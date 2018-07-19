Egypt’s al-Sisi to visit Khartoum on Thursday



July 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi on Thursday would arrive in Khartoum on his first visit since he has been re-elected for a second term.

Egypt’s Ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltout told the official news agency SUNA that al-Sisi’s accompanying delegation includes ministers of foreign affairs, agriculture, defence and water resources and irrigation.

He pointed out that al-Sisi’s meeting with President Omer al-Bashir is his first since he assumed office in his new term, saying the visit would last for two days.

According to Shaltout, the two sides would discuss a number of political and trade issues as well as regional and international threats and challenges including the situation in South Sudan, Libya, Palestine and Syria besides security of the Red Sea and water security.

The Egyptian envoy added the two presidents would also discuss ways to promote bilateral relations particularly after forming the presidential committee between the two countries.

He said relations between the two countries have been boosted further during the past period, pointing to activation of a number of agreements including the opening of border crossings and building of electricity interconnection as well as security, economic, trade and parliamentary cooperation.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack Kassala State on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

