 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 23 July 2018

U.S. will not support "narrow" peace agreement in South Sudan: White House

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan's Kiir and SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar shake hands during the meeting of IGAD head of states and governments on 21 June 2018 (Photo Louis Jadong)
July 22, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - The White House distanced itself from the IGAD brokered talks for peace in South Sudan saying they would not support the implementation of a "narrow agreement" Juba government and the opposition sign in the upcoming days.

The government of President Salva Kiir and opposition groups are expected to sign an agreement on the implementation of the 2015 peace process mediated by the East African bloc of the IGAD countries.

The parties are now finalizing the outstanding issues on the governance and power-sharing chapter after having signed a compromise on the security arrangements and the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

"The only hope for success is a process that is widely inclusive of the views of the South Sudanese people and that engages civil society, churches, women, and other excluded groups," said the White House Press Secretary expressing the concern of his administration about the direction of the current peace process.

The spokesperson further cast doubt on the ability of the South Sudanese political leaders, including President Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Machar, to bring genuine peace and accountable governance to the war-ravaged country.

"We remain sceptical that they can oversee a peaceful and timely transition to democracy and good governance," emphasized the statement.

Washington further called on the South Sudanese leaders to demonstrate their clear commitment to peace, inclusivity, and good governance.

"The United States will not be a guarantor of any agreement, and will not fund—or call for additional United Nations resources—to support the transitional government, in the absence of a sustained, demonstrated commitment to peace, inclusivity, financial accountability and good governance".

The United States is one of the Troika countries that facilitate the IGAD mediated process and they are invited to co-sign the agreement on the revitalized peace agreement on 26 July as one of the guarantors of the process.

During the past years, Washington criticized the government of President Kiir for the human rights violations and atrocities committed against civilians. However, it backed a decision by the IGAD leaders to confine SPLM-Io leader in South Africa to prevent the resumption of hostilities after the bloody clashes in July 2016.

Also last May, the United States decided to initiate a comprehensive review of its assistance programs to South Sudan. The assessment process includes the U.S. support for the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) and other mechanisms intended to support the 2015 peace agreement.

"We must (...) ensure our assistance does not contribute to or prolong the conflict, or facilitate predatory or corrupt behaviour," said the White House on 8 May 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 July 02:44, by Pakuai

    "U.S. will not support "narrow" peace agreement in South Sudan: White House"
    Who says the damn so-called piece of sh*t being peddled about in foreign capitals was inclusive in the first place? The whole so-called high level revitalization forum (HLRF) business was nothing to do with the South Sudanese people’s peace, but was to do with the so-called ’troika countries’ their UN, NGOs & some of>>>

    repondre message

    • 23 July 02:50, by Pakuai

      lackey countries here in our region which claim to have some stakes in our country & on our people. But if you tell the real truth to some of our lowly informed South Sudanese that their US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their shifty allies don’t a damn about them, but are only interested about the resources, lands, Nile waters and of course to fight the Chinese by proxy by using some>>>

      repondre message

      • 23 July 02:56, by Pakuai

        of their foolish South Sudanese who sold themselves & their souls to corporate America & European interest groups. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their shifty allies are the ones negotiating themselves back into our country in foreign capitals and what was being negotiated there all along was nothing to do with the South Sudan people’ genuine peace fellows.>>>

        repondre message

        • 23 July 03:02, by Pakuai

          Why is the damn US refusing the only best way that will bring the real & a genuine peace that will be respected by all South Sudanese people----our national dialogue? Right here in side South Sudan & in front of South Sudanese people? Because our ’national dialogue here inside South Sudan’ will come and resolve our problems pretty quickly and our national dialogue was not initiated by the US of A>

          repondre message

          • 23 July 03:06, by Pakuai

            AND since South Sudan is a US over protectorate, what the US thinks is good for South Sudan & the South Sudanese people is going to be what the South Sudanese must follow no matter what. Fellows, some of us who have absolute contempt towards the evil white Americans, English people, our cloned arabs of North Sudan, their Arab paymasters & their evil juus attack dogs have had enough with these>>>

            repondre message

            • 23 July 03:12, by Pakuai

              snoopy evils. Let the US, the UK, their gulf Arab states paymasters stop funding those damn ’negotiations’ in foreign hotels, brothels & bars and tell their puppets like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol, Majak, Adwok Nyabe & their bunch of traitors to haul their ars*ses back to South Sudan and come & join our national dialogue & if they don’t want to come back>>

              repondre message

              • 23 July 03:18, by Pakuai

                for our national dialogue, then they are on their own & the US, the UK & their gulf Arab states paymasters would not be paying their useless so-called negotiations in foreign countries any more? Then you will see, the puppets, thieves & traitors like Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Riek Machar, Adwok Nyabe, Majak Agoot and other losers tug their tails behind their legs & come back to South Sudan>>>>

                repondre message

                • 23 July 03:22, by Pakuai

                  and join our national dialogue here in South Sudan or else they can take asylum in those foreign capitals and enjoy their lifestyles with what the thieves already looted from our coffers in the last ten years since they were in power until they were sacked in 2013. But the US, the UK, their UN & their allies on leverage and to use as blackmails & bargaining chips against our country & over our>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 23 July 03:29, by Pakuai

                    people, are their puppets they are keeping them hostage in foreign capitals my lowly informed South Sudanese people. The US, the UK and their allies have miscalculated the South Sudanese people psyche with usual reckless foreign policy of taking every country around the world as their over sea’s protectorate. Little do they know that here in South Sudan, we have been subjected every crude & ill>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 23 July 03:36, by Pakuai

                      treatments by others, that even God cannot be trusted to want to make our country as his/her protectorate here on earth. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their shifty allies in between must take this simple warning seriously if they damn respect other people with their countries. South Sudan is not & will never ever be part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN & terrorism alliances>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 23 July 03:40, by Pakuai

                        The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies must leave the South Sudanese people alone to devise their own peace on their own way and in South Sudan. And the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies would want to do trade with with South Sudan & the South Sudanese people, then they can come & do it bilaterally with the full knowledge of the South Sudanese people & transparency>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 23 July 03:46, by Pakuai

                          Those ARCISS or so-called High Level revitalization forum (HLRF) with some ’faceless entities’ cloaked in the so-called ’troika countries, IGAD countries, the UN & the NGOs dresses have long since been exposed as not in the interest of South Sudanese people & their country, but the sellout of our country to foreign countries interests.

                          repondre message

                          • 23 July 05:06, by dinkdong

                            "Why is the damn US refusing the only best way that will bring the real & a genuine peace that will be respected by all South Sudanese people."
                            How many times has it been signed or has it been respected? Don’t blame the US, blame your leaders.

                            repondre message

                            • 23 July 09:24, by Pakuai

                              Dinkdong,
                              Your US can damn stops supporting anything in South Sudan and with the South Sudanese people. No independence country on earth is created to be supported another country or other countries. So why is the US always imposed itself on our country & our people? Our people didn’t fight all along to get rid ourselves with our cloned arabs of North Sudan parasites becasue we wanted to be>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 23 July 09:29, by Pakuai

                                always supported by some criminals in the US or Europe or their UN or their sleazy NGOs. In fact, your US and the UK have always been our enemies after your cloned so-called arab of North Sudan & their gulf Arab states’ financiers. Remember Mr. Dinkkdong lowly informed chap, when the SPLM/A took up arms in 1980s against your parasites from the North>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 23 July 09:34, by Pakuai

                                  your US, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between, worked tirelessly to dismantle our SPLM/A but couldn’t until they succeeded in 1991 with through their Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe & some of their other fools at the times. In 2013 they again tried their usual puppets/stooges, Mr. Riek Machar, Adwok Nyabe, Lam Akol and this time around they enlisted their Mr. Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot

                                  repondre message

                                  • 23 July 09:42, by Pakuai

                                    ,Rebecca Nyandeng and a thief like Mr. Thomas Cirillo. Mr. Pagan Amuom was even taken a full time residence of the then Barack Hussein Obama’s White House. And the game precisely for Mr. Barack Hussein Obama then ’white house & then US states department’ to come & be installed into power in our country the thieves, foreign puppets & traitors like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Majak Agoot,>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 23 July 09:51, by Pakuai

                                      Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak or Thomas Cirillo. After their 2013 coup to take power by force was thwarted on the ground. Mr. Barack Hussein Obama even came to Adis Ababa and lectured the govt of South Sudan about South Sudanese people peace in front of Kenyan, Ugandan, Rwandan, former South African, Somalia president, former ethiopian prime minister>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 24 July 18:25, by jubaone

                                        Pakuai/koryom2/kuch
                                        Jiengelands have had peace since 2005. But investors have kept away from these God-forsaken shitholes cuz of jienges refusal to develop themselves. The US and all other development partners should not even waste time with such miscreants but invest more in Equatoria. A well developed Equatoria will bring SS to progress. I urge the Trump and US govt to focus on Equatoria only

                                        repondre message

                                  • 23 July 17:45, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                                    Pakuai,

                                    Cool down man. You have raped our women folk enough, You have looted all that was in the government coffers more than enough. You have made our country a laughing stock. You have christened the country with nepotism, tribalism and corruption yet you still want to ruin it further. No way you are going to have second chance. Prepare to go and look after cows.

                                    repondre message

                          • 23 July 06:56, by Games

                            Pukuai/Caveman
                            US has both lost faith trust on you JCE and US is absolutely correct, this peaces with Dinka leading government is traps

                            repondre message

  • 23 July 09:49, by Sunday Junup

    Sure, I agree with USA, i even wrote on this forum last time that whether they sign that Kampala peace or not, as long as Kiirimnal still the president of that country then count me out of that peace agreement. I will never make peace with either JCE or SPLM (Dinka)

    repondre message

    • 23 July 11:16, by Pakuai

      Sunday Junub,
      So what are you idiots going to do? Nothing, just come back to South Sudan & join our national dialogue. We will never ever allow your evil corporate America, white English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, even some Bantus, Abeashas (so-called ethiopians) and some of their creepy allies in between, reasons>>>

      repondre message

      • 23 July 11:18, by Pakuai

        pure HATRED & RACISM, simple and plain.

        repondre message

  • 23 July 11:28, by White Nation

    U.S Government you are now talking, even me i am not supporting narrow peace agreement in South Sudan because IGAD countries are interested and benefited indirectly and they are supporting narrow peace. U.S change JMICE with any Institution in Torika organization who make the real monitor.

    repondre message

  • 23 July 17:23, by lino

    South Sudanese Politicians both Government and Oppositions must know that the citizens of this country and the world at large are frustrated from their political actions and behaviours!!!
    All participants in the revitalizated peace government must not be allowed by the Agreement to run for office after the transition period.

    repondre message

  • 23 July 17:56, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Inclusive governance and change of security institutions to reflect all the tribes of the country is vital for true peace to reign in South Sudan otherwise this agreement is going to be a Nuer - Dinka alliance agreement to dominate power in the country. SSOA must be an integral partner for this coming peace if it is to be recognised that all citizens own it.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.