Sudan, Poland agree to promote bilateral cooperation



July 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed and his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz Saturday have discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune on Saturday, Ahmed said the two sides also discussed regional and international issues of common concern particularly illegal migration and conflict resolution.

Also, the Polish foreign ministry in a Twit released on Saturday said the talks included "human rights and cooperation in international organisations".

Ahmed added the meeting stressed the need to promote agricultural and agro-processing as well as archaeological cooperation.

Also, the Sudanese official said a Polish-Sudanese economic forum will be held with businessmen from both countries to develop economic, trade and investment relations.

For his part, the Polish top diplomat described his country’s relations with Sudan as “strong and deep”, saying these relations have lasted for over 50 years.

He added Poland would render large support to Sudan in a number of fields particularly in agro-processing and restoration of monuments.

The visiting minister also met with Sudanese First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh.

In March 2016, Sudan and Poland signed a joint cooperation agreement between the two nations.

(ST)