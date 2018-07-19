 
 
 
South Sudan says governance proposal remains "problematic"

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)
July 18, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government delegation said it had not yet taken a decision on the "problematic" draft agreement on the governance but stressed that they would not initial it on Thursday due to the visit of Egyptian President to Khartoum.

On Wednesday, the negotiating delegations of the parties to the Khartoum Round of peace revitalization process received a new draft Agreement on Outstanding Issues of Governance.

Also, the delegations met with the mediators who asked them not to submit any new observations.

In his daily briefing on the talks, Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth said their negotiating team still has some observations on the draft agreement because no changes have been done on the text they got on Monday.

"As I stated early it is likely to be even more problematic than the provisions of the revitalized bridging proposal in Ethiopia," he added.

The information minister stressed that at this level of responsibilities, the decision to accept the text of not should be taken by the leadership in Juba and they remain in wait for the response of President Kiir.

He further added that in case the parties agree to sign the draft the initialling ceremony would not be on Thursday but on Friday due to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Khartoum.

The Sudanese mediation said the draft will be initialled on Thursday and the final signing will be on 26 July in presence of IGAD leaders, particularly President Yoweri Museveni whose support was crucial to convincing President Kiir to make the needed concessions.

The text of the draft agreement on outstanding issues of governance remained generally unchanged. Only, the mediation considered an observation by the South Sudanese Opposition Alliance about a paragraph on federalism initially agreed by the parties but omitted by the mediation in Addis Ababa.

Also, opposition delegations didn’t issue new observations on the draft agreement on Wednesday. It was reported that the SPLM-IO even said ready to sign the proposed text despite the observations presented by its delegates to the talks.

JUBA RESERVATIONS

Minister Makuei on Wednesday gave more elaborated comments on the position of his government indicating that in term of power-sharing they have reservations on the parliament and the executive.

The draft agreement reduced the government ministers to 35 members and allocated only 20 portfolios to the government. In the legislature, it has accorded important positions at the leadership of the legislature to the opposition groups especially in the Upper Chamber so they can use it to amend and mitigate the bills endorsed by the government dominated transitional assembly.

Also, the government spokesperson said they have reservations on the states level, pointing that in the initial version the power-sharing was only limited to the state government and legislative assembly but now it is extended to all the institutions in the state to include the local government and payams.

"Of course, this is not possible. Payams are set by civil servants. Should they share them also?"

He added that they have reservations on the composition of the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) which according to the draft agreement will include more foreigners than South Sudanese nationals.

"This is an issue of sovereignty," he said.

The draft provides the IBC shall consist of fifteen (15) members including Five (5) South Sudanese, one for each party; two by the IGAD, three r of the Troika countries and five from the African Union’s C5 states.

The C5 is the name given to five non-IGAD African countries involved in the AU efforts to settle the South Sudanese crisis: Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania.

(ST)

  • 19 July 07:46, by Jongo

    Mr. President what are you thinking of "Problematic" I tell you what this is bullshit go fight last dirty fight Rwanda2 or let me help you with some evil ideas but good Put the country back into 3 regions Let each region to solve their own problems & to chose whether to Separate or Unite to remain in one SS People can’t stay together no more

    • 19 July 08:03, by Pakuai

      Mr. Jongo,
      explain how back to three regions going to resolve our country’s issues? You fellows wanted federation, we already had federation, some of you fellows want the 10 states back & now there are even some boneheads who think going back 3 regions is going to narrow agenda. So why don’t we just take the whole South Sudan back to South Sudan region if going backward is going to satisfy some>>

      • 19 July 08:18, by Pakuai

        of our losers. Of course governance was going to be problematic. Governance around has never been an easy issue let alone a country like South Sudan where everyone want to a president, vice president & be a millionaire in 10 years. In other countries parties with similar ’ambitions, closer or related policies form their alliances’ and challenge other parties they don’t agree with their ’policies>>

        • 19 July 08:25, by Pakuai

          and their manifestos" But here in South Sudan, we have some losers & thieves with differing allegiances, differing views on how democracy really is or how it works, difference policies, most of these foreign puppets, thieves & traitors don’t even have a slightest clue on who their constituencies & supporters are>>>

          • 19 July 08:31, by Pakuai

            They just formed & announced their so-called factions or oppositions online or on the internet in foreign countries. And they want to those so-called oppositions of theirs as different parties from the current government they are gains it policies & management of the country. While at the same time, those same so-called oppositions also want to share power with the government they don’t agree with

            • 19 July 08:36, by Pakuai

              and the same ’infighting’ that caused the current problems will exactly come & re-occur again. I which this was not going happen again, but chances of the ’infighting happening again are 70%’ it is just a simple plain truth. There are some oppositions who their allegiances to foreign countries like the US, the UK, their UN & NGOs government in our country. And there are some oppositions who have>>

              • 19 July 08:45, by Pakuai

                their allegiances to North Sudan & gulf Arab states like Saudi Arabia, there some oppositions which owe their allegiances to their tribes & clans. And there some oppositions which just don’t owe allegiances to anyone. And there are some parties owe their allegiances to South Sudan sovereignty first & South Sudanese hard won independence respected & everything else second>>>

                • 19 July 08:54, by Pakuai

                  And all these parties with far too many views & policies are being ’coerced & goaded’ to form a so-called ’transitional government of national of unity (TGNU) by criminals from the US, the UK, Norway & some of their lackeys in IGAD to ’experiment this next to impossible kind of democracy on South Sudan’ becasue the so-called world newest nation has becomes a an open laboratory for experiment>>>

                  • 19 July 09:01, by Pakuai

                    If I ask this lead question as to why Omer Al Bashir, ethiopian current prime minister, Uhuru Kenyatta, M7 of Uganda, Donald Trump of USA, Theresa May of the UK & Norway prime minister not sharing power with countries oppositions? I know, l would be called names on this forum by some of our usual idiots who know nothing past their villages & their clans>>>

                    • 19 July 09:06, by Pakuai

                      What was to be put forward above this power sharing nonsense was supposed to be our transformation of our security sector & our national army compositions. And this transformations of our security & national army should be negotiated in foreign countries, but right here inside South Sudan. Where many South Sudanese who would be part of our security sectors & national army are here in South Sudan>>

                      • 19 July 09:13, by Pakuai

                        And then all other parties which have different policies with the current government in place can just swallow a bitter pills & come back to South Sudan, register their parties, form alliance to boost their chances of winning in elections, join our national dialogue, help in reconstituting of our current constitution, craft their ’manifestos & policies’ & sell them to the South Sudanese people>>>

                        • 19 July 09:21, by Pakuai

                          in elections and South Sudanese people would buy the party(ies) who would sell them tell them what they want to hear & will surely elect the party(ies) give the South Sudanese people progress & developments. But this power sharing nonsense is just a waste of South Sudanese people times by some countries with their own sinister interest over & our country & our people>>>

      • 19 July 08:52, by Jongo

        Pakuai
        Explain Find out bra how big is the opposition & all of them wants positions means salaries & facilities the country is broke where can the Government get all this money? This is madness people are getting crazy No one south Sudan now unless our conscious wake up that what’s going to happen ( my comment)

        • 19 July 09:28, by Pakuai

          Jongo,
          I agree with you on that, the government doesn’t have money for a huge or big governments. But going to three region is even worse than the current 32 states. Because everything will go back & be squeezed to Malakal, Wau & Juba. The current 32 states are not the real snags or monsters preventing our development and progress>>>

          • 19 July 09:35, by Pakuai

            Many illiterate generals, MPs & politicians and other loads of issues our big problems. All those parties or oppositions l have stated earlier would tell their illiterate generals & many of their non-existent to join the ranks to boost their numbers & to establish their relevant as force to be taken seriously>>>

            • 19 July 09:42, by Pakuai

              This stupid behavior had been repeated time & time again by Nuer cousins, Shilluks, even Murles a few years ago & also the Equatorian defense force (EDF) & others. These kinds of aimless armed rebellion have become new normal in South Sudan. All what our country badly needs now is to stop this madness, join our national dialogue right here in South Sudan and our problems will be easily resolved>>>

              • 19 July 09:49, by Pakuai

                even less than 3 months. And peace to prevail across our country, take all our children, even adult & pastoral communities to schools. And start farming our vast lands, to have enough food for us & to sell the surpluses to make more for ourselves & to pay taxes to governments to provide us with more services that we need>>>

                • 19 July 09:55, by Pakuai

                  That is how things work in other countries & around the world. Just take example of Uganda, Kenya or ethiopia. They don’t have many resources. But they just work hard and grow their own own food & sell their surpluses they don’t need to their lazy & foolish South Sudanese idiots. And peace is their own asset, with peace, and infrastructure in place, anyone can go to your village & would want>>>

                  • 19 July 10:02, by Pakuai

                    business you & your villages. It is the way always is & will always be. But many of our South Sudanese foreign puppets/stooges, thieves & traitors are living comfortably in foreign countries like Kenya, ethiopia & Khartoum. And they just want to use their lowly informed South Sudanese idiots as their firewood to satisfy their ceaseless lust for power to rule our country & our people at all costs>>

                    • 19 July 10:07, by Pakuai

                      these South Sudanese thieves, traitors & foreign puppets have long sold out their souls & their allegiances to their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, North Sudan & their gulf Arab states financiers. And these fools even have guts to want to sell our country & our people to their foreign masters. But the criminals are not going to forget that high treason pays & they must>

                      • 19 July 10:08, by Pakuai

                        for what the criminals have put our country & our people through.

          • 19 July 16:43, by ARLIWA

            The 28 or 32 villages created by Kiir and JCE is a disastrous reality that we as a nation has to deal with. This Pandora-box should have never been opened. Since its of no added-value to our progress as a country, why not revered back to ten (10) states which has never been a problem.

      • 19 July 14:56, by jubaone

        Pakuai/koryom2/kuch
        Incessant splitting of the states from 10, 28, 32 and God doesn’t know how many, does in no way imply federalism /kokora as long as worthless jienges interfer and want to run everything single ethnically. Had hoards of jienges retreated to developing their goddamn jiengestans, we Equatorians wouldn’t have no problems whatsoever. Go back home is federalism.

        • 19 July 15:02, by jubaone

          Pakuai/koryom2/kuch
          The worthless 32 states are not politically, financially nor administratively devolved in such a manner to ensure development. The jienge perception of many states being federal is stupid cuz their federal status are not constitutionally provided. This agreement seeks to ensure that each state can freely develop and not parasite on others as jienges passionately do.

          • 19 July 15:10, by jubaone

            Under federal systems, the central govt doesn’t hand pick a governor as is the case now, the people choose their own leadership and what suits them. Cuz jienges are congenital losers and failures, they want to drag every hardworking Equatorian states into a shithole. We Equatorians will NEVER allow anything that is short of federalism. Jienges are holding us hostages for underdevelopment.

          • 19 July 15:16, by jubaone

            Since 2005 till today, SS has gotten worse than under jellaba. Jienges have run the country as an "apartheid state". Only, the white Boets and miscreants were intelligent and hardworking whereas the jienges are damn idiots and sloppy fools incapable of anything developmental. Equatorians therefore must disassociate themselves entirely from such "human burden" and move on since they have no value

    • 19 July 08:11, by South South

      Jongo,

      You people talk like children. To get your freedom, you MUST fight for it. No one is going to give you freedom. You need to do things if you need separation. 1- Commitment, 2- Sacrifice. Your MUST pay for freedom. It’s not something you get under computer. Let’s hope peace will be signed on Friday.

      • 19 July 08:54, by Landlord

        South Sudan,

        why should you oppress fellow black in the country and ask them to fight for another freedom? why do you like the fighting to continue? it is your culture anyway. Hitler did it in first and second world war to conquer the world, but we are yet to see if Germany is the world superior today.
        Enjoy your fighting culture with low living standard in Rumbek.

      • 19 July 18:45, by jubaone

        South South
        Your argument puts you jienges on equal footing with your jellaba masters. Jellabas have turbans on their heads are little bit clever, jienges have scarifications on their foreheads and are foolish. Yester slaves trying to be the masters today. No buddy! It’s an insult to be enslaved by such savages and idiots who themselves are slaves. Go liberate Abyei, worthless miscreants

    • 19 July 08:17, by Midit Mitot

      Mr President don,t think big, you are the source of this problem and you will be the one solving it OK.

      • 19 July 08:38, by South South

        Midit,

        Riak is with Kiir now 100%. You need to shut up and follow them, you have no choice. President is not afraid of anyone, but he wants to the best for South Sudan.

        • 19 July 08:46, by South South

          Peace is coming to South Sudan for real. Let jubaone and Eastern, two big cowards smear themselves with monkey shit as they want, but our country is in the hands of good people.

          • 19 July 11:16, by Games

            South South
            Machar is not with you yet. Stop lying and misleading the public. All parties must all agree with the proposals and signed off together. In the peace resolutions, there are never been such things to try to ignore the smallest parties.

          • 19 July 15:25, by jubaone

            South South
            Jienge miscreant and Juronit, jienges have had peace all along and yet couldn’t develop themselves. War is predominantly in Uppernile and Equatoria. Jiengelands have NO war. What peace? Only when you get Equatoria full on board, no peace will ever come and you jienges must just run to Khartoum or Kampala with the rest stolen monies. Loser. Equatoria is key, jienges simply parasite

          • 19 July 15:26, by jubaone

            South South
            Jienge miscreant and Juronit, jienges have had peace all along and yet couldn’t develop themselves. War is predominantly in Uppernile and Equatoria. Jiengelands have NO war. What peace? Only when you get Equatoria full on board, no peace will ever come and you jienges must just run to Khartoum or Kampala with the rest stolen monies. Loser. Equatoria is key, jienges simply parasite

          • 19 July 15:33, by jubaone

            South South
            Abyei has been sold away and rest jienges have voluntarily gone to get enslaved, what are you waiting for? SS in good hands with jienges in Uganda, Kenya and Sudan as worthless refugees? I’ve often stated, that SS is Equatoria and Equatoria is SS, jiengelands are simply grazing lands for cows where old, weak and dying jienges live. Young thieves have all run to Juba or Kakuma

    • 19 July 09:19, by Paul Ongee

      Jubaone, Jongo, etc,
      I am telling u I am back to teach u how to reason critically when people like you like to use computer keyboard as a weapon to insult or find solution to Junubin problem. Your problem is u don’t want history. History is a good lesson & teacher. Were Junubin united/divided when Arabs came to Sudan in 1881 up to 1956? Was Juba Conference-1947 a foundation of our political unity?

      • 19 July 09:20, by Paul Ongee

        If you were born before 1983 when South Sudan was divided into three historic provinces, what did Junubin benefit from such redivision orchestrated by Khartoum to create disunity? Do u know the intention behind such mess besides introduction of Islamic Sharia law? Why was AAA-1972 abrogated by president Nimeiri? What did Nimeiri say about the AAA-1972 if you have any idea?

        • 19 July 09:21, by Paul Ongee

          If some of you Equatorians believe that redivision will solve our problem, then do not ignore that we have more than (4) or (5) ethnic groups in one particular region. Equatoria alone tops the list behind Bahr El-Ghazal and Upper Nile. In each regions we gonna have more than (4) or (5) vice presidents as u don’t foresee de problems even if we go back to de ten states created by Al-Bashir in 1990s.

          • 19 July 09:22, by Paul Ongee

            Out of different ethnic groups existing in the three regions, one ethnic group would not want to be governed only or chose to be deputy governor or vice president. Do u see your childish reasoning. For example, in Central Equatoria, among de Bari speakers, Mundari, Kuku, Kakwa, Pojulu or Nyangwara would not like to take de position of being d/governor or vice president only but leader at any cost.

            • 19 July 09:26, by Paul Ongee

              In some regions like Upper Nile & Bahr El-Ghazal dominated by cattle keepers, cattle rustling would always be de order of de day. We can get finished by regions & later run to Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, DRC or CAR for survival or for settling permanently there. Regional politics is neither healthy or solution to de current political mess created by power-hungry politicians addicted to using violence.

              • 19 July 09:27, by Paul Ongee

                If we believe that we are educated, we should avoid dirty politics based on violence, ethnicity or regionalism. It will prove what Khartoum always preaches to international community that “Junubin cannot govern themselves” while our neighbors in the East, South or West are governing themselves without political directives or instruction from Khartoum.

                • 19 July 09:30, by Paul Ongee

                  Why do we want to always prove to de whole world that we r united, patriotic & nationalistic only when Khartoum is de one ruling us? Our power-hungry politicians joined their popular movements (1955-1972 & 1983-2005) without killing ourselves until de devils emerged in 1991. They run to Khartoum today & come back tomorrow. Do dey really sense how Khartoum/world view them/their political records?

                  • 19 July 09:31, by Paul Ongee

                    I am now drafting new peace agreement for Sudan’s Khartoum to have (8) vice presidents in order to bring peace to Sudan. If Khartoum accepted it, it would resolve all the mess in Darfur, Beja, South Kordufan and Blue Nile. Khartoum is facing outstanding issue since 1956. The issue of security, governance, political accommodation, religious freedom, human rights violations & terrorism.

                    • 19 July 09:32, by Paul Ongee

                      Stay tuned, I’ll be right back.

          • 19 July 16:49, by Eastern

            AND IF Equatoria "tops the list", why are they in favour of of the three regions....?

  • 19 July 15:01, by lino

    Konyo Konyo Regime in Juba should tell exactly PEACE or WAR!!! No more reservations needed from all parties. Sign it or leave and International Community Reactions will follow!!!
    There are many reservations to be make from each group to the conflict, but that will take us another five years to sign an agreement! Enough is enough!!!

    • 19 July 16:22, by lino

      Correction: There many reservations to be made!!!😇

