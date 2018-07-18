 
 
 
S. Sudan president sacks foreign affairs minister

July 17, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday sacked the foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol and appointed Nhial Deng Nhial, formerly a special advisor, as the new minister.

JPEG - 11.4 kb
Deng Alor Kuol (File photo)

A decree on the state-owned TV gave no reasons for Alor’s sacking.

A member of a group of former political detainees, Alor was known for his critical views over the slow implementation for of the August 2015 peace agreement by parties involved in the country’s civil war.

It remains unclear whether his divergent views led to his removal by the president.

In October 2007, Alor, a member of the Ngok Dinka ethnic group, was appointed foreign minister of Sudan, replacing fellow Southern Sudanese politician Lam Akol, in what was seen as an attempt to appease the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

Alor had previously been minister of cabinet affairs in Khartoum’s national unity government. However, after the independence of South Sudan in July 2011, he briefly served as foreign affairs minister until he was removed and later appointed cabinet affairs minister.

In December 2013, Alor was one of 10 senior SPLM officials arrested on orders of President Kiir for attempting a coup, but later released.

(ST)

  • 18 July 07:34, by Mayendit

    I do support sacking Deng Alor Kuol because he left his position without declaring his officially resignation and he will never gets any thing good in Bahr El Ghazal regions. He had betrayed the whole South Sudan nation and the government must deny him should he seek another position. Also president Kiir doesn’t far when he appointed new person. Nhial Deng has serve many positions in the past.

    repondre message

    • 18 July 07:46, by Pakuai

      Mr. Deng Alor is just like Mr. Lam Akol. Mr. Lam Akol left his own party, run to Kenya & went a formed another party and ran to Khartoum where his allegiance. Are you not informed Mr. Hamid Deng, Riek Machar, Lam Akol & Pagan Amuom were secret Muslims. Don’t worry about Mr. Alor & these other losers. Deng Alor is just a piece of trash that no serious SPLM/A takes him serious during our bush years>

      repondre message

      • 18 July 07:52, by Pakuai

        For Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo let the foreign puppets & traitors stay in their foreign countries with their loots. No one wants the thieves, foreign puppets & traitors back as far as we concerned.

        repondre message

        • 18 July 09:08, by Tilo

          Pakuai / Kuch

          Today ur yapping gud for you, remember peace is around the corner and the people ur praising today will be jailed once the Hybrid court is establish, is just matter of time till all the real criminal and people who committed crime against Humanity are apprehended and jailed.

          This includes you buddy

          repondre message

      • 19 July 01:35, by lino

        Pakuai!

        You are day dreaming brother! Wake and have a coffee!!!🤣. Was Dr. John idiot and stupid when he assigned Deng Alor as his office director in the bush?! Then Foriegn Affairs, then Governor of all Bhr Al Gazal, then Equatoria Administrator before the Dr died!
        Where were you at those times? Shining shoes in Khartoum?!😹
        Go ask Mayardit he knows!!!🙀. Ask him what was the role played by him?

        repondre message

    • 18 July 08:16, by Midit Mitot

      Forks,
      Deng Alor is right, you can not work under threat while you know your right. Kiir did not devolute any single power to Deng as a national minister.

      repondre message

    • 18 July 08:33, by lino

      Mayenthii,

      Fools are the ones working for Konyo Konyo Regime of Kiir Mayarthii! Gen. Kiir was given so many chances to improve himself, but he proved foolish and illiterate. If not Deng Alor the cowboy would have gone many years ago; remember, 2004!!! Many of you here don’t know because you got the government on silver spoon!!!
      Your Nhial Deng failed miserably when he was the governor of...

      repondre message

      • 18 July 08:38, by lino

        ...Bhr El Gazal in the liberated areas during the war against Sudan’s Regimes; then Dr. John pulled him out and replaced him with the Freedom Fighter Deng Alor Kuol, and Deng managed to fix many issues that Nhail created with local people because his rigid and non social; put that in mind and I know he will fail the task very soon.
        When Dr. John pulled him and assigned him Foreign Affairs of the..

        repondre message

        • 18 July 08:45, by lino

          ..he failed more time which prompted Dr. John to recall Deng Alor many times to go for foreign missions though Governor of Bhr El Gazal; big proved that man is not qualified as a negotiator thus will fail this task again.
          Your Konyo Konyo regime is in a big sink hole; we will see if they will stand for long if they rejected Khartoum Peace Talks!!! Hahaaaaaaaaaaa.

          repondre message

  • 18 July 07:47, by Mayendit

    Let say, the people of Tonj State are very trustworthy in Bahr El Ghazal and if this is the case then, there are others good educators people and to names few which I had known them. 1. Abur Chol Doct, he is the best person in Tonj State. 2 Dr. Ausgustino Mayai Mourter. 3 Mawien Makol Ariik. 4 Akec Tong Aleu and there are thousand educated in Tonj State. I am not against Nhial Deng but returns?.

    repondre message

    • 18 July 07:57, by Pakuai

      Mr. Nhial Deng Nhial was the first foreign minister right after our country’s independence. But he was so lousy, he used to go & watched his Manchester United games, where he owns some shares in. Than looking after South Sudan’s issues. So I for one, Mr. Nhial Deng Nhial isn’t going to any different from what he was as our foreign minister. But the government of South Sudan must be extra careful>>

      repondre message

      • 18 July 08:03, by Pakuai

        Anything to do with the evil corporate America, the UK, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ financiers and our cloned so-called arab North Sudan. Must always be at the end of our country’s & our people interests. We have seen who are our real allies & our real enemies are. The evil corporate America & their European creeps want our country to borrow money from their so-called IMF & world bank

        repondre message

        • 18 July 08:09, by Games

          Salva Kiir has absolutely no right to fired transitional government of national unity (TGoNU) person from different party. Only G-10 can do that if their person has been missing for whatever periods. Although, if Salva Kiir is still doing his alcohol related activity, he should simply appoint someone within G-10 group not from his owns party.

          repondre message

        • 18 July 08:09, by Pakuai

          cartels & then the evils would handcuff our country & our people into their exorbitant loan scams & loot our country dry just the evils have done it our in many African countries & the other third world countries. And the US & their European allies world bring their evil juus (loan shirks) to come & lecture our country & our people on how we mismanaged our economy while encouraging our country>>>

          repondre message

          • 18 July 08:15, by Pakuai

            to enact some so-called austerity measure laws that are not in the interest of our country & our people. But the laws that are in the interest of Wall street, their banks & their European banking cartels. While at the same use their exorbitant loans cams from their IMF & their world bank cartels as their blackmails & threats to our country & our people in future>>>

            repondre message

            • 18 July 08:19, by Pakuai

              This is all the evil corporate America, Europe & their creepy allies in between are desperate after in our country & our people. Our fools like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng & other are being held hostage in foreign countries purposely to sign our country to sign the dirty loans from the so-called IMF & the World Bank>>>>

              repondre message

              • 18 July 08:26, by Pakuai

                But let the traitors, foreign puppets & thieves sign anything in those foreign hotels, brothels & bars. And they are going to deal with the damn debts with their foreign loan givers. Al the African countries & other countries are extricating themselves the Europeans & corporate America loan shirks. And don’t know the reason as to why some South Sudan fools would want to let our country borrow>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 July 08:31, by Pakuai

                  Fellows, our country is not a damn so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, nor are our people these monsters’ subjects or slaves. Some of my lowly informed South Sudanese idiots, the so-called "humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping missions, their so-called human rights business scams" the 21s century cheap intrigues the Europeans, the US & some of their creep allies in between used as their disguise

                  repondre message

                  • 18 July 08:36, by Pakuai

                    ways to crawl their evil selves into third world countries with resources to occupy & colonize them. How many times are some of our lowly informed South Sudanese are going to be informed about Europeans, corporate America, their evil juus & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters dirty intrigues? How many times fellows?

                    repondre message

        • 18 July 09:56, by Joseph Canada

          Yo Kuch😂!!
          Is this the first time you have learned the word “Coperate America “? I mean what a blaba man? If you can’t reason out than blaming why wasting time on computer? You don’t make sense bro. Don’t just write. Reason out before you write.

          repondre message

    • 18 July 15:03, by lino

      Look Mayenthii,

      Getting education and degree is one thing, but how to applied and mastered it is another! So many Tonj boys are will educated, but they proved that they can’t turn to be men! We knew it during the war 1983-2005 where they always hide and run away including Mading Bor Boys, Agar- whole Lake!
      The real Dinka who fought the war are Malual, Ngok Abyei, some Dinka pockets in Upper Nile.

      repondre message

      • 18 July 19:27, by lino

        Correction: but how to apply it and master it...

        repondre message

  • 18 July 09:07, by wau nar

    For you all those idiots who are not certify with what president did by sacking Alor if you people are not crazy how do you expect the whole country to run without foreign minister.?.being outside the game is very big problem it’s like when footballers are playiny theirs game
    and someone lose the goal the outsider claim he/she wish he/she was the one he could have did it this way/ that way.

    repondre message

    • 18 July 10:11, by Games

      Wau Nar
      The replacement should have gone to G-10 not Salva Kiir is faction. If Salva Kiir is going according to the constitution

      repondre message

      • 18 July 14:24, by jubaone

        Games
        This is jienge republic: by jienges, for jienges and hirelings. You don’t expect anything, even if the entire SS were given to jienges. From nothing comes nothing however much they hire and fire, jienges are the eternal nuts. Equatexit is the solution. Equatorians must be prepared for a long, long war. No development without federalism. Jienge Go Home JGH

        repondre message

        • 19 July 01:33, by dinkdong

          Good luck with the "Equatexit." As far as I know secession need commitment and sacrify.

          repondre message

  • 18 July 09:29, by marial-akol

    I am very sorry to see south Sudanese still in darkness. if there is no one in a country to sack another then why do we have a govt. I think you are kidding guys. Kiir Mayardit is the top Bishop of south sudan if not you were not able to do nonsense and you are rewarded with position. just because you gave sensitive information to kawaja/jallaba so that he force the govt to give you a position.

    repondre message

    • 18 July 10:20, by Joseph Canada

      People don’t just suck people to make a better government. But at the same time putting the same faces of He people who have been proven to run the same weak leadership will only tell you the type of clowns who runs the nation. It’s like those are the only Educated South Sudanese who can Run the country. Make sense ? No. But sad.

      repondre message

  • 18 July 18:13, by Uncle J

    Someone with common sense should simply say Bravo to Mr. President!!!!
    Why? Because Nhial Deng has a great leadership, the first time when President Kiir removed him from his ministry he did not run back to Warrap now Tonj State to mobilise Warrap/Tonj residents to rebel against Kiir government. Becoming a rebel is not the only solution of resolving issues that’s what Nhial Deng portrayed to us

    repondre message

