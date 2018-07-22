Sudan to re-open trade points with Chad and Libya

July 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Governor of North Darfur State al-Sharif Mohamed Abbad said arrangements are underway to re-open trade points with Chad and Libya.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted Abbad as saying Minister of Commerce Hatim al-Sir Ali would visit North Darfur next week to re-open the trade points, stressing that borders with Libya and Chad are safe and protected.

He added the Minister of Commerce would issue a list including goods that could be traded among the three countries as well as the trade points through which commodities will cross borders.

The governor underlined the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces are protecting borders with Chad and Libya against the infiltration of Darfur armed groups, smuggling of goods and human trafficking.

Last month, a quadripartite agreement to control and monitor borders among Libya, Sudan, Chad and Niger was signed in Ndjamena.

The agreement aims to enhance joint efforts to secure borders as well as fighting against terrorism, illegal migration, human trafficking and all forms of cross-border crime.

The political instability in Libya after the collapse of Muammar Kadaffi’s regime impacted negatively the whole region and particularly, Niger, Chad and Sudan.

Also, a joint border force between Sudan and Chad has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

(ST)