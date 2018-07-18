Doha framework remains "flawed document" without implementation body: Darfur rebels



July 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Two non-signatory opposition groups from Darfur region cast doubts on the credibility of Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) saying it lacks adequate implementation mechanism.

The Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim make their criticism in a joint statement issued in reaction to the outcome statement of the 13th Meeting of the Implementation Follow-Up Commission (IFC) in Doha on 11 July.

The ICF meeting called on the two groups to finalize the ongoing talks with the government and sign a permanent cessation of hostilities deal.

The Sudanese government, JEM and SLM-MM met last April in Berlin to negotiate a pre-negotiation agreement which was seen a necessary step before a ceasefire agreement and political talks. The two groups asked to amend the DDPD as a way to establish an implementation mechanism but the government refused.

JEM and SLM-MM regretted the lack of accuracy in the IFC outcome statement saying the Germany-facilitated talks are not about a ceasefire but "are for the pavement of the ground for future negotiations including cessation of hostilities, political negotiations targeting the root causes".

The statement went further to say that despite the numerous concerns they have about the DDPD, the main and crucial issue remains implementation commissions and regular follow-up meetings.

"Such implementation mechanisms, however, are limited by the terms of the agreement they are to implement, the will of the parties charged with implementation, and the changing realities of conditions on the ground—as is the case with the DDPD and its lack of implementation," they further stressed.

To explain what motivates their position in the ongoing discussions with the government, the two groups said the Doha framework failed to bring peace to Darfur and remains a "deeply flawed document" without clear or adequate provisions for further implementation of its terms.

Also, they underlined that "there are no longer any institutions or other mechanisms with real authority to implement and enforce its critical terms".

The 13th IFC meeting was held in Doha and attended by representatives of the Sudanese government, the DDPD signatory groups, UNAMID chief, UN resident representative, Arab League, EU, UK and US envoys.

The next IFC meeting will be held in November, but the venue and the date have not been determined

(ST)