France praises Sudan’s efforts to achieve regional stability



July 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A visiting French delegation on Saturday has praised Sudan’s efforts to achieve regional security and stability, said the official news agency SUNA

On Saturday, Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Osama Faisal has met with the French team participating in the 9th meeting of the Sudanese-French joint political consultation committee.

During the meeting, Faisal reviewed Sudan’s efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, pointing to ongoing peace talks among South Sudan’s warring parties in Khartoum.

He also pointed out that Sudan offers large opportunities for the French private sector to invest in Sudan.

For its part, the French side praised Sudan’s regional role, expressing the desire to increase French investments in the East African nation.

It is noteworthy that the French delegation is headed by Rémi Maréchaux, Director of East Africa and Indian Ocean Department at the French Foreign Ministry.

Sudan and France resumed bilateral meetings after several years of strain over rebel presence in France. In the past, Sudan accused France of backing holdout rebel groups in the Darfur region.

France, which has appointed a special envoy to support the African Union efforts for peace in Sudan, denied the accusation and reiterated that it encourages the armed groups to join the peace process.

(ST)