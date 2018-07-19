 
 
 
Thursday 19 July 2018

Khartoum, Juba deploy joint forces to protect oil fields

July 19, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan and Sudan have effectively deployed a joint border joint force to protect oil fields, said South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth.

JPEG - 68.2 kb
South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

"The government authorities in Sudan and South Sudan have deployed a military force on the borders of the two countries to secure the oil fields and pipeline from any criminal activity," said Minister Gatkuoth in statements to the Arabic service of the Turkish news agency Anatolia.

South Sudanese warring parties signed a permanent ceasefire on June 27 and pledged to finalize a deal on the pending issues in the governance chapter of the 2015 peace agreement.

The Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, also, provided to resume immediately the rehabilitation of the damaged oil installations in the Unity region, Blocks 1,2, 4 and 5 in collaboration with the Sudanese government

He added that his country will resume oil production from the Unity region in September, after the completion of technical works with the assistance of the Sudanese oil ministry.

"Within two months from now, we will produce oil from the fields of Unity region, and export it through the port of Port Sudan," the minister said.

In a bid to increase pressures on the government of President Salva Kiir to end the civil war, on 21 March 2018 Washington imposed sanctions on 15 South Sudanese oil companies which were seen as important sources of cash for the government.

The U.S. Department of Commerce didn’t freeze assets but requires that U.S. and foreign companies doing business with the listed South Sudanese operators first obtain a license.

The South Sudan Ministry of Mining, the South Sudan Ministry of Petroleum, and state oil firm Nile Petroleum and associated companies have been blacklisted.

(ST)

  • 19 July 13:26, by Midit Mitot

    Traitor call Ezekiel Lol is always preaching lie, don,t lie to public with unconvinced plan. that oil will not follow unless we have agreed to do so. otherwise more casualties and death toll would be reporting daily.

    repondre message

    • 19 July 13:58, by okello

      Midit Mitot that guys is not traitor because he love his country than his own. The word traitor is best to yourselves because you been in west betray your own country to west for your own interest. Oil it going to open and criminals between will be weep out militarily.The agreement is now made and Dr. hopeless (Reik)should not mess this time. He must be loyal to Kiir and avoid his arrogate attiude

      repondre message

      • 19 July 14:27, by Pakuai

        Does any idiot remember ’Panthou/Helig war in 2012’ with North Sudan? War is here fools. The criminals Mr. Omer Al Bashir bombed our SPLA soldiers and used the ’Iranians’ army from red sea port. The US, under Barack Hussein Obama, the UK, their UN, our own African Union & some of their creepy allies in between screamed at the top of their evil lungs that the government of South Sudan>>>

        repondre message

        • 19 July 14:42, by Pakuai

          has invaded an independence country, the so-called cloned *arab North Sudan*, your Barack Obama even came to your so-called Adis Ababa, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), came and lectured ’the government of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’ in front of *president of Kenya, president of Uganda, the former prime minister of Abesh (the so-called ethiopia), foreign minister of North Sudan>>>

          repondre message

          • 19 July 14:53, by Pakuai

            Prime minister of Djibouti, Rwandan president, former South African head of the AU (South African wife), Mr. Jacob Zuma, Thambo Mbeki (the criminal who have have been used by our enemies) to toy around with our country & our people. Fellows, *WATCH THIS SPACE* South Sudan is not part of the so-called *ANGLO-AMERICAN*, never has & will never be. Reason, pure HATRED & RACISM. Fellows, there>>>

            repondre message

            • 19 July 15:00, by Pakuai

              is not going to evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their evil juus (so-called israel), some Bantus out of Kenya, South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe and Namibia. People who may have problem with us are Germans, in Namibia. Fellows, get the hell out of our country>>>

              repondre message

              • 19 July 15:10, by Pakuai

                We are going bomb to bomb you to near extinction, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. I am the one who will help bomb Eastern JERUSALEM & GIVE IT its owners----Palestinians. Fellows, Islam is not a ’religion and is not going to be a religion’. Fellows, watch this space, we are going to bomb the evils behind Saudi Arabia, so-called israel (evil juus), Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Djibouti, North Sudan>>>

                repondre message

                • 19 July 15:14, by Pakuai

                  and occupy Kenya & kill every piece of sh*ts in central Kenya with all the evil English criminals, white American, their evil evil juus, Fellows, war is here. We are here.

                  repondre message

                  • 19 July 16:12, by Pakuai

                    how can North Sudan come & "protect South Sudanese oil fields & from who?" All our oil fields are in the Jaang/Dinka lands, only one/two oil field from *Tharjaath* in the then *so-called unity state*, which was destroyed by our Nuers with their aimless armed rebellion in 2013-2014. All the our oil fields are in the Dinka/Monyjieng countries. And we will never ever allow any evil on earth to toy>>>

                    repondre message

      • 20 July 11:00, by Midit Mitot

        Okello,
        You use your dictionary to define word traitor, to be honest, Lol Gatkuoth is so traitor, power hungry,lonely person, traumatized son of bitch who does not recognize his own people for the sake of bread. We will not allow that oil to follow in to you ass.

        repondre message

    • 19 July 14:49, by Nairobimitot

      Midit Mito
      Even Riek Machar himself has abandoned your party of anti-nationalism. Riem machar has learned his listen and will be loyalt to his land and its people this time around. As soon as Riek Machar is landed in Juba, as First Vice President, he will come for you because he wanted the oil to flow again and the economic of the country to improve including the life of the people of South Sudan. Our children as living in refugee camps in Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya. They are not ready for Mitot Ideas. You the people of anti-nationalism, need to understand that your ideas are outdated and will not work this time including your power of Wanathin without any plan to come back a life.
      The govern of South Sudan has big plans for its citizens and not your achieve ideas of attacking the oilfields that belong to the citizens of South Sudan including the Nuer. Anybody that is striking its plate that is full of food cooked by his Mother and Sister will be beaten to death, he shall be found guilty and need a mental cure for he is out of the line that all the citizens of South Sudan are standing and walking.
      Midit Mitot and your anti-nationalism followers must listen to the laws of the land within the land of South Sudan. You will not succeed if you bring someone ideas from outside the country. We know that someone as giving your Wisky so that you can go and attack your mother and sisters oil fields. Tell that Western people that your Wisky that they have given you is a short-term and it is not enough for you. Tell them no, I will protect my Motherland oilfields for along term purposes.

      repondre message

      • 20 July 11:07, by Midit Mitot

        Nairobimitot,
        One question to you,

        How much does Taban Deng and his blood thirsty Mr Kiir pay you a month? if you food, Taban supporters don,t think big, you are finish, we will fired you to the last and that oil will be kept until we says so.

        repondre message

    • 19 July 15:42, by jubaone

      Midit Mitot
      Khartoum is bankrupt and the economy is in tatters. It badly needs $ and the jienge regime is the only cheap and reliable source. Who cares anyway? Environmental pollution, miscarriages and deformed babies, poisoned water for cows and humans. The Nuer leadership and their idiocy is fully responsible. They don’t have to run to camps in Equatoria and seek refuge in PoCs

      repondre message

      • 19 July 15:46, by jubaone

        Once the peace deal is signed, we Equatorians will make sure that all PoCs in Juba are closed and all Nuers forcefully repatriated back to their regions. Ezekiel Lol as petroleum minister must put aside money to get his people out of Juba. He in the end must go build a palace in Nuerland than live in hotels in Juba like a smart vagabond. He is not different from a jienge

        repondre message

        • 19 July 15:50, by jubaone

          Equatoria for Equatorians and all rest must start thinking how they get back to their villages. Equatoria can’t accommodate all SS while the rest runaway like cowards to come and hide in Equatoria. No. Non Equatorians must make way for our hardworking people who want our lands for agriculture and not for lazy freaks. Time for tolerance is over.

          repondre message

  • 19 July 14:25, by Tim Atiep

    Mr. Okello,you have knocked the point brother.There is no benefits in War though it’s has been preached for years by those of Midiit and his colleagues.Let them bit the drum of war and they will have consequences on that as their days are numbered.

    repondre message

    • 20 July 11:27, by Midit Mitot

      Tim Atiem,

      We are not against peace, but we are against speechless politician like those of Makuei Lueth, Ezekiel etc who are failing South Sudan peace talk through nonsense reports

      repondre message

  • 19 July 16:24, by Nuer Kanguan

    South Sudanese we need peace like yesterday.other international communities don,t want South Sudanese to have peace the genesis of all this crises is not address in all the forums peace platform_politician want only to reward themselves with positions rather making permanent peace like what has happen between Eriteria and Ethiopia, just within short time.

    repondre message

  • 19 July 17:01, by Eastern

    Folks,

    The day you see THE POINT ASTERN ROCK jubilating and agreeing with what transpires in Khartoum/Addis/Kampala/Nairobi, then know that peace has been achieved. Not what South South, Nairobimitot, et all of thus world tell you. Eastern leaves large!

    repondre message

  • 19 July 20:00, by William

    If there is joint forces, it means no peace in South Sudan and war still going on. What’s going on now is the negotiation of contract between Khartoum gov’t and South Sudan and the agreement to share South Sudan resources with Sudan. Too bad for poor South Sudanese people.

    repondre message

  • 19 July 20:36, by lino

    My thoughts about this action are as follow:
    1- Oil productions should not stop, the companies who are drilling should be protecting the environment and people health and be liable to Oil Effect!!!
    2- South Sudan share of incomes should be kept in a separate accountant so it can be used for Agriculture, building roads, schools, and hospitals in all 10 States when peace is realized.

    repondre message

