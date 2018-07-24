Sudanese security confiscates Al-Jareeda newspaper for second time

July 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Monday seized copies of Al-Jareeda newspaper for the second day in a row without giving reasons.

Sudanese men read sports news in the absence of ten political newspapers in Khartoum on November 18, 2008 (AFP)

On Sunday, the NISS confiscated entire print runs of Al-Jareeda and Masadir newspapers from the printing house without stating reasons. Al-Jareeda has been one of the most newspapers in Sudan subject to suspension and confiscation. In May 2016, the NISS confiscated copies of the newspaper four times during five days.

The Sudanese security usually issues verbal directives to the Chief-Editors banning them from publishing particular news especially those pertaining to the protests and armed movements or other issues which the security sees sensitive.

It routinely confiscates newspapers either to prevent circulation of certain stories or to punish them retroactively for breaching unwritten red lines inflicting financial and moral losses on these media houses.

On January 7, the NISS confiscated 6 newspapers for publishing reports about the popular protests against the harsh economic conditions. Also, in February 2015, it seized entire print runs of 14 newspapers in one day without stating the reasons for its decision.

(ST)