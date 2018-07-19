 
 
 
South Sudan leader says ready to sign deal on outstanding issues of governance

President Salva Kiir signs the Declaration of Agreement in Khartoum on 27 June 2018 (Photo Kamal Omer)
July 19, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Thursday said ready to sign an agreement on the outstanding issues of governance, to pave the way for the implementation of a peace deal struck three years ago.

During the past days, the government and the opposition delegations voiced their rejection of a draft agreement on governance issues filed by the Sudanese mediators.

The government negotiating team said the proposals went far beyond the outstanding issues and amended matters already agreed by the parties and expressed strong reservations towards the draft agreement, adding they referred the matter to President Salva Kiir.

"People of South Sudan are looking for peace and if that arrangement can bring peace to the people of South Sudan, I’m ready to take it," Kiir said on Thursday in a speech he delivered at the swearing ceremony of the new foreign minister Nhial Deng Nhial.

The statements come as the Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth who is also the spokesperson of the government negotiating team announced in Khartoum that two negotiators Mrs Awut Deng Acuil and Dr Martin Elia Lomoro will travel to Juba on Friday for consultations with the President over the draft agreement.

On Wednesday Lueth had said they were expecting to get the response of the South Sudanese leader late in the evening.

President Kiir in his speech echoed some concerns about the draft agreement expressed by his information minister who Wednesday stated that the proposal of the Sudanese mediators "is likely to be even more problematic than the provisions of the revitalized bridging proposal in Ethiopia".

"South Sudan has become a field of experiments. Things that have never been done in any government and in any country are being tried in South Sudan whether they work or they will not work," said Kiir.

"People talk about inclusivity. Nobody is going to be left out of the government," he further stressed.

The proposed deal reduces the cabinet members to 35 from 45 ministers but creates a vice-president position for the SSOA increasing the number of vice presidents to four besides the first vice-president. Also, it keeps the number of the legislators at 550 members.

The Sudanese government said the chapter on power-sharing and governance would be initialled 17 July.

Also, it was said that the final signing day would be the 26th of July in a ceremony attended by the IGAD leader.

(ST)

  • 19 July 23:55, by Nairobimitot

    God Bless President Salva Kiir Mayardit. When Dr. Riek come to Juba, we want them to have so many meetings about the future of this country and its people. The two leaders need to ask themselves, are they one people or not and then they will believe and discus in good faith about their new relations that will last for a very long time.

    repondre message

    • 20 July 07:58, by Midit Mitot

      At-least now Kiir, your sense has come back a bit, for signing that peace, your sins will be forgiveness.

      repondre message

  • 20 July 00:39, by One people

    Good job Mr. President, just sign that peace agreement and enjoy the presidency office, you have nothing to lose anyways if your family are eating good meal everyday on time then you don’t have to worry..The publication of South Sudan want peace, but the don’t no what kind of peace the want, they’re talking about freedom, but they don’t know where to get that freedom from

    repondre message

    • 20 July 01:24, by One people

      We the people who understand you Mr. president, we understand that you do want peace to come among your people so they can leave in peace and freedom and to do whatever they wanted to do in life, like the freedom that god give human being to do on this earth that he created for humans, god says I created human with full freedom on earth to cute trees and to dig on earth and to do whatever they>>

      repondre message

      • 20 July 02:02, by One people

        they wants to do, but some of our South Sudanese tribes they do not understand the meaning of freedom, they think freedom is in Dinka hand, they forgot that South Sudanese freedom is in their hand too. So my president just sign the document if opposition are only looking for position so they can feed their family but not the people of South Sudan

        repondre message

  • 20 July 01:48, by lino

    "South Sudan has become a field of experiments..." Said Kiir. The cowboy has just known that today! Well because all of you ignorant of how to reconcile and run the state; no one should be blame now!!!

    repondre message

  • 20 July 02:28, by lino

    South Sudan has a lot of potentials but ignorance is a killer to this nation! What were we fighting for during the liberation and what were we fought against?!
    If you answer these questions, you will all find peace among yourselves! In 1980’s-1990’s, all the world place their great expectations on SPLM as the New Sudan emerged but it seems now, it was Dr. John Garang brightness that deceived them!

    repondre message

    • 20 July 02:33, by lino

      Everyone run for the money and chairs leaving the aspiration of people behind and forgot the difficulties of the SS bushes!!! Then the common enemy enjoyed the show!!!
      Just Ya Konyo Konyo Regime accept peace because life is very short!!!

      repondre message

  • 20 July 05:48, by Eastern

    Kiir needs a lifeline and the Khartoum peace agreement extends that to him albeit expensively......The oil pipeline he once closed is now being opened with haste by the same man just to save his butts. Kiir should stop posturing!

    repondre message

    • 20 July 06:59, by Malakal county Simon

      Enough is enough.... And let’s say no to enemy of peace!!!!

      repondre message

      • 20 July 08:04, by Games

        Salva Kiir is known of saying one or more today, which he can’t remember them the next days. Whenever Salva Kiir has any events on, he always go over the board.

        repondre message

    • 20 July 08:48, by South South

      Eastern,

      Please come back to Juba, peace has arrived to South Sudan. Kiir Mayardit is still our president and SPLA still our national army. You are more than welcome to your home.

      repondre message

      • 20 July 11:43, by Eastern

        South South,

        You shameless creature! I am in Juba and move around South Sudan. Kiir being what you think he is and taking pride in the tribal ragtag militia won’t change the situation. Being in Juba is not the solution to the problem. Taban traded places with Machar for that but the country continues to sink deeper. Nhial Deng for Deng Alor, but Juba will still remain hot...!

        repondre message

    • 20 July 13:21, by South South

      Eastern,

      You are talking like a baby. Where are those big talks from you. "Kiir MUST go, SPLA MUST be dismantled". Please tuck you tail and come back. We will have real peace and no one with bother you. SPLA will be in your village to make sure that everyone is safe. Kiir will top everyone in South Sudan to make sure that everyone get what she?he needs, is that not sweet Eastern?

      repondre message

  • 20 July 08:11, by Games

    # the reason of why this country becomes field experiences, were because of bad leadership from Salva Kiir. Starting from decresing, corruptions, favourisms, where 76% of government employees comes from region, mainly from Mr. President’s subclans

    repondre message

  • 20 July 08:16, by Games

    # Even the Mr. President sign this Khartoum peace, majority of South Sudanese have lost faith and would never again trust Salva Kiir.

    repondre message

  • 20 July 14:18, by Jiokrial

    Peace is what we need in South Sudan, the civil population are tired of war you create yourself since 2013 Mr. President Kiir. Why you always have reservation President Kiir when the peace is on the table?. Please president the whole nation need peace at any cost.

    repondre message

  • 20 July 15:43, by Theallseeingeye

    Kiir’s mouth is like a garbage/trash bin, you can expect anything to come out of it, however, its absolutely certain that that ever comes out of it is destined to be worthless too. if this gov is serious about peace, it Must accept the current Khartoum proposal, and let us wait ahead for election as the always said because this arrangement is not final.

    repondre message

    • 20 July 15:59, by Theallseeingeye

      losing few dozens of parliamentarian & ministries seats to South Sudanese fellows to gain the trust and lift the suffering of millions of Internally displaced and Refuges, restore laws and order and improve the collapsing economy is no that bad after all. Think triple times about it Mr. president, just sign that peace. BAD PEACE IS BETTER THAN ON PEACE.

      repondre message

