 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 26 July 2018

South Sudan government, SPLM-IO initial governance agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

S. Sudan Government and opposition delegates wave hands with the Sudanese FM after the signing of the power sharing deal in Khartoum on 25 July 2018 (SUNA photo)
June 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese government and SPLM-IO initialled power-sharing and governance agreement on Wednesday while other political opposition groups rejected the deal pointing that it didn’t resolve the issue of the 32 states established in violation of the 2015 peace pact.

As the discussions were recently focused on the issue of the states, on Wednesday morning, the Sudanese mediators released a new proposal maintaining the power-sharing at the local government level despite Juba opposition and providing to hold a referendum if the parties fail to reach an agreement over the fate of the 32 states at the level of the Independent Boundaries Commission.

The signing ceremony was attended by the government negotiating delegation including senior ministers, and the Riek Machar who avoided to issue any public statement during the negotiations unlike the other opposition or the government delegations.

Sudanese foreign minister who endorsed the role of chief mediator announced in his speech at the initialling ceremony that final signing ceremony will take place on 5 August 2018 in the presence of the IGAD leaders.

El- Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed further reiterated Sudan’s keenness to continue its efforts to bring the holdout groups to join the agreement.

According to the agreement which is the last issue of contention in the peace revitalization process the transitional government, tasked with the implementation of the peace agreement, will be composed of 35 ministers. The incumbent government will get 20 ministers, SPLM-IO 9 ministers, SSOA 3 ministers, FDs 2 ministers and OPP one minister.

Machar will be reinstated as First Vice President, and with him, there will be four other vice-presidents. All of them they will form a collegial presidency with President Salva Kiir to deliver the content of the peace agreement and achieve democratic and institutional reforms during the 30-month transitional period.

The Parliament will consist of 550 parliamentarians with 332 members from Kiir’s government, 128 from Machar’s group, 50 members from SSOA, 30 members from OPP and 10 members from FDs.

The political opposition groups which rejected the military action during the nearly past five years believe the current percentage of representation will deprive them of playing an important role during the transitional period. It is not clear now which role they can play during the transitional period.

Observers in Juba say SSOA- FDs’s rejection may weaken Machar position during the transitional period. But an opposition leader stated to Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity that they will be free from any constraints and act as an initial sounding-board to explain their ideas.

ENOUGH WELCOMES THE DEAL

Rights advocacy group Enough Project welcomed the initialling of the power-sharing deal in Khartoum but stressed on the need for an inclusive peace and achieve the needed reform for the sake of peace and democracy in the new nation.

"The narrowing of the gaps between the primary warring parties in the South Sudanese conflict is welcome news. However, an inclusive peace is the only peace that will ever be sustainable," said John Prendergast, Founding Director of the Enough Project and Co-Founder of The Sentry.

for his part, Brian Adeba, an Enough Deputy Director of Policy pointed to the need to avoid concentration of power in few hands to avoid a return of war.

"The contentious issue of state borders requires the utmost independence and impartiality in its management to deter political machinations that favour one side" he further added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 July 01:58, by Theone

    Even the rich & bigger countries don’t have 5 useless vice_presidents and 600 illiterate MPs.
    Who will pay this.

    I said long time ago that this war is about the positions & pockets

    repondre message

    • 26 July 07:00, by Jongo

      Theone not only that 100 thousand primitive generals, 200 thousand primitive militia, 50 thousand illiterate jenge chiefs thousand X2 are heading to Juba How the poor broke corrupt government feed & pay all this Ha it’s going to be a chaotic hungry angry government

      repondre message

    • 26 July 08:16, by Midit Mitot

      Good start indeed, please as a South Sudanese leaders put the public interest ahead on this peace talk.

      repondre message

  • 26 July 02:02, by One people

    SSOA are the only stupid asses Oppositions who doesn’t feel or care about the sufferings of the citizens in this country of ours. This stupid SSOA are in Darfur Yemen fighting alongside with Al Bashir so that way Al Bashir can give them weapons. Sudan is the right country that we should bring peace to our country from. So SSOA without IO in the bush you’re nothing.

    repondre message

    • 26 July 06:53, by Eastern

      One people,

      Now why are whining over SSOA’s rejection of your VERY useless agreement? Go ahead and join the tribal and inept regime in Juba but remember, what matters is the bushes of South Sudan that’s teeming with men and women who are VERY ANGRY....Be warned!

      repondre message

      • 26 July 16:26, by jubaone

        Eastern
        It simply adds up to one thing: jienge-nyagat teaming up. The nyagats must accept to be subordinate to the jienges while the Equatorian accepts his bootlicking position as trailing last shit. I’ve often stated, Equatoria neither needs nyagats nor jienges. We can do without both of you them. Rather, we go for Equatexit. Federalism/Kokora or death.

        repondre message

      • 26 July 19:17, by The Rhino

        One people,

        Kiir and his hangmen are eagerly anticipating you back to the slaughter house Juba.Anybody who has short memory and signs a bogus agreement that only gets him back to square one,will this time blame himself.SSOA is standing on a solid ground,our forest is healthy and nobody will ever give up his gun,machete or balata,not until every useless jienge or nyagat is weeded ....

        repondre message

        • 26 July 19:21, by The Rhino

          One people,
          ...out from our territories.Viva SSOA,Viva NSF,Viva Equatoria! No jokes!

          repondre message

    • 26 July 16:20, by jubaone

      One People
      Not everyone can beld low and kiss the a** of jienges and nyagats at any cost. You are completely free to go develop your stinking luaks and let principled opposition put its position clear. Riak and his followers can remain in Ler or Nuerlands to develop them. He may take with him the thousands still in PoCs in Juba. They’ve no value to Equatorians.

      repondre message

  • 26 July 02:02, by Games

    Machar and his gangs had betrayed Southern Sudane again by leaving that illegally Salva Kiir’s 32 issues unsolved

    repondre message

    • 26 July 02:21, by Mayendit

      Games
      Even something written, you still lacking understanding it?
      It said by the Mediators that, after transaction period and if both sides not agrees then, IGAD and AU, will have to sat the referendum and it will be depend on what question will be post if there will be different questions such would be determine. I see your misunderstanding is real big issue from you guys. Quit comment.

      repondre message

    • 26 July 17:02, by jubaone

      Games
      With his elder son killed in July 2016 during the J1 skirmishes, 40 days trekking the Equatorian bushes, 1 yr house arrest in SAfrica, Riak is worn out, tired and has surrendered. With oil money soon flowing, he also wants a chunk of it and Equatorian "disciples" can now choose to either go with him or lick 👅 his a**. Truth is bitter but has to be told.

      repondre message

  • 26 July 02:07, by Mayendit

    Look up big people need big governments, big positions and big money for nothing. 128 MPS to be allocated to SPLM IO, this is what rebels are fighting for. There is no main objection than having demanding more positions and they never felt shame in the eyes of the world.Let us see their appointment of rebels first. If more MPS goes to Nuer then, it will not be accepted because we have 32 States.

    repondre message

  • 26 July 04:47, by Nairobimitot

    SSOA is not a Big Issue to the people of South Sudan. The conflict is between, the Government and the IO. If they can both agree to work together for the betterment of their country, then Allah Akbar.

    repondre message

    • 26 July 07:46, by Midit Mitot

      Nairobimitot,
      I agreed with you, those gangs call SSOA are not the obstacles to peace, they are just position seekers without armies.

      repondre message

  • 26 July 04:48, by Nairobimitot

    SSOA is not a Big Issue to the people of South Sudan. The conflict is between, the Government and the IO. If they can both agree to work together for the betterment of their country, then Allah Akbar.

    repondre message

    • 26 July 09:54, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Mayen,

      Tell us that the agreement signed is an agreement that amalgamated Nuer and Dinka for domination of politico-economic power of South Sudan. This alliance of Dinka and Nuer needs to be condemned and resisted.

      repondre message

    • 26 July 17:07, by Eastern

      You made similar half-hearted statements when Dr. Machar was shortchanged for Taban....That Machar was useless and Taban was the man to implement peace with Kiir. Remember, the bushes of South Sudan are not the preserve of dinka and nuers only....!

      repondre message

  • 26 July 04:51, by Nairobimitot

    When the government and Iowa form the one SPLA Army, there will not be any rebellion in South Sudan. If you are SSOA, then What out because you are going to run back to your rat holes abroad.

    repondre message

  • 26 July 10:01, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudan has many years to learn the concept of nation state. South Sudan should not be a property of Dinka and Nuer while the rest of the tribes are used as tools of cementing their rule of terror. The two nationalities deserves to be exposed to civilised nation so that they are ostracised from world community.

    repondre message

    • 26 July 11:10, by Jongo

      Jur
      The problem is to remain in one South Sudan with those idiot empty mouth due to their insect number Equatorial Region can be qualify to become an independent state so this is time to demand breaking away from those damn violent dirty people ? is why we still insisting staying together FYI jenge & nuer will not stop fighting for the next 100 yrs. We have the reason to do so

      repondre message

  • 26 July 10:15, by Sunday Junup

    I have seen some people are using negative comment, please begin to write some thing good. I myself don’t support Kapalla JCE proposed peace agreement but what should bear in mind is that. SPLA-IO was paralyzed when Taban Nyekek betrayed his community. You can never remove president using peace agreement

    repondre message

  • 26 July 13:48, by Wod Paco

    For sustainable peace to prevail in South Sudan, the old guards of South Sudan liberation must retire. Each of them want to eat and reward themselves at the expense if the common man. I am seated with my popcorn watching this peace joke.

    repondre message

  • 26 July 14:58, by lino

    Peace is easy to sign but hard and difficult to implement! South Sudanese Politicians in general have no idea or a clue of running the state just full hand politicians have little to present!
    Now US Department opted from finding any peace implementation which crucial; it claims all politicians in SS are corrupt and thieves and US can’t be used as piggy bank anymore!🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑

    repondre message

    • 26 July 15:01, by lino

      Next fighting will be about owning oil dollars to survive and maintaining positions in the country!
      The economy will not come back quickly unless SS start producing and trading something!!🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.