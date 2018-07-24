Heavy rains kill 7 people in West Kordofan

July 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Seven people have been killed on Monday by heavy rains and flash floods that hit Al-Nuhood town, West Kordofan State.
Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that heavy rains and floods hit the eastern and northeastern parts of Al-Nuhood leading to collapse of about 2000 homes.
Yassen Ahmed Khalifa, a resident of Abu Snoon neighbourhood in Al-Nuhood said 7 people have been killed and 3 are missing including a child, calling on government agencies and aid groups to provide support for the affected.
An informed source in Al-Nuhood told Sudan Tribune that among the 7 dead were 3 inmates of the main prison, stressing large parts of the prison have collapsed due to heavy rains.
In 2016, more than 100 people were killed and 21,000 houses destroyed by rain and flash floods that hit many parts of Sudan.
The most affected states were Kassala, Sennar, South Kordofan, West Kordofan and North Darfur.
(ST)
