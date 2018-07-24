 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 25 July 2018

Heavy rains kill 7 people in West Kordofan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Flood affected families receive non-food items in Al-Nuhood 26 Oct 2016 (IOM photo)
July 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Seven people have been killed on Monday by heavy rains and flash floods that hit Al-Nuhood town, West Kordofan State.

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that heavy rains and floods hit the eastern and northeastern parts of Al-Nuhood leading to collapse of about 2000 homes.

Yassen Ahmed Khalifa, a resident of Abu Snoon neighbourhood in Al-Nuhood said 7 people have been killed and 3 are missing including a child, calling on government agencies and aid groups to provide support for the affected.

An informed source in Al-Nuhood told Sudan Tribune that among the 7 dead were 3 inmates of the main prison, stressing large parts of the prison have collapsed due to heavy rains.

In 2016, more than 100 people were killed and 21,000 houses destroyed by rain and flash floods that hit many parts of Sudan.

The most affected states were Kassala, Sennar, South Kordofan, West Kordofan and North Darfur.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.