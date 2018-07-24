 
 
 
South Sudanese rioters attack aid groups in Maban

Sudanese refugees in a refugees camp in Maban, South Sudan (WFP Photo)
July 23, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese protesters Monday attacked the facilities of aid groups in Bunj area, Maban County of Upper Nile region to protest the employment of local staff from outside the area.

The violence started when the demonstrators entered the UNHCR’s premises and looted its offices and residence. Other aid groups in the area have been burned and looted, also humanitarian vehicles have been damaged.

UNMISS peacekeepers were immediately deployed after the attack to support aid workers and re-establish order in the area.

The area hosts nearly 144,000 Sudanese refugees from the Blue Nile State.

The attack was condemned by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. for South Sudan, Adnan Khan, and UNHCR Deputy Representative and officer in charge in South Sudan, Vincent Kwesi Parker.

"This is an act of senseless violence towards humanitarians and deeply regrettable," said Parker before to call on the South Sudanese authorities to "ensure the safety and security of humanitarians".

For his part, Khan "strongly" condemned the attacks against aid workers and facilities in Maban and urged to immediately cease such actions.

"Aid workers, regardless of where they are from, sacrifice their time and all too often their safety to save people affected by the South Sudan crisis. They are free to work in any part of the country in line with the law of the land," he added.

The UNHCR in its statement said the security environment in Bunj remains fluid and unpredictable.

The refugees’ agency in coordination with South Sudan’s Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA) continues to engage with local authorities and representatives of the host community to stabilize the situation.

(ST)

  • 24 July 06:22, by Eastern

    This is a wake up call; Equatorians are even not regarded as South Sudanese in the northern parts of the country!

    repondre message

    • 24 July 09:57, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Adnan Khan and Vincent Kwesi Parker, if true that humanitarians workers are free to work in any part of the country in line with the law of the land, which I could also agree on, how come that you are not doing the same in greater Equatoria regions? If you go to Yambio, Yei, Kajo-keji, Kapoteta and among others, there are no Nuer, Dinka, Shilluk and Mabanese working there. Why is that?

      repondre message

      • 24 July 13:01, by Landlord

        The above mentioned group decided to work for government in all sectors across south Sudan. Equatorians then ignore and join NGOs is it wrong. NGO work requires; ethics, competence, sound mind with reasoning, real certificate not fake, orderly manners and ability to work harder etc. If such chances are given to you, with kind of approach you have taken, meaning no productivity again. try it.

        repondre message

        • 24 July 13:54, by Kerem

          Of course such statements can always come from unethical and self centered people like the landlord in the name of the Equatorian.

          If the statement from the landlord is true, then the Equatorians are not civilized just as the other groups you have mentioned are. For any learnt human being, they do not kill fire with petrol but rather pour water. Garbage in, garbage out. face the wrath now

          repondre message

          • 24 July 14:40, by The Rhino

            Kerem,

            Read Landlord’s comments again,he didn’t speak of civilized people but merits of Equatorians which qualify them to execute their NGO professions.Given the poor records and experiences of your people,they are totally incapable of carrying out any assignment with sovereign and successful outcome,this is beyond any doubt,these are facts,so deal with it.

            repondre message

        • 24 July 14:07, by The Rhino

          Landlord,

          We Equatorians must think deep and develop astringent strategies to detach ourselves from all this mess,its a matter of serious urgency!Just look around and see how they’ve turned South Sudan into...a shithole.Enough!

          repondre message

    • 24 July 11:36, by Midit Mitot

      Idiots Mabanese,
      Who will serve your poor community since many of you had never gone to school by then? to work with NGO need technical people with incredible experience. You have killed the excellent staffs in 2014 and gain trying to do so.

      repondre message

    • 24 July 11:45, by Marco A. Wek

      Eastern, that is not a complement to Equatorians brother. Equatoria is South Sudanese and not considering them South Sudanese is an insult to Equatorians.

      repondre message

    • 24 July 12:49, by The Rhino

      Eastern,

      The likelihood of being mauled in those godforsaken areas is higher than any risk you might encounter feeding wild animals in a zoo.These people attack and ransack facilities of aid workers who put food into their mouths,is that not madness?This is not an isolated incident,there have been multiple assaults against Equatorians in those regions,it keeps on happening...

      repondre message

      • 24 July 13:01, by The Rhino

        Eastern,
        ...it keeps on happening again and again,just disgusting.The world must understand that some group of tribes in South Sudan will require at least 500 years to catch up with evolution.No matter how you accommodate or nurture them,they still remain a burden of no use,worthless!

        repondre message

    • 24 July 18:13, by jubaone

      Eastern
      I am not sure, whether these protesters were really keen on addressing employment issues or simply targeting warehouses for free food. But if most NGO workers who are Equatorians were targeted, then it clearly justifies our stance of ultimately getting all non Equatorians out of Equatoria. I’ve often stated that Equatoria doesn’t need SS, but SS needs Equatoria.

      repondre message

  • 24 July 08:10, by Landlord

    Cattle keepers are just cattle by themselves, because this is not how you demand employment. it is through voluntary work first and show your competence to the organization. that action can and will not offer any chance for employment.

    repondre message

  • 24 July 13:46, by Kerem

    The humanitarian leadership if at all they do what they say, must analyze the causes of such bad behaviors in the community. I believe something must have angered the Mabanese to no extent

    I am aware of what is going on currently where Equatorians have upper hand on NGO employment procedures and they always brand the other ethnicities all sorts of names to distract recruiters from selecting them

    repondre message

