Sudanese-French committee meets in Khartoum on Wednesday



July 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-French joint political consultation committee would hold its 9th meeting on Wednesday in Khartoum, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the French side would be headed by Rémi Maréchaux the Director of East Africa and Indian Ocean Department at the French Foreign Ministry.

He added the French team also includes the French Ambassador to Khartoum Emmanuelle Blatmann and French Special Envoy for Sudan, Stéphane Gruenberg.

Khidir added the Sudanese side would be chaired by the Director of European and American Affairs Department at the Foreign Ministry.

He pointed out that the meetings would discuss political, economic and cultural relations between Sudan and France as well as regional developments and joint efforts to combat terrorism and illegal migration.

“The discussions would also cover cooperation between the two countries at international forums and organizations,” added Khidir

During its two-day visit, the French delegation would meet senior officials to discuss issues of peace, development and political and constitutional developments.

Sudan and France resumed bilateral meetings after several years of strain over rebel presence in France. In the past, Sudan accused France of backing holdout rebel groups in the Darfur region.

France, which has appointed a special envoy to support the African Union efforts for peace in Sudan, denied the accusation and reiterated that it encourages the armed groups to join the peace process.

(ST)