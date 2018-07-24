Farmers kill 14 pastoralists in Sudan’s Gedaref State



July 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Fourteen pastoralists from Lahaween tribe have been killed by farmers from Hausa tribe at Al-Hamra village, Galabat Sharqiya locality, 50 kilometres south of the capital of Gedaref State.

On Monday, the security committee at Sudan’s eastern state of Gedaref issued a statement about the incident but it didn’t mention the death of 14 pastoralists.

Multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that the situation is alarming following mobilization of Lahaween tribesmen from Fashaga area on Tuesday, calling on authorities to interfere immediately to end the stand-off between the two tribes.

According to the same sources, farmers from Hausa tribe on Monday set fire on houses of Lahaween pastoralists in Al-Hamra village killing 14 people and injuring several others.

They pointed out that the dispute between the two groups is not new, saying the Lahaween pastoralists had settled in a nearby forest to feed their cattle provoking the anger of Hausa farmers.

The same sources said small skirmishes had occurred between the two groups in the past but the government failed to address the problem which has aggravated the situation.

It is noteworthy that the rapporteur of Gedaref State’s security committee Adel Jamal al-Din issued a statement on Monday saying clashes erupted between residents of Al-Hamra village and some nomads leading to injuries on both sides.

He stressed the security forces have contained the situation, saying the injured have been transferred to Gedaref Teaching Hospital.

Jamal al-Din also underlined that life in Al-Hamra village has returned to normal and the situation is under full control.

(ST)