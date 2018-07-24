South Sudanese government, Kapoeta rebels sign peace agreement



July 23, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government Monday signed a peace agreement with a rebel faction in the Kapoeta State mediated by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

The peace agreement was signed by the Maj Gen Joseph Buong Anyardit, the government chief negotiator and Maj Gen Simon Carlo Loypanyang the leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS) - Kapoeta State.

It is not clear when this faction broke away from the NAS of Gen Thomas Cirillo Swaka which was established in March 2017.

According to the agreement seen by Sudan Tribune, the rebel fighters will be integrated into the South Sudanese army, organized forces, and civil institutions.

Gen Loypanyang will be integrated to National Security Services.

The government of Kapoeta State will allocate four political portfolios to the former rebels: two at the state level and two counties.

Also, the state wil return all the confiscated or frozen properties belonging to the NAS members.

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church- Peace Desk in Yei River State under the leadership of Bishop Elias Taban will guarantee the implementation of the agreement.

