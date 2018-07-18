 
 
 
UN imposes ban on arms flow to war-torn South Sudan

July 17, 2018 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security Council has imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan as a measure to prevent the flow of weapons to armed groups in the war-hit nation.

JPEG - 74.6 kb
Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

The members who backed the imposition of the ban believe such a move would help protect civilians, while others raised concerns that the policy would hinder the ongoing peace process in the nation.

With nine votes in favour of the policy, the resolution has been adopted obliging the 15-member UN body to immediately take necessary measures regarding the arms embargo, which is slated to remain in effect until 31 May next year.

The countries in favour of the resolution are Ivory Coast, France, Kuwait, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Sweden, Britain and the United States.

The remaining six countries which abstained from agreeing to the resolution include Bolivia, China, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The resolution decrees all UN Member States to prevent the entry of arms and related equipment of all types, including weapons and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment and other spare parts, in South Sudan.

The US ambassador to the world body, Nikki Haley argued that there was need to stop violence if the people of South Sudan were to be assisted.

“And to stop the violence, we need to stop the flow of weapons to armed groups that they are using to fight each other and to terrorise the people,” she stressed.

WELCOME MOVE

Meanwhile, the Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) welcomed the move to impose arms embargo on South Sudan’s warring parties.

CPJ’s executive director, Tito Anthony said the arms embargo will serve as pressure points for both the government forces and armed opposition groups fighting in the country.

“An arms embargo is one step, but implementation of the resolution needs a follow up from the Security Council to monitor even the black market dealers,” Tito told Sudan Tribune Wednesday.

He called on member states of the world body to stand in solidarity with the people of South Sudan and immediately and collectively implement the arms embargo imposed by the Security Council.

“The Security Council has taken long to pass the arms embargo resolution, but better late than never,” said Tito, adding that UN members states should not allow any transit of arms to South Sudan through their country.

On 27 June, an agreement was signed between South Sudan President Salva Kiir and South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar to impose ceasefire between the government and opposition forces.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 July 09:40, by Joseph Canada

    Bolivia,China,Kazakhstan and Russia are main Gun exporters to South Sudan. They rather see their guns sold than seeing the country in peace.

    repondre message

  • 18 July 09:41, by Joseph Canada

    • 18 July 09:50, by Pakuai

      Joseph Canada,
      Do you fellows still believe in your UN & it sanctions? The US, the UK & France are the ones that supply arms to Saudi Arabia, israel & other gulf arabs states. Do you hear or read that about the war in Yemen, Syria & the recently killing of armed-less of innocent Palestinians? Your US has even withdrew from the UN human rights seating>>>

      repondre message

      • 18 July 09:56, by Pakuai

        When the human rights tried to call on your US & their attack dog, israel about the killing of the protesting un armed Palestinians civilians, the US withdrew from your human rights body chap. By the way, your US, the UK, France & israel are the ones killing the innocents Yemenis. But since you idiots are so lowly informed that you can’t even differentiate between your existential enemies & allies

        repondre message

        • 18 July 10:08, by Pakuai

          Mr. Joseph Canada,
          your US, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, and other gulf arab states, their attack dog, israel, North Sudan, Mr. Buhari of Nigeria, ethiopia, and Al Qada, ISIS/L, AL Nustra, Muslim brotherhood, Boko Haram, then then so-called Free Libya army, free Syrian army, Al shabab & even our so-called SPLM-1O have a very dirty & evil alliance idiot>>>

          repondre message

          • 18 July 10:14, by Pakuai

            Talk to real South Sudanese & even other highly informed Africans or even some highly informed Canadian if at all you know some. Venezuela, Cuba, Columbia, did our SPLM/A with their best superior medical training during the so-called COLD WAR. ethiopia under Mengistu, Libya, Algeria, Russia, Chna & other countries did helped our country our SPLA with arms then idiot>>>

            repondre message

            • 18 July 10:20, by Pakuai

              And that is what the US, the UK & their allies used against the SPLA in 1991 when they tapped their losers & traitors like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe to stage a coup against the SPLM/A under Mr. John Garang. Because the evils in the US, the UK & their allies considered Mr. John Garang as someone who cannot be micro-managed in Washington, Wall Street, London, Brussels etc>>>

              repondre message

              • 18 July 10:26, by Pakuai

                but Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol & other losers were considered Western educated idiots who can be easily be micro-managed in Washington, Wall street, London, Brussels and other countries where the criminals hide their loots in. Remember, Mr. John Garang was considered a communist or socialist & was deemed dangerous to European & Western interests in the SUDAN>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 July 10:32, by Pakuai

                  this was during the damn so-called COLD WAR. Your greatest charlatan, Mr. Barack Obama & bunch of his other evil juus in then US states department wanted to use our country & our people as their communists-socialists country to honed their US foreign policy credentials with. Becasue our country right our independence was to be "supposed to chase away the Chinese companies & give our oil fields"

                  repondre message

                  • 18 July 10:38, by Pakuai

                    to evil corporate America, the UK, France, some of their shady allies in between and their evil juus. Because the US, the UK, their UN & their allies are considered to have midwifed our country & our people. And hence, South Sudan was to be US, the UK, their UN, NGOs & their allies ’protectorate’. And our people were to be their new slaves/subjects>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 18 July 10:44, by Pakuai

                      But by the way, Mr. Salva Kiir took almost his entire cabinet ministers to Washington right after our country’s independence to go & solicited the US investors to come & invest in our country since there was no more war. Mr. Salva Kiir & the South Sudanese people gave the US companies the first priority over other countries since the South Sudanese people used to consider the American people to>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 18 July 10:49, by Pakuai

                        have stood with us during times of thin & low. But the US investors told Mr. Salva Kiir plainly that there were "no infrastructures in South Sudan to come & invest in them" Mr. Salva Kiir & his entire cabinet ministers came empty handed & humiliated. And when Mr. Salva Kiir went asked the Chinese companies to come & invest in our country>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 18 July 10:54, by Pakuai

                          The Chinese investors agreed that they were going to come & invest in our country. But when the corporate America & their allies like the UK hears that South Sudan was going to trade with the Chinese people, the evils went ballistic & wanted Mr. Salva regime out. Mr. Salva Kiir & his then govt turned to a communist or a socialists over night & was deemed dangerous to the US & the West interests>>

                          repondre message

                          • 18 July 10:59, by Pakuai

                            and there were no ones to take Mr. Salva Kiir & his then government than their usual puppets and traitors like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom & some of their stooges they are still keeping in foreign capitals as their blackmails & bargaining chips over our country & our people. And that how the 15/12/2013 foiled coup attempt was hatched fellows by our enemies>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 18 July 11:05, by Pakuai

                              But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between have step on the wrong people’s feet----the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan. The evils love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & we must show the evils where the evils belongs. Who says we want these vermins in our country? Who really says?

                              repondre message

                              • 18 July 11:07, by Pakuai

                                Here in South Sudan, our country is not the damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has & will never be & our people are the subjects/slaves of these vermins.

                                repondre message

                                • 18 July 23:18, by Masiah

                                  KUSH to Pakuai

                                  so you change your name to Pakuai, hahahah

                                  who would not know your behave of non human being brain

                                  why you change your name

                                  repondre message

                                  • 19 July 07:05, by William

                                    Mariah and others support Trioka move against South Sudan, Pakuai that Trioka have their own interest than what you think. They against South Sudanese in a way you don’t understand. Their plan about South Sudan is long term. Hey want to keep South Sudanese suffering long through existing gov’t. If they want peace to, they do it within short time.

                                    repondre message

              • 18 July 13:51, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                Pakual,

                The filth from your computer keyboard chokes every genuine human being who reads your stuff. Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at the glass. Your support and advocacy for the evil, brutal regime will one day wear away and the people will rejoice then breathe air of freedom, justice and independence. Your killers, rapists and the corrupt will have to wane out.

                repondre message

          • 18 July 10:21, by Games

            Pukuai/Caveman
            You have only two choices left. Make a peace or packaging your luggages and leave our country for goods

            repondre message

            • 18 July 11:10, by Pakuai

              Games,
              Your country? What part of our country do you own chap? Our losers would always never failed to amaze. Here we go again.

              repondre message

  • 18 July 10:53, by Simon Puok Nyang Tutjiek

    The decision is good but will Museveni stop funding war? I doubt.
    The President of Uganda is solely responsible for obstructing peace to come, if UNSC want this war to stop then let them extend the sanction to the nations supporting this war.

    repondre message

  • 18 July 12:02, by okello

    Never dance yet let’s see if that bring peace. There are traitors who think cowardly that arms embargo will make them win but it slim choice at unless the export all present weapons out of south Sudan and close borders link to it.

    repondre message

  • 18 July 13:58, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This is yet another blow to 2015 ARCISS. The fellow does not under stand agreements neither does he know how to govern a country like South Sudan that is multi ethnic, multi religious and multiracial. He is only fit to be a chieftain of his nomadic community in Gogrial.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



