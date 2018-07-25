 
 
 
Mediators release fresh proposals on S. Sudan governance reviewing IBC mechanism

Sudan's FM at the signing ceremony of the security arrangements agreement 6 July 2018 (ST Photo)
July 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - The mediators handed over to the South Sudanese negotiating delegations a new draft agreement on the governance chapter that amended the composition of the on the states boundaries mechanism but keeps the power-sharing at the local government level.

The government and the opposition groups alike rejected the draft agreement on the governance chapter issued by the Sudanese mediation ob 18 July citing reservations over some points mainly focused on the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) and the inclusion of the counties level in the power-sharing which was not part of the 2015 peace deal.

In a new version dated on 25 July seen by the Sudan Tribune, the mediation with the same ratio but sought to review the issues of contention between the parties particularly at the state level.

The latest draft maintains the IBC members at 15 but abandoned its rule of one representative for each South Sudanese party. Now, the South Sudanese government gets 5 members at this commission which will determine the fate of 32 states the opposition rejects.

The SPLM IO has two representatives, and the SSOA, FDs and OPP will get one delegate per group. Also, the IGAD, and Troika will lose their vote in the commission as they will be represented only at the expert level. While the African Union remains represented by five members from the C5 countries, (South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Algeria and Chad).

In the previous draft, the IBC mandate is limited to study " the alternatives currently proposed by the Parties and any other viable alternatives" but in the new draft IBC shall "study all viable alternatives in the light of guidelines that shall be drawn beforehand".

Further, the decisional mechanism has been changed in the case the IBC members fail to reach a consensus. In the new draft, the decisions will be taken by "two-thirds of all its members that shall include at least seven (7) of its South Sudanese members", abandoning the rule of the simple majority in the previous draft.

On Tuesday, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) declared their rejection of the power-sharing deal saying they will not "comprise on fundamental issues" referring to the IBC and their involvement in the administration of local governments.

In the draft of 25 July, the mediators have maintained the power-sharing " ratio at State level and local government level" despite Juba’s opposition to this extension. Also, the mediation increased the ratio of the SPLM-Io to 27% from the initial 25% and reduced the percentage of the OPP form 10% to 8%. the incumbent government and SSOA kept the percentage 55% and 10% respectively.

Among the other changes brought in the new draft that the SPLM-IO will nominate the deputy speaker of the transitional legislative body. In the proposal of 18 July, the deputy speaker was from the OPP. This one now is the second deputy speaker.

Also, the mediation increased the number of the FDs Members of Parliament at the legislative assembly from 5 to 10 MPs and reduced the MPs of the OP to 30 from 35.

The Sudanese government invited the IGAD leaders to attend the signing ceremony on Thursday 26 July and Juba said willing to sign the agreement pointing they have one item they want to discuss with the mediation at the states level.

(ST)

Click here to read the latest draft agreement on governance

  • 25 July 10:31, by Eastern

    Why is the regime in Khartoum so desperate...? What they present as proposals are just puerile jokes. Such proposals are good for the likes of Kornelio Kon Ngu, Gabriel Changson, et al....True South Sudanese won’t take these craps. Let’s brace ourselves for more wars!

    • 25 July 20:16, by Jongo

      Eastern
      Hahahahahahaha I said this two days ago I said we go fight last dirty fight Rwanda2 People said I’m crazy what’s the difference now Rebels come out from their hidings & take over the Government in Juba & those who been removed (Ministers, Governers, & whatever simply will enter & replaced the rebels in the bush so on the war continue what the hell we are doing focus Jouran are coming to Juba

  • 25 July 10:33, by Games

    Hands damn whole things to UN and letting that useless club so called AU to be observers, but saying nothing at all. Africa has proved beyond no doubt that they are not yet capable enough to solves their domestics issues.

  • 25 July 10:37, by Midit Mitot

    Daily trying without decision is nothing, all these changes are mess.South Sudan become zonal research practicing.

  • 25 July 11:13, by Games

    Midit Mitot
    This power sharing on S. Sudan is ridiculous. Salva Kiir’s party didn’t deserve that much and even if the mediators decides to do the reduction in order to make every one happy, they should taken their reduction off from the Salva Kiir’s section, which owns the majority, not from the minority parties

    • 25 July 13:20, by Pakuai

      Games,
      Mr. Salva Kiir is the one who keep your gat Riek Machar piece of sh*t all along, Mr. Salva Kiir is a typical South Sudanese boy though. ’Our Nuer ke Nyantoc’, we have killed your gat Riek Machar in 2016, in Juba. Our Nuer Ke Nyantoc idiots, Shilluks & some of our Equatorians, game is over>>>

      • 25 July 13:29, by Pakuai

        Your ’gat Riek Machar’s *queen Elizabeth* is dead long time ago. The Dinkas/Monyjaangs of the Sudan are not your equal with your English people, our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, gulf Arab states of Saudi Arabia criminals, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) and some of their Bantus>>>

        • 25 July 13:47, by Pakuai

          MR. Eastern,
          Our border with your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan has not been demarcated. And this is what has been played by our enemies. Mr. Eastern, the Dinkas/Monjiengs of the Sudan are back. We are the Ancient Egyptians idiot. We are the masters of long shot warfares chap>>>

          • 25 July 14:01, by Malakal county Simon

            Pakuay/slave

            You’re nothing other than a bunch of cowards and that why you brought UPDF to help you to fight Nuers warriors!! Shame to be Dinka i guess....

            • 25 July 17:59, by Khent

              Malakal

              You fought against a small detachment of around 3, 000 Ugandan soldiers at the heels of 70% of the army (Nuer) defecting to Riek. You people joined Khartoum in 91 and returned in 2006, and the Dinka suffered fighting the entire SAF for 14 years without you...

              • 25 July 18:00, by Khent

                Salva Kiir allowed Bashir’s Nuer militiamen to join the SPLA with tens of thousands of fighters; Matip alone returned with 50, 000 and that dog (Matip) became Deputy Commander-in-Chief. Riek was not only allowed to return after the break-down of his alliance with Khartoum... He became Vice-President...

                • 25 July 18:11, by Khent

                  ..before Malong convinced him that the involvement of the Gelweng was necessary; these fighters were sourced primarily from Aweil and Gogrial... the areas where Salva Kiir’s paternal and maternal families hail from; Malong is actually related to Salva Kiir through his mother’s side -> Abiem in Aweil.

                  • 25 July 18:15, by Khent

                    The fact that you people were 70-75% of the army and could not prevail against 25-30% of the army and a small detachment of 3,000 Ugandan soldiers, is nothing to be proud of. Try fighting an entire army (SAF) for 14 years (91 to 2005) and having to fight tens of thousands of Khartoum’s guard-dogs (Nuer militiamen) as well, and then feel free to boast.

                    • 25 July 19:05, by Khent

                      I made a mistake with one my posts above and I can’t re-write it to include a paragraph that I left out. This site really should permit editing.

          • 25 July 14:06, by Tilo

            Pakuai
            You are making allot of noise with no sense, you need to be shame of all that you write,
            Are you trying to say that every person who tell the truth is wrong accept for you Jieng. From US, UK & UN now to Arabs (Sudan, KSA, Ethiopia ...etc) only the jieng "Idiots"

            You are the most stupid idiot I ever know on this site.
            Go back to school to learn so that you can come with better ideas 4 SS.

  • 25 July 18:32, by Eastern

    Now let’s wait and see which LOWLIVES will sign a peace agreement tomorrow...! Deaths and suffering are better than a lousy peace.....!

  • 26 July 04:45, by Nairobimitot

    SSOA is not a Big Issue to the people of South Sudan. The conflict is between, the Government and the IO. If they can both agree to work together for the betterment of their country, then Allah Akbar.

  • 26 July 04:45, by Nairobimitot

    SSOA is not a Big Issue to the people of South Sudan. The conflict is between, the Government and the IO. If they can both agree to work together for the betterment of their country, then Allah Akbar.

  • 26 July 04:46, by Nairobimitot

    SSOA is not a Big Issue to the people of South Sudan. The conflict is between, the Government and the IO. If they can both agree to work together for the betterment of their country, then Allah Akbar.

