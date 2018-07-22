 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 23 July 2018

Sudan says signing ceremony of governance agreement next Thursday, Juba confirms

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Signing ceremony of the Security Arrangements agreement in Khartoum on 6 July 2018 (Photo Suna)
July 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - Sudan’s foreign ministry Sunday announced that the signing ceremony for the agreement on the outstanding issue of governance chapter will take place in Khartoum next Thursday.

Also, the South Sudanese government negotiating delegation said they agreed with the mediators on all the pending issues except one but hope to conclude the deal before the end of the week.

Last week, the mediation postponed the initialling ceremony which had to be held on 17 July because the government and opposition delegations expressed observations and concerns on the draft agreement. Following, the government delegation dispatched a delegation for consultations in Juba.

The semi-official Sudanese Media Service (SMC) on Sunday disclosed that the foreign ministry extended the invitations to the IGAD heads of state and governments to the signing ceremony on 26 July.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed further told the SMC that the chances of success for the talks are sufficient to believe that things are moving forward and expressed hope to accomplish the remaining tasks in the most complete manner.

The mediation had to bring the parties to a compromise over the responsibility sharing ratio in the executive and the states, the size and composition of the legislature and the number of states and Independent Boundary Commission.

The South Sudanese information minister and government spokesperson, for his part, confirmed on Sunday that an agreement would be signed on 26 July as proposed by the mediators.

In statements to the official South Sudan TV, Michael Makuei said they sat with the mediation and agreed on all the outstanding issues except one item on the power-sharing in the states. but he didn’t elaborate further.

" It is worth mentioning that all the other issues that were agreed are pending the approval of the opposition," he added.

Makuei said discussions continue with the mediation in order to resolve the pending issue "either today or tomorrow".

"So with that, we will definitely sign peace. Our message to our people that yes peace is coming and we will sign it before or on the 26 July as stated by the mediators," he emphasized.

Earlier this week, the government negotiators rejected the power-sharing ratio proposed by the mediation and refused to include the local governments in the ongoing revitalization negotiations pointing out that it is not part of the 2015 peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 July 01:22, by lino

    There we go! I hope no changes of mind before Thursday! People need peace but politicians need chairs and money 💰 🤪

    repondre message

    • 23 July 02:49, by South South

      lino,

      Peace will be signed this time. Everything in Juba today is shining. Hotels are full, South Sudanese pound is gaining against USD and life is back. Everything is shining.

      repondre message

      • 23 July 06:49, by Games

        South South
        I told you yesterday that 32 states would never exist as long we still alive. 32 states are already gone cases and history. 10 or 21 States are the ones on the discussion right now. Hang yourself lost boy

        repondre message

        • 23 July 08:12, by South South

          Games,

          Come and meet me at Pagak. I don’t talk shit on the net. The reason we entered Pagak is to make you look miserable and we now telling you what to do and what not to do. Shut loser and follow us.

          repondre message

          • 23 July 11:24, by Games

            South South
            You are not even in the country, forgetting about meeting up with you in Pagak. Do you know that there are no SPL-JCE in the Pagak, only those Nuer pretend to be the Dinka are the ones in the Pagak and also they sold all their weapons to civilians around Pagak for foods. So there are no points of killing them as we consider them as civilians

            repondre message

            • 23 July 12:35, by Nairobimitot

              Games

              You are a great and good lier. E Jin guan Kaya. Thank you for making everyone laugh.

              repondre message

          • 23 July 12:57, by Malakal county Simon

            South south/slave

            But those are Nuer-wew not Dinka who entered Pagak.... So please stop empty thumb-chest mr coward!!

            repondre message

      • 23 July 21:02, by lino

        Junubi Junubi,

        Good to hear these politicians accepted peace and I hope they will keep it though.
        Southerners need to work hard to maintain peace as no money helpc coming to the country as Trump stop the flow of money and guns!!!

        repondre message

    • 23 July 08:31, by White Nation

      Sure politicians their interest is on money and position and they not care with life of innocent civilians who are get their daily bread on doing small business. so i recommend we will not elect those politicians who are after positions and money if we get chance for any election in South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 23 July 01:26, by The Rhino

    Look,

    This delusional jienge led government in Juba is just running in circles chasing it’s own tail.What for pathetic incompetent bunch of amateurs.Here are few political innuendos for you jienge primates...1).10 States will be reverted,2).Federalism as mode of governance is coming rushing down to South Sudan,3).Technocrats will takeover the country, replacing medieval, greedy, tribal and ...

    repondre message

    • 23 July 01:44, by The Rhino

      ...incompetent cow followers,..that simple,how sweet!Meaning e.g. if you are a scoundrel from Abyei or Kuajok,you’ll be forced to go back to your origins and learn how to develop and sustain yourself.This is what every human being on this planet does,getting on his own feet,and stopping disturbing neighbors and being parasite all the time.

      repondre message

      • 23 July 10:48, by Eastern

        The Rhino,

        I am in total agreement with your observations. Even the US now understands the blatan tribalism in South Sudan. If the cattle herders want to own the country through the current NARROW peace agreement in Khartoum, then we are in for a very long haul....

        repondre message

        • 23 July 12:55, by The Rhino

          Eastern,

          its evidently clear that no one expects progress or leadership from individuals who for generations follow certain animals.A leader is always one step ahead.The present predicament in South Sudan is just direct proof and correlation of what comes out if a jienge is led on the steering wheel of leadership.We are here to revert and terminate that for eternity.

          repondre message

    • 23 July 02:32, by South South

      The Rhino,
      Take your 10 shit states somewhere else, we are good with 32 states. 32 states are federal states, case is closed. Juba is shining again. All hotels in Juba today are full. Our South Sudanese pound is gaining against USD. I am so glad we follow cows and not monkeys ( I am laughing).

      repondre message

      • 23 July 12:22, by The Rhino

        South South,

        You have a wrong and convoluted mindset when it comes to placing priorities for a common good.Look,two third of South Sudanese are starving to death,some in your home villages in Abyei are surviving on natural grass and housing under sieved huts and the last thing you jienges can do is pump Juba with unwanted ’hotels’...

        repondre message

        • 23 July 12:27, by The Rhino

          South South,
          ...Do you think these ’hotels’ will serve the citizens with free meals?Stop deceiving yourself thinking the economy is booming,its not,and if so then you are a thief,one who is busy filling up his pockets with stolen money and now excessively laundering it,just worthless.

          repondre message

    • 23 July 03:26, by Mayendit

      Rhino

      I will not blame you because the hatred is part of your culture. The topic here was not mention Jieng if you were not stupid. Keep singing about Federal system and 10 States but you wouldn’t achieve the dream. If you guys don’t like more States then, combining your States in to one State and let others stayed. Federal System can not be stood by primitiveness people in South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 23 July 14:21, by The Rhino

        Mayendit,

        Don’t get it twisted.You jienges are the ones known for hatred and savagery in other communities,these are main constituents of your culture.We in Equatoria don’t hate,otherwise you wouldn’t be idling and drifting in Equatoria.But we can slam back that hatred in your faces.So don’t blame others for amplifying the hate you’ve sowed,you deserve it,enjoy!

        repondre message

  • 23 July 03:34, by Mayendit

    The Khartoum’s government have realizing lasting that, the conflict in South Sudan is actually affected Sudan’s economic. During three years, they were supplying all kinds to SPLM IO by hoping the fallen of South Sudan’s government and did not know such would back fire to their own economic. Any way thanks them for quick realization and let us live in peace as brothers and sisters.

    repondre message

  • 23 July 03:43, by Nairobimitot

    Let’s have peace

    repondre message

  • 23 July 07:36, by Nairobimitot

    Rhino
    You are the mother and the father of all tribalism. So, you are tribal yourself. Stop your hatred, or it will come and ruin your life. I do not see any future leadership for you or the party that you want to see leading.
    You also need to take a look at yourself to be fair. I do not hate you, or you’re tribal minded I hate your ideas because they are not suitable for the people.

    repondre message

    • 23 July 15:02, by The Rhino

      Nairobimitot,

      First remove the speck out of your own eye before removing that of your neighbor’s! If so then I believe you Nuer sellout has more work to do.You personally and the wicked tribal government you fervently support are deeply soaked in tribalism thats why you ruined the country.Its fair to say,the time has come for us to jump in and exterminate your tribal pursuit of dominance.

      repondre message

      • 23 July 22:23, by Nairobimitot

        Rhino,
        You and your followers are dumped, people. Your hatred of Dinka or Jieng is going to make you fail miserably. Look, all our people are in Refugees camps everywhere. If you continue to hate Dinka, you are going nowhere, and that is the fact. If you want all the children and women to suffer in refugees camps, then, continue preaching your hatred, and we will see what you will achieve.
        You need to start talking about peace and unity among the Nuer and Dinka. If you pursue your threats and hatred, you are going to have a complicated life because you will not achieve your goals if you exclude the Dinka. We have tried to fight Dinka, and we did not succeed. What out young politician because your ideas are immature. You need peace in your out vision; if you do not have these two, you are always going to be barking in the social media without real objective being achieved.

        repondre message

        • 23 July 22:31, by Eastern

          Which FOLLOWERS? The Rhino made an important point about PEOPLE WHO FOLLOW animals all their lives....!You better begin leading your animals. What refugee camp are you talking about, not the ones where BIOR NGONG BIOR is leading his fellow dinkas? Who told you the refugees are entirely NON-DINKAS...?

          repondre message

  • 23 July 15:25, by Activist # 25

    Anything involving M7 and Bashir in these talks is just a possible extension of conflict in our country. If we really need a lasting peace in south sudan, everyone concerned should be included. Inclusive process of peace means, everyone’s concerned is able to input some ideas on how can govern south sudan. Number one is devolution of powers and that is dictated by Federal form of governance.

    repondre message

  • 23 July 23:16, by One people

    You enemies of peace need to stop hating on who is talking about bringing peace in this country of ours. Please talk about peace to come quickly in our country, specially you The Rhino - Games - Eastern; all of you need to stop loathing and talk about peace. There is nothing more good in this universe or the world then peace, because peace is our creator favorite word. Peace be among you all

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.