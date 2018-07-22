 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 22 July 2018

France praises Sudan’s efforts to achieve regional stability

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Osama Faisal state minister for foreign affairs receiving visiting French delegation on 19 July 2018 (Photo Ambassador Baltmann)
July 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A visiting French delegation on Saturday has praised Sudan’s efforts to achieve regional security and stability, said the official news agency SUNA

On Saturday, Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Osama Faisal has met with the French team participating in the 9th meeting of the Sudanese-French joint political consultation committee.

During the meeting, Faisal reviewed Sudan’s efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, pointing to ongoing peace talks among South Sudan’s warring parties in Khartoum.

He also pointed out that Sudan offers large opportunities for the French private sector to invest in Sudan.

For its part, the French side praised Sudan’s regional role, expressing the desire to increase French investments in the East African nation.

It is noteworthy that the French delegation is headed by Rémi Maréchaux, Director of East Africa and Indian Ocean Department at the French Foreign Ministry.

Sudan and France resumed bilateral meetings after several years of strain over rebel presence in France. In the past, Sudan accused France of backing holdout rebel groups in the Darfur region.

France, which has appointed a special envoy to support the African Union efforts for peace in Sudan, denied the accusation and reiterated that it encourages the armed groups to join the peace process.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.