S. Sudan foreign affairs ministry summons French envoy

July 18, 2018 (JUBA) – The French ambassador to South Sudan, Jean-Yves Roux was on Tuesday summoned over statements he made in relation to a United Nations report on human rights violations in Unity state.

JPEG - 23.5 kb
South Sudanese ambassador Baak Wol (courtesy photo)

The French envoy allegedly warned that South Sudan was on the verge of collapse and that there was urgent need to end violence, after a recent UN report documented horrendous human rights violations against civilians by the army and its allied forces between April and May in parts of Unity state.

At least 232 civilians were killed, including 35 children, 120 women and girls gang-raped in front of their family members and 132 women and girls abducted, according to extracts of the report.

But South Sudan government summoned the French ambassador to the war-torn nation to formally lodge a complaint over his remarks.

The undersecretary in South Sudan’s foreign ministry, Valentino Baak Wol said remarks made by the French envoy were “undiplomatic”.

“We have told him in the strongest terms possible that what he did was wrong,” Wol told reporters in the capital, Juba on Tuesday.

The foreign affairs ministry, the official further disclosed, sent a “note of protest” to the French government to “advise” its representative to South Sudan “to desist from such undiplomatic practices”.

“We shared with him [Roux] a protest note that was prepared by the ministry of foreign affairs based on a statement that he has made publically on Saturday, 14 July, during the celebration of the French National Day,” said Wol.

The official also accused the French diplomat of attacking South Sudan government using what he called a “discredited” report.

“In our opinion as a government, the UN report is bias,” he further stressed.

France was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence on 9 July 2011, but had representation to the autonomous South Sudan government since 2006.

(ST)

  • 19 July 08:40, by Theallseeingeye

    “We have told him in the strongest terms possible that what he did was wrong,” Are you Kidding us, does the Gov mean talking about "At least 232 civilians were killed, including 35 children, 120 women and girls gang-raped in front of their family members and 132 women and girls abducted" is a wrong thing to, and it should be kept silence?

    • 19 July 08:48, by Theallseeingeye

      you said it all right Mr.ambassador (Jean-Yves Roux), that is why the government wants to silence you. and trust me, we would have heard about your unexpected death in the hand of unknown gunmen if you were a South Sudanese but fortunately, you are a french diplomat. Yes indeed, if you were South Sudanese, you would have been long dead.

    • 19 July 10:18, by Pakuai

      Theallseeingeye,
      I didn’t know you were such a naive! Making up stories & run to that damn filthy UN building in New York isn’t going to work here in South Sudan chap. Where is the evidence that Nuers were raped? For goodness sake, why are those useless villages of *Mayendit & Leer* the only villages where civilians, women & children always targeted by the government of South Sudan government>>>

      • 19 July 10:27, by Pakuai

        & its militias? I for one, think raping a woman or killing a child is not and has never been part of the Dinkas/Monyjiengs way of fighting wars. And to be blunt fellows, only a Dinka/Jaang loser can even has an erection on those poor & ugly Nuer women of Mayandit or Leer. Let alone to rape them. Fellows, myself helped bombed the so-called Nuer white army though out of my home town of Bor right>>>

        • 19 July 10:36, by Pakuai

          up to Balliet & Malakal & some other villages. And we didn’t killed some innocent Nuers & even captured some of them who surrendered and left them with their elders. Take this example, Take this example, after 2005 CPA with North Sudan, the SPLA released over 6,000 North Sudan POWs. And when the SPLA asked Omer Al Bashir to release their SPLA soldiers they had captured during our 20 years war>>>

          • 19 July 10:49, by Pakuai

            with them. The North Sudan army released not even a single SPLA soldier. SPLM/A & the South Sudanese people know, the cloned so-called *arabs & Arabs in general* don’t keep prisoners. So why would any SPLA soldier would soil his/her own good image by killing losers & losers? Nothing, this is all a made piece of crap from the US, their UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some>>>

            • 19 July 10:54, by Pakuai

              of their creepy allies in between with their outrageous lust for our country & our people. But fellows, the government of South Sudan officials who always allow these criminals into our country are these ones who need killing & put in jails. Our country is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, it not going to be & will never be. And our people are not parts of this damned evil>>>>

              • 19 July 11:00, by Pakuai

                ANGLO-AMERICAN empire ’subjects/slaves’. Reasons fellows, pure HATRED & RACISM. If the some of our Nuers would want to be part of their damned evil corporate ANGLO-AMERICAN, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan masters, their UN, their sleazy NGOs with damned free UN rations, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters and>>>

                • 19 July 11:06, by Pakuai

                  even some of their creepy allies in between here in Africa, then the fools & losers can damned go to North Sudan, Saudi Arabia, USA, the UK, ethiopia or the so-called israel. And never to both us & our country with their nonsense again. Because we are going to bomb these foreign monsters eventually with them. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.

                  • 19 July 11:13, by Pakuai

                    Some of our Nuer, Shilluks & some of our lowly informed Equatorians can just in the "the Nuers, Shilluks & their foreign masters break dance" and get lost of our country & out our people’s lives once and for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.

                    • 19 July 11:21, by Games

                      Pukuai/Caveman
                      You and your alike would pay huge prices for all those inhumanity are/have done to our civilians across the country

        • 20 July 10:28, by choldit

          You really read childish as usual. The Nuer are more beautiful than Dinka. That is a reality.

  • 19 July 16:11, by marie

    Western World has a high standard of human rights that is why they do not entertain killing of civilians or any other human being for that matter. We do not have a government in South Sudan. What we have are useless sub-humans who have not yet evolved to live in the modern society. The problem of Sudan Sudan is beyond stopping of the war, the problem is how to domesticate the population.

  • 20 July 03:39, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    They dislike truth told as it is. They protest for what is untrue and inhuman. They have no right to dictate to foreign governments on what is diplomatic and undiplomatic. Imagine amateurish diplomats and politicians pretending to know more than those who taught them modern democracy in which they have erred. Pure bullshit.

