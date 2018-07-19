 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 20 July 2018

Juba says Sudanese minister makes misleading statements over peace deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei (File photo Samir Bol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
July 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - South Sudanese Information Minister strongly criticized Sudanese foreign minister saying the latter misled regional and international community when he declared that the South Sudanese parties reached an agreement on governance issues.

Michael Makuei Lueth reiterated their reservations over the draft agreement on outstanding issues of governance and announced that two members of the government negotiating delegation will travel to Juba for consultations with the president.

He further said that Sudanese Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed was not "honest to himself" when he announced that agreement was reached, stressing that the draft proposal has been rejected by all the parties.

"So, he is the one who is misleading the international community, the region and even the heads of states and governments of IGAD," said the South Sudanese minister who was speaking from Khartoum.

On Tuesday 17, July, El-Dirdeiry said he met the South Sudanese and received their "concerns" but none of the parties rejected the proposed deal. He pledged to study their positions and submit a new one including what they see suitable for peace.

However, the next day he extended the draft agreement which was similar to the previous one except a paragraph referring to federalism.

The Sudanese top diplomat said the agreement will be initialled on Thursday 19 July while the formal signing day will be on 26 July.

On Thursday, the minister told reporters that the initialling ceremony has been postponed at the request of the South Sudanese government which wants to hold further consultations.

"The parties are committed to signing the comprehensive agreement on July 26, which will end the conflict between the parties over the years," El-Dirdeiry said at the venue of the talks on Thursday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 July 01:37, by lino

    Ya Makuei,

    You guys must accept whatever brings PEACE to the country! You are not agreeing with foreigners here! All are South Sudanese if you want the country united.
    We all know that Sudan Government wants to earn the credit of bringing you together, but you guys; specially Gen. Kiir’s advisers who are actually have been working for Khartoum from within are the cause of all these.

    repondre message

    • 20 July 01:41, by lino

      There is Kiir saying whatever it is, he will ink it period!!! There should no be reservations this time...sign it...honor it...and implement it.
      All forces in cantonments this time.. no guns in cities...everyone needs fighting just head to the jungle!!!

      repondre message

      • 20 July 03:17, by Khent

        And whose fault is that exactly? The level of stupidity that Juba has displayed is breath-taking. I really don’t understand why they accepted Khartoum to ’mediate’ in light of its own track record with peace agreements. Khartoum has much to gain from its ill-fitting ’mediating’ role...

        repondre message

        • 20 July 03:52, by salah

          The only reason that Juba accepted this mediation is the lifeline that Khartoum is throwing them with the oil deal, and we all know that will come with a very expensive price.

          repondre message

        • 20 July 04:22, by Khent

          ..Khartoum can now [and will] present itself as a stabilizing force in the region - in opposition to well established history that says otherwise; Sudan’s removal from the State sponsor of terror list is a motivating factor for its involvement in this farce; the resumption and increase in oil production will obviously benefit Juba...

          repondre message

          • 20 July 04:41, by Khent

            ..but it will also serve as a boost to Sudan’s economy. South Sudan has no choice but to work with Khartoum due to its own self-inflicted wounds; Juba is weak and vulnerable and will thus be subject to the fate of all that is weak. The mouth-breathing morons have made themselves entirely dependent on Khartoum — rendering their declaration of independence a hollow, cruel hoax...

            repondre message

            • 20 July 04:59, by Khent

              ..I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again:

              Salva Kiir is being advised almost entirely by former "Junubin" members of the NCP, which is why my mind can’t help but entertain (if only for a moment) the possibility of conspiracy and treason by dogs whose only reward for working with the enemy should have been death once the CPA was signed...

              repondre message

              • 20 July 05:17, by Khent

                ...But if that is deemed too extreme, then the vermin (traitors) should have been barred (by Law) from participating in the political environment — in any level and capacity. The participation of anyone in the political environment should have been determined by a code...

                repondre message

                • 20 July 05:35, by Khent

                  ..a code that is explicitely geared toward completely negating the ambitions and prospects of any and all traitors. People will eventually have to answer for their mass-killings, their stupidity, incompetance, corruption, nepotism and callousness -> factors that have weakened the Nation. I am engulfed by a deep sense of shame...

                  repondre message

                  • 20 July 05:50, by Khent

                    ..The fact that Khartoum is now hosting close to a million of our people is humiliating and is the fault of death-deserving swine in Juba. To be the recipient of your enemy’s faux pity is a fate worse than death. With Juba applying for observer-status in the Arab League and now forming a joint forces to ’protect’ oilfields, I have lost all hope for South Sudan - a fictional country.

                    repondre message

      • 20 July 08:30, by Midit Mitot

        Speechless politician call Makuei Lueth is the one spoiling South Sudan talk, Makuei is always announcing his own view without Kiir, this guy does not deserve to be a country spokesperson.

        repondre message

        • 20 July 10:00, by White Nation

          I like your comment midit mitot.

          repondre message

    • 20 July 08:28, by Midit Mitot

      Speechless politician call Makuei Lueth is the one spoiling South Sudan talk, Makuei is always announcing his own view without Kiir, this guy does not deserve to be a country spokesperson.

      repondre message

  • 20 July 05:44, by Eastern

    Khartoum has once again held Juba at random - sign the agreement or wallow in poverty while fighting multiple rebellions on your turf. Kiir’s is cornered!

    repondre message

    • 20 July 06:15, by Khent

      Eastern

      Kiir is not fit to lead and this is precisely why we’re in the situation we now find ourselves. The mere sight of Salva Kiir makes me incandescent with rage but it also makes me feel as though I’ll die from second-hand embarrassment. There will come a time when these animals will pay (with their worthless lives) for all they’ve subjected us to.

      repondre message

      • 20 July 08:27, by Games

        South Sudan is hunting ground guys, even M7 of Uganda is demanding 15% of oil shares if this Khartoum peace is being reached. Although, both Salva Kiir and Machar are not happy with the Khartoum involvements in the oilfields, but have choices, they have to let Khartoum do what they wants with oil

        repondre message

  • 20 July 09:57, by White Nation

    Peace deal is good for all people of South Sudan please Makuei don’t work out of interest of SSP

    repondre message

  • 20 July 10:06, by White Nation

    Makuei say Minister is misleading but you Makuei you are the one who misleading people of South Sudanese please take care we are tired of your dirty games.

    repondre message

  • 21 July 02:46, by One people

    Yes.Minister Michael Makuei is telling the truth, why are you people so nosey and so ungreatful like that? Let politics to his thing and leave the computer keyboard alone and also leave your country leaders do their things

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.