

July 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed on Monday has received a written message from the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said Pompeo’s message comes in response to a Foreign Minister’s letter in which he congratulated him for assuming his post as U.S. Secretary of State.

According to the press release, Pompeo expressed readiness to work with Sudan’s top diplomat to promote bilateral relations.

He also praised positive results that have been achieved in light of the five-track engagement plan between the two countries particularity regarding counter-terrorism efforts, regional security and humanitarian access.

The U.S. Secretary of State also expressed his interest to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the various fields.

For its part, the Foreign Ministry expressed Sudan’s keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination on all issues, particularly regional peace and security.

It also stressed Sudan’s determination to support and assist the warring parties in South Sudan to sign a peace document that restores security and stability in the neighbouring country.

In October 2017, Washington decided to lift economic sanctions on Sudan in line with a five-track framework reached by the two countries in December 2016. Khartoum, accordingly, authorized humanitarian access to civilians in Darfur and unilaterally declared a cessation of hostilities in Darfur, the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The two countries agreed to resume talks on the normalization of bilateral talks and the lift of remaining sanctions particularly Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorist groups. The measure is crucial to get a debt relief and allow Sudan to get

international aid to build its economic infrastructure.

In November 2017, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, was in Khartoum to launch the second phase of the normalization process and pointed to the need for reforms on human rights and religious freedom. Also, the two countries agreed to engage in written exchanges for Sudan’s removal from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

