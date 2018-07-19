 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 July 2018

Egypt’s al-Sisi to visit Khartoum on Thursday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Presidents al-Bashir (L) and al-Sisi shake hands at Cairo airport before Bashir departure to Khartoum on 19 March 2018 (Photo Egyptian presidency)
July 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi on Thursday would arrive in Khartoum on his first visit since he has been re-elected for a second term.

Egypt’s Ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltout told the official news agency SUNA that al-Sisi’s accompanying delegation includes ministers of foreign affairs, agriculture, defence and water resources and irrigation.

He pointed out that al-Sisi’s meeting with President Omer al-Bashir is his first since he assumed office in his new term, saying the visit would last for two days.

According to Shaltout, the two sides would discuss a number of political and trade issues as well as regional and international threats and challenges including the situation in South Sudan, Libya, Palestine and Syria besides security of the Red Sea and water security.

The Egyptian envoy added the two presidents would also discuss ways to promote bilateral relations particularly after forming the presidential committee between the two countries.

He said relations between the two countries have been boosted further during the past period, pointing to activation of a number of agreements including the opening of border crossings and building of electricity interconnection as well as security, economic, trade and parliamentary cooperation.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack Kassala State on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.