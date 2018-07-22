 
 
 
States issue should not impede South Sudan peace process: Kiir

South Sudan leadership receives a briefing from negotiating team in Juba on 20 July 2018 (ST Photo)
July 21, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Saturday directed his negotiating delegation to resume talks on the power-sharing and governance in Khartoum and make the necessary efforts for a compromise on the issue of the states.

The negotiating team rejected the power-sharing ratio at the local government level saying the 2015 peace deal does not include it, but it is limited to the states executive level.

Further, for the state government, the delegation said the incumbent government should get 80% instead of the proposed 55%, the SPLM-IO only 10% instead of 20%, SSOA 5% instead of 10% and the same for the OPP.

The team in its observations, seen by Sudan Tribune, in addition, pointed out that "maintenance of the 32 states was traded by the return of Dr Riek Machar as the First Vice President".

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the South Sudanese presidency said Kiir met Minister Martin Elia Lomoro and Minister Awut Deng Achuil again in presence of First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and Vice President James Wani Igga.

"President Kiir has directed the negotiation team to make sure the states issue should not be an obstacle to peace," said the statement.

"Lomoro promised that members of the delegation will make every effort to achieve lasting peace in the Country," further read the short statement.

Ministers Achuil and Lomoro are expected to be in Khartoum on Monday. The two negotiators arrived on Friday to Juba where they met the leadership and briefed it on the talks.

The statement didn’t refer to the composition of the Independent Boundary Commission which is rejected by the government team because it includes 10 foreigners and 5 South Sudanese.

Further, it was not clear what would be government position on the Council of States. For the upper chamber of the legislature, the mediation proposed to dissolve it and the number of its members shall be determined by the IBC, adding that the minimum of its members should be two for every state.

In October 2015, President Kiir dissolved the nation’s 10 regional states and created 28 new ones, a move that was then interpreted as a violation of the peace deal signed in August 2015 to end the civil war in the young nation.

In a separate decree issued on 15 January 2017, the president formed four additional states.

(ST)

  • 21 July 23:10, by One people

    Absolutely 32 states is not what brouth problem in the country, the issue of 32 states should be left for citizens after all the politicians has come together to rule the country with its citizens. After all of our politicians solved their problem then they can come up with proposal regarding them 32 states to the citizen to vote for it. they can come with 32 states 10 states 21 state

    repondre message

    • 21 July 23:21, by One people

      or more states as they want too. So please do not speak about something which is not your problem in the first place. The 32 states it’s not what people are killing themselves about. So please stay away from it for now, leave it for latter

      repondre message

      • 21 July 23:28, by Games

        One people
        Anyone is looking to maintain Salva Kiir is 32 states, those people are not for peace.

        repondre message

    • 23 July 09:30, by Joyuma John

      The issue of 32 states should not impede the peace deal, the number of states must be determined by people not in peace talk. let those who want to combine their states come out and suugest to do so.

      repondre message

  • 21 July 23:11, by Games

    Liars, where does it said that in the IGAD, Khartoum and and Kampala’s proposals, they traded 32 states with Machar’s position? These people in Juba are worse than craziest. They are actually trying to turn the geara around and making IO to be the public enemy? Machar doesn’t even want this position, but forces by the international community to do so for peace. Salva Kiir is 32 states must be re

    repondre message

  • 21 July 23:13, by Games

    Salva Kiir is 32 states must be reverse to 10 states and let the public chosen their destinations

    repondre message

  • 21 July 23:13, by South South

    Great, everything is working very well for peace. 32 states is untouchable because it will open up big problems in South Sudan. Anyone who does not like his/her state can wait for election Let’s move on right now.

    repondre message

    • 21 July 23:26, by Games

      South South
      The problems 32 states are: if you don’t understand it. There are some indigenous lands which were indexed into or given to others communities. For example, the Shilluk Kingdom lands, the Bull Nuer land in Mayom County and so many more. Do you think those people would let their ancestors lands go easily like that. Salva Kiir is 32 states must be reverse to 10 states

      repondre message

      • 21 July 23:41, by South South

        Games,
        Please be with Riak who is with us now. Please name to me the land of Shulluk in Upper Nile which is given to other, also name to me single land in Mayom that has been given away? Do not just throw these big words out without Benn specific.

        repondre message

        • 21 July 23:44, by Games

          Malakal itself is obviousness examples.

          repondre message

          • 22 July 00:13, by South South

            Games,
            Now, you have one name in Mayom. Let’s exam Malakal. Maps and documents are there in recent history of Malakal. People can exam them. Shulluk are on the west side of while Nile, while Malakal is in the east side of while Nile. Shulluk themselves are not united about Malakal. Those if Kodok are not there to claim Malakal, only Pagan, Lam and Peter Adok are making empty noises.

            repondre message

            • 22 July 05:24, by Games

              South South
              I have lives and have no time to wastes to provides you examples for stolen lands. Salva Kiir is 32 controversial states were purely intended to steals most of the none Dinka lands and given them to Dinka. For instances, there lands war between Maban and Dinka. Shilluk vs Dinka. Nuer vs Dinka, but that didn’t happen yet. Pajut in Uror county was indexed to Duk county, this war will l

              repondre message

              • 22 July 05:29, by Games

                Contin... This war will eventually happen in near future. Within Dinka subclans. Gongrial in Warrap state has been killing each other since 32 controversial states, because of despite borderlands. Same applies to to Unity State as well.

                repondre message

                • 22 July 06:27, by South South

                  Games, 32 states are going to stay there to been since forever. Nuer cannot and will not start another war in South Sudan. This one is a very clear lesson to all Nuer. They lost everything including Pagak, shut up loser.

                  repondre message

                  • 22 July 09:13, by Games

                    South South
                    Civilians Nuer have died, but we still stand tall and have not lost everythings as you claimed. We took our share when the war starts. Malakal, Bor and Bentiu, we collect those cities wealths. We have more than two regions combined dailys graduates students in Gambella region alone. Same Number with you both Kenya and Uganda. You have more people that have left their homes due to lack

                    repondre message

                    • 22 July 09:14, by Games

                      Due to lack of services to neighbouring countries

                      repondre message

                      • 22 July 10:31, by South South

                        Games,
                        Come to Juba and work for peace only. Any nonsense in Juba will be met with severe and tough actions. No will run to DRC this time with rotten feet.

                        repondre message

                    • 22 July 11:58, by South South

                      Games,
                      Are you proud of looting innocent people properties in Bentu, Bor and Malakal? What a Nyagat Nuer you are!!!. Majority of Nuer children are not in school, shut up and stop lying. Just come to Juba and shut up or you will run to DRC with rotten feet again, but this time no more running.

                      repondre message

          • 22 July 16:33, by Kush Natives

            Games,
            Beating the grass is always your problem, why you never give a solution to your argument? Which part of land in unity, upper Nile and Jongley are you talking about? We asked you to be specific, but you decline, that means you’re not fair here. Come closely to the topic.

            repondre message

        • 21 July 23:47, by Games

          South South
          How is Machar doing in Juba. He is coping well with whether upthere?

          repondre message

          • 22 July 00:16, by South South

            Riak will be ok in Juba. He will follow peace very carefully because that’s only hope for him. He will guard by IGAD. No single IO soldier will be allowed to Juba.

            repondre message

          • 22 July 16:40, by Kush Natives

            Games,
            Come to 32 states, you asked this case be given to the public, well, we’re the public, unless you’re smoking weed. We’re in South Sudan and we want 32 states to remain as they’re, regardless rebels against it! Make your Case strong on something else, this is totally gone case for you, if you still dreaming of it.

            repondre message

    • 22 July 05:28, by The Rhino

      South South,

      You jienges are now jittering without any orientation.Nothing will work out well for you damned morons,neither wicked 32 states nor any elections.As long as tribal Kiir,JCE and the likes of you keep on bathing with filths and blaming others for the shit you’ve created,South Sudan will never move forward.Get ready,the fire on the ground is about to be set ablaze!

      repondre message

      • 22 July 06:28, by South South

        The Rhino,

        32 states are there to stay forever, in your face. Election will be good to give everyone in South Sudan power, but if there is no election, we will take it all in the middle of the day, show us what you can do.

        repondre message

        • 22 July 19:26, by The Rhino

          South South,
          You said "we’ll take it all",do you now understand why people call you looters and robbers?You jienges unabatedly pillaged,plundered South Sudan to a complete junk state.Now you are kneeling before your enemy Al Bashir begging for peace,isn’t that really funny?The manifestation of your total foolishness has been reckoned worldwide.You pathetic idiots only act but never think,worthless

          repondre message

    • 23 July 14:55, by jubaone

      South South
      Jienge miscreants didn’t do anything with 10 states, they increased to 28, it still didn’t work added to 32, still not working instead jienge governors are operating under trees like in medieval times. Increase to 64, it still wont work. The jienge is the only idiots that believes that stirring shit will ultimately turn into some walwal. Disgusting.

      repondre message

  • 21 July 23:33, by Games

    South South
    I am in Upper Nile and happy with my own state. If those 32 states were created in the right ways, which they didn’t index the others lands to others communities then there wouldn’t be any problems.

    repondre message

  • 21 July 23:49, by lino

    The Konyo Konyo Regime in Juba is again confused!!! If we talk about the numbers of states, the same 2015 Agreement didn’t mentioned increase of States; only 10 states recognized if you meant August, 2015.
    Returning of Riek as a deal to keep 32 states is invalid as other stakeholders aren’t involved in that mentioned deal!
    The Regime must be brought down in number! The oppositions make 80% of SS..

    repondre message

    • 21 July 23:57, by lino

      .. Political Forces! SPLM - Konyo Konyo Regime includes bunch of fragment of Dinka Bhr Al Gazal, Mading Bor, sections of Agar Groups; then pockets of Bari and Fougulo, then don’t forget criminals of Nuer Weiwei!

      repondre message

  • 22 July 01:22, by One people

    See this the problem with Nuer here.. Not everything you have to solve it by gun or by killing, as I mentioned above in my comments. Our politicians needs to come together first, then after they have come together, then they gonna need to come out with proposal regarding 32 states to the citizens to vote for it. 10 states 1 state 21 states 100 states or more states, we must vote

    repondre message

  • 22 July 06:06, by Eastern

    That is a futile attempt....trading the 32 states with the return of Dr. Machar is akin the botched effort of trading the same man with Taban Deng hoping that the ARCSS would hold. Not everything is tied to Kiir and Machar....Just watch what happens next!

    repondre message

    • 22 July 06:24, by South South

      Coward people don’t threat but ask for the things they need. In last 5 years, show us how many towns and cities in South Sudan you captured. What is new? Nothing.

      repondre message

      • 22 July 07:26, by Eastern

        What’s your obsession with ’capturing towns?’.....The damage inflicted on your tribal regime has forced Kiir to lick his own vomit - return to Omar el Bashir panting and asking the latter to help him revive the ailing economy affected by the war Kiir instigated. Why should anybody try to capture a town in South Sudan that only exist in your imagination? Apart from Juba, is there any town in S.S?

        repondre message

        • 22 July 10:20, by South South

          Keeping you in the bushes or diaspora make our day. This is the only reason I am being up towns and cities in South Sudan. You don’t like them? Your own shit. Omar Bashir has very hard time with his economy. He is the one running after us. Just crying an man, nothing you can do.

          repondre message

          • 22 July 10:27, by South South

            Correction: I am bring up towns

            repondre message

      • 22 July 07:30, by Eastern

        Again, let me tell you this: July 26, 2018 will come and pass without any agreement reached since Kiir is intransigent and has remained recalcitrant to all leadership norms....So long as I, the Eastern Rock is on the other side of the political divide, expect things to tougher.....!

        repondre message

        • 22 July 10:24, by South South

          We need peace to be signed on July 27th beacuse that’s the only way to share power in South Sudan, but if some people refuse to sign it, kiir has no choice, but to sit on all thing alone, power. Any talk after that about Eqautoria is this shit and that shit will be ignored. Take it from me very straight.

          repondre message

          • 22 July 11:44, by South South

            I saw many people Europe and US travel to Juba today from one of neighboring country. Good sign for South Sudan. These people will not go to South Sudan if they do not have businesses.

            repondre message

          • 23 July 15:20, by jubaone

            South South
            Again, with war in Uppernile and Equatoria, there’s NO peace in SS. Jiengelands have had no war ever since, yet they are underdeveloped and just good enough as grazing lands. Equatoria is key, that is where the good brains are, Yppernile is bloodlife for SS that is where revenues come from. BelGhasal is worthless, that us where thugs, criminals and beggars come from. Equatoria can do w

            repondre message

    • 23 July 15:02, by jubaone

      Eastern
      The only viable shortcut and access to unaccountable monies is getting a position. Jienges love positions cuz they are lazy for both brain and muscle work. Give a jienge any leadership position without function and little monies, he will kiss 💋 your a**. Equatorians should stop wasting their times with jienge losers, rather consolidate our Equatorian values: hard work, honesty, liberalism

      repondre message

      • 23 July 15:07, by jubaone

        ..jienges are lazy idlers, criminals, dishonest and beggars. See them allover Juba. They love bragging for what they haven’t worked for. Equatorians must support Equatorian businesses, schools, hospitals and must desist associating with them. Don’t visit clinics, businesses, associations owned or led by jienges.

        repondre message

        • 23 July 15:12, by jubaone

          Tell our kids that jienges and jellabas are the same and let them not play with little jienges whatsoever. We Equatorians must treat jienges as jellabas then we are safe. Since we have NO national ethos and pathos, SS is just a waste of our time. We must focus on Equatoria. We must not be used to rebuild SS while lazy miscreants await only to be served.

          repondre message

  • 22 July 06:32, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudan belongs to loyal patriotic citizens. It is therefore the duty of the citizens to decide the destiny of the country and not who claim to rule while killing the poor masses of the country. States, the nature of the state, number of states should be the responsibility of the citizens and not these brutal leaders who rejoice over the corpses of citizens. IGAD must stop this lunacy.

    repondre message

    • 22 July 08:47, by South South

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

      I agree with you today. The issue of the numbers of states should be taken to South Sudanese people to decide if there is disagreement between parties. I would recommend referendum for it.

      repondre message

  • 22 July 08:43, by Morthon Akol

    President Kiir say that the issue of states should not be a obstacle to the peace. what that mean?

    repondre message

  • 22 July 10:08, by Jongo

    Guys what about 63 states disinclude JUBA for been a capital city & Let every tribe have it’s own state or simply put it back in three or even 10 & it’s up to them to create their owns just part of solutions

    repondre message

    • 22 July 11:55, by Eastern

      Jongo,

      Is that the Jongo I used to hear as another name for madness speaking here...?

      repondre message

  • 22 July 16:48, by Kush Natives

    For those who’re still dreaming on the dissolution of 32 states in South Sudan, remember that, the division of 32 States didn’t fall from the sky nor given by a chance, it was a demand from people. Many petition for the states request are still there on the records and reasons why they were requested.

    repondre message

  • 23 July 18:16, by Lotodo Awino Odug

    We people of Jonglei don’t want the Nuer to share a state with us ever again. combine the others states but not Jonglei.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



