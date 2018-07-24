 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 24 July 2018

South Sudanese government, Kapoeta rebels sign peace agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS convoy arrives to Yei to assess the situation in the town following recent reports of conflict in the area on November 7, 2016 (UNMISS Photo).
July 23, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government Monday signed a peace agreement with a rebel faction in the Kapoeta State mediated by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

The peace agreement was signed by the Maj Gen Joseph Buong Anyardit, the government chief negotiator and Maj Gen Simon Carlo Loypanyang the leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS) - Kapoeta State.

It is not clear when this faction broke away from the NAS of Gen Thomas Cirillo Swaka which was established in March 2017.

According to the agreement seen by Sudan Tribune, the rebel fighters will be integrated into the South Sudanese army, organized forces, and civil institutions.

Gen Loypanyang will be integrated to National Security Services.

The government of Kapoeta State will allocate four political portfolios to the former rebels: two at the state level and two counties.

Also, the state wil return all the confiscated or frozen properties belonging to the NAS members.

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church- Peace Desk in Yei River State under the leadership of Bishop Elias Taban will guarantee the implementation of the agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 July 09:49, by Games

    I always thought that everyone has fully understood the Dinka mentalities. Dinka can gets someone fools easily and gets away with it. These rebells in Kapoeta should taken these classics obvious examples first and before surrounded to JCE. Mathew Puljang Top has almost same army size to those of JCE, but haven’t integrated yet. David Yau Yau same case and recently idiots Taban Deng Gai

    repondre message

    • 24 July 15:13, by Redeemer

      Games
      What is happening is a Game idiot, even in Sudan civil war, Nuer and Equatorians defecting @ will and coming back was rea. Every single Equatorian defected accept 4 ( Late Gen. Abujan, late Kwaje, Wani and Mamur) and one from Nuer (Hoth Mai) prove me wrong here

      repondre message

      • 24 July 15:25, by Redeemer

        ...Continue those 4 are the ones who fought and liberated the country from the sons of Equatoria and only one Hoth from Nuer, Dinka were in their luak, they contributed 0 and they talk big, that is how the real history of South Sudan should be written

        repondre message

  • 24 July 15:38, by Activist # 25

    What an easy way to trap the rat. Do people just sign? Have they really read the contents of the agreement? What is in it for them etc? This is just an easy trap to get you close to your enemy before they can finish you off. We cannot speak of integration this time only after elections. This whole fiasco of SS should just be put to a standstill while elections are mobilized for a better future lea

    repondre message

  • 24 July 20:11, by Joseph Canada

    Guys this is all BS!! There are no rebels in Kapoeta state. Those were the Lobongs Enemies.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.