and other freedoms in a way to create a conducive environment for the opposition group to take part in the constitutional process after the signing of a peace agreement with the armed groups.

(ST)