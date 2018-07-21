 
 
 
South Sudan leadership briefed on power-sharing talks

South Sudan leadership receives a briefing from negotiating team in Juba on 20 July 2018 (ST Photo)
July 20, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir was briefed on Friday on the recent development in the peace revitalization forum in Khartoum as the talks are stalled over power-sharing and governance chapter.

Peace negotiators Minister Martin Elia Lomoro and Minister Awut Deng Achuil briefed President Kiir and his two deputies James Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai on their position and observations they made on the latest draft agreement on governance.

Speaking after the meeting, Lomoro didn’t disclose the conclusions of the meeting. He said they were in Juba to get the directives of the leadership on peace talks, stressing that the parties disagree on few points that he hopes to be settled soon.

He further stressed the government’s keenness to achieve a sustainable peace agreement avoiding the resumption of hostilities.

The South Sudanese government delegation strongly rejected several points included in the governance draft deal saying it included matters that had never been discussed in the past.

The South Sudanese government in its observations, seen by Sudan Tribune, rejected the dissolution of the Council of States saying this body "was never a problem" and it should continue as it is until the next general elections.

The Sudanese mediators proposed to send two members by state (32X2) to the upper chamber and to appoint its speaker from the SPLM-IO.

Also, the South Sudanese government team said the number of IGAD, Troika and African Union representatives at the Inclusive Boundary Commission (IBC) is superior to the South Sudanese delegates from the government and opposition alike.

Accordingly, the government delegation rejected it saying "This is a matter of sovereignty" and the foreigners (10 members) cannot decide on the future of the country.

Always on the matter of states, the government negotiators reject the 55% proposed by the mediation for the incumbent transitional government at the level of state and local government.

Instead, they asked for 80% for the government at the state level and the remaining 20% to be distributed between the opposition groups noting that 10% will go for the SPLM-Io, 5% for SSOA and 5% for OPP.

For the local governments, the delegation said the local government level was not included in the power-sharing chapter of the 2015 peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 July 09:17, by Theallseeingeye

    first of all, why does the gov thinks its the only guardian of the country’s sovereignty and they are entitle to have more seats and power than the oppositions when in fact its tenure has long expired, the gov should know that this arrangement is temporarily, hence its call TGoNU, this means that TGoNU arrangements recognizes no body/party as the current legitimate government.

    repondre message

    • 21 July 11:20, by Pakuai

      Theallseeingeye

      "only guardian of the country’s sovereignty and they are entitle to have more seats and power than the oppositions when in fact its tenure has long expired"
      What do these losers, foreign puppets, traitors and their foreign masters the UK, the UK, their evil juus, their sleazzy NGOs, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters & some of their creepy allies in between>>>

      repondre message

  • 21 July 09:24, by Games

    Is that joke or what? 80% for them?,

    repondre message

    • 21 July 11:26, by Pakuai

      It is 90% for the government of South Sudan & 10% for your so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan, your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, your evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abesh (so-called ethiopia), some of their Bantus who claimed, they have anything. In our country & over our people. Fools, we are here, we are going to bomb the evils of our country>>>>

      repondre message

      • 21 July 11:32, by Pakuai

        once and for for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Fellows, we are not part of your the so-called *ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has, and will never ever be. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Fools, we are here. Get the hell out of our country & over our peoples war is here fools. We are not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has & will never be>>>

        repondre message

      • 21 July 15:34, by lino

        Hahaaaaaaaaa! Even your master Bashir never got 80% during CPA Era? Just a dream boy!!!

        repondre message

  • 21 July 10:19, by White Nation

    Government delegation is confusing Kiir

    repondre message

  • 21 July 11:10, by Tilo

    It seems like gov’t is coming up with excuses to sign the peace agreement not; not knowing the -ve impact to the gov’t itself and utmost the common citizen.
    Now that oil has been sanctioned and arm embargo adopted by UN, if this war continues SS shall disintegrate in to small administrative units and kiir will control a small part of the country.
    Thus when regime change will be effective

    repondre message

    • 21 July 12:46, by Pakuai

      Tilo,
      Trust me,
      There is not going to be power sharing, here in South Sudan, with ANYONE, take or leave it. You have been informed.

      repondre message

      • 21 July 18:31, by Tilo

        Pakuai / Kuch,

        What do you understand by Agreement, (compromise Agreement)?
        The more you continue to ignore peace and cling on power the more legitimacy you loss; Now the world has known gov’t is the very one blocking peace that is why arm embargo was imposed on SS gov’t, now you have nothing. Soon M7 can no longer help smuggle weapons in SS. thus when regime change can take place just in days.

        repondre message

  • 21 July 15:32, by lino

    Hahaaa!!!

    It looks the Konyo Konyo Regime is boiling in the hot water!!! Accept it... or reject it. Time to negotiate in Sudan is over.
    Do you want PEACE or PRISON?!

    repondre message

    • 21 July 15:48, by Pakuai

      Lino,
      Don’t you have other names than ’Kony Konyo’ in South Sudan?

      repondre message

      • 21 July 15:53, by Pakuai

        In fact, Konyo Konyo market is one the biggest market in downtown Juba where you go and bargain for a fairer price, so what about Konyo Konyo market that you cloned so-called arab of North Sudan had been preaching here on SUDAN TRIBUNE ever all the times? Tell us Mr. Lino?

        repondre message

Comment on this article



