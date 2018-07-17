South Sudanese parties strike deal on governance: mediation

 
 
 
Sudan's FM at the signing ceremony of the security arrangements agreement 6 July 2018 (ST Photo)
July 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM-JUBA) - Sudanese mediation team Tuesday announced that an agreement has been reached on outstanding issues of governance and the signing ceremony will take place on Thursday.

But, the South Sudanese government spokesperson Michael Makuei said the Sudanese mediators will give them the final draft agreement on Wednesday and they will determine their position accordingly.

On Monday Makuei voiced strong reservations on the text but said the final decision would be taken by President Kiir. For his part, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) spokesperson Kwaje Lasu said they were preparing a written response rejecting this proposal.

The proposed deal reduces the cabinet members to 35 ministers but creates a vice-president position for the SSOA. Also, it keeps the number of the legislators at 550 members.

The Sudanese foreign ministry issued a statement on Tuesday evening saying an agreement on outstanding issues of the governance chapter has been reached and the agreement will be initialled on Thursday.

The statement further said the agreement will be initialled on Thursday 19 July and formally signed on 26 July in a ceremony attended by the IGAD head of states and governments.

In response to the different statements, the mediation said they didn’t receive any rejection from the parties to the process when the proposal was read in a meeting held at the premises of the talks on Tuesday.

But it pointed out that they received some improvement notes.

"The appropriate notes will be included to the agreed text and the parties will receive the draft final agreement on Wednesday," further reads the statement.

According to the IGAD special envoy to South Sudan who played the role of the chief mediator, there was a disagreement on three issues in the governance chapter: the number of legislature members, the number of the states and the responsibility sharing ratio in the executive and the states.

JUBA SAYS NO DEAL YET

Information Minister Makuei said no agreement has been yet reached because none of the parties accepted to sign the draft deal extended on Monday by the mediation.

He added that the Sudanese foreign minister told the different delegations, they received concerns from several parties but nobody rejected the deal. So he said they will look on it and give the negotiating delegations the final document to be initialled on Thursday 19 July while the formal signing day will be on 26 July.

So, the final draft will be given to us tomorrow (Wednesday) and by next tomorrow, if we agree we sign it and if we do not agree we will not sign it

The minister did not give more details about their concerns but on Monday he blamed the mediation for amending what had been already agreed and coming up with new proposals that have never been discussed before.

SSOA NOTES

The opposition alliance in a four-page text to the mediation seen by Sudan Tribune detailed their notes stressing that their position had been ignored by the mediation during the revitalization process.

The position paper said they had been promised they would get the position of the deputy speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly or the Speaker of the Council of States. but in fact, they got none

The same on the federalism, the opposition umbrella also wondered that a provision on the matter was agreed in the Preamble of ARCSS however they do not understand why it is being avoided.

On the leadership of the National Legislature, the alliance said they had been promised with the SPLM-IO they will get either the deputy speaker.

Further, on the presidency, they alliance said they would prefer to see it based on regional representation. For the NTLA they said they prefer to have a parliament with "only 250 members up from our original 170".

"The proposal falls short of addressing the main concerns of SSOA. Therefore, we present this response in the hope of continuing to discuss these issues so as to find a fair and just way forward," said the SSOA.

(ST)

  • 18 July 02:22, by Pakuai

    Who will come & respect that piece of trash here on the ground in South Sudan? No one, if the Nuers, Shilluks and some Equatorians like their North Sudan that much then why don’t the losers, lazies & fools just take their damned luggage & move North. Since North Sudan is where the losers, traitors & lazies and their Riek Machar (Ngundeng magicians),>>>

    repondre message

    • 18 July 02:31, by Pakuai

      Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Deng Alor, Francis Mading & some their bunch of losers who have sold themselves & their souls to their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creepy allies in between>>>>

      repondre message

      • 18 July 02:36, by Pakuai

        even here in our own region & the foreign puppets/stooges would also want to sell our country & our people to foreign masters to be re-instated back into tgheir old positions and welcome their evil corporate America, the UK, their UK allies in between that we just can’t stand in our country. Fellows, pure HATRED & RACISM is here>>>

        repondre message

        • 18 July 02:40, by Pakuai

          The governance of our country will never ever be discussed by some ’faceless foreign criminals’ in foreign hotels, brothels & bars. But the governance of our country must be negotiated right here in South Sudan, by the South Sudanese people themselves, in front of South Sudanese people. And not some dictates from the evil white Americans, English Poole, their evil juus, cloned so-called arabs>>>

          repondre message

          • 18 July 02:44, by Pakuai

            of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states paymasters, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes & some of their Bantus in their foreign hotels, brothels or bars. Fellows, the evil white Americans, English people, their gulf Arab states paymasters & their creepy allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far. And it must stop. Who says we want the vermins in our country>

            repondre message

            • 18 July 02:46, by Pakuai

              and our villages? Who really their evil juus in our country? No one fools. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. We are here fools.

              repondre message

              • 18 July 02:52, by Pakuai

                There are massive problems in Darfur, Southern Kordufan, Southern Blue Nile, Eritrea, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), DR Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, Mali, Kenya, Burundi & many other countries around the world. But our country & our people is where the hyenas have projected their lenses onto 24/7. Because the evils think, that we part of their so-called evil ANGLO-MERICA empire>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 July 02:57, by Pakuai

                  who says? Who really say we want these evils & vermins in our country & our villages. Some South Sudanese fools have adequate informed that there some South Sudanese who never ever want to live side by side with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus attack dogs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states paymasters, Abesh (so-called ethiopians)>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 18 July 02:58, by Pakuai

                    or some of their Bantus thieves. Who really says we want these vermins in our country? Who really say fools?

                    repondre message

                    • 18 July 05:51, by Malakal county Simon

                      The same writing but different name (Kuch, Pakuay)

                      If you don’t want peace, pick up your gun and don’t push other to do it for you!! We are tired of shameful killings and the suffering our people’s going through their daily lives enough is enough..

                      repondre message

                      • 18 July 06:25, by Pakuai

                        Malakal county Simon,
                        Who wants a war. You losers have been chirping for a war even before your Riek Machar idiot let his ceaseless lust for power at all costs carried him again for the second time & the third time. Were you losers & your Riek Machar & his other bunch of foreign puppets & traitors not been asked to come back to South Sudan to join our national dialogue here in South Sudan?>>>

                        repondre message

    • 18 July 06:47, by Tilo

      Pakuai/Kuch

      Can you please refrain from dirtying this site with ur comment. ur not really making sense; I strongly believe u personally don’t understand what u write. If u can’t come up with gud idea please better comment not buddy.

      Can u reconstruct ur self and write all ur concern in a 1 comment or 2 max.
      This doesn’t need u to reply

      repondre message

  • 18 July 06:20, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Wow! That is an unbelievable number of legislators at 550 members. Even The United States which has over 400,000,000 million people do not have 550 legislators in the government.

    repondre message

    • 18 July 06:31, by Pakuai

      Dinka-Defender-General,
      Those nonsense are just, but pure fantasies & jokes. Are the MPs not supposed to be elected by their constituencies? But our according to some kind of new democracy being experimented here in South Sudan by our so-called democratic champions like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot & other bunch of foreign puppets>>

      repondre message

      • 18 July 06:38, by Pakuai

        those so-called 550 legislators are supposed to be appointed by the SPLM-IG, SPLM-IO, FDs, NAS etc. 21s century NEW democracy in operation in South Sudan. Here we go! What could go wrong Mr. Dinka-Defender-General in South Sudan? Ask some of our highly esteemed democratic champions like like Riek Machar, pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng et al. What are they doing in Khartoum>>>

        repondre message

        • 18 July 06:43, by Pakuai

          when their Omer Al Bashir is a dictator? I will be damned if the losers & foreign puppets will tell you that they are more smarter than the South Sudanese people. Anyway, the fools will not come to South Sudan & be telling others that they were working for the interests of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. But were working for the foreign masters. And the traitors & their foreign masters>>>

          repondre message

          • 18 July 07:41, by Sunday Junup

            Kuch/Pakuai,
            Please if you are not comfortable with 550 MPs, just tell M7 plus his council of Dinka to change the document because it was their proposal not from SPLA-IO nor SSOA as you can read their statements talking of reducing the number but those of Makuey Lueth don’t want it to happen. It is known that M7 and JCE own that proposal b/se they love food.

            repondre message

  • 18 July 06:40, by aborigin

    This is another oppression in disguise, the government have no resources to pay the legislators or the little they (government) have will be used to pay them therefore leaving out developmental projects that benefits the normal citizen, this is the real formula so that we remain underdeveloped and govt viewed as failed govt and many uprisings..

    repondre message

    • 18 July 06:49, by aborigin

      Shall continue to emerge, Khartoum shall continue with their campaign of "this people cannot rule/govern themselves" the notion of reuniting the country, while M7 benefits through another instigated war through Entebbe agreement. Our leaders have to open their eyes wide, there is no genuine peace coming from M7 and Bashir... Kenya is only the best country that can mediate with sincerity.

      repondre message

      • 18 July 06:55, by Pakuai

        aborigin,
        Kenya is not even in slightest neutral chap. Kenya is being pressured by their masters from the US, the UK, their gulf Arab states paymasters, their evil juus, their UN & their NGOs to keep the losers like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak, Deng Alor & Costi Manibe to keep those foreign puppets & traitors as their bargaining cards>>>

        repondre message

        • 18 July 06:59, by Pakuai

          & blackmails over our country & our people so that the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs& some of their creepy allies in between who are desperate for our country’s resources, land, our Nile waters & of course to fight the present of China in our country by proxy. There is nothing to be negotiated in any damn foreign country in the first place>>>

          repondre message

          • 18 July 07:04, by Pakuai

            There political problems in Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, ethiopia, North Sudan, Libya, CAR or DRC. But country is interested in those countries internal issues. But South Sudan small issues are what every hyena around the world, here in our region & other part of Africa. Because South Sudan is where the so-called God people are supposedly are & South Sudan is a country where people are too lazy>>>>

            repondre message

            • 18 July 07:10, by Pakuai

              to farm their own damn food, but they always want to fight their age old trivial tribal wars & would want others to feed them with free food. The level of hatred the fools & foreign puppets like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng & bunch of other traitors have created among our people has gone too deep & chances these fools are going to trusted again as our leaders>>>

              repondre message

              • 18 July 07:13, by Pakuai

                is extremely very slim. Let their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers & NGOs bring them to South Sudan force them into our throats if they damn can. But their foreign masters keeping hostage in foreign capitals as their blackmails or bargaining cards over our country are not that naive like these sellouts>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 July 07:18, by Pakuai

                  South Sudan is not a damn so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire and is not going to be. The evil white Americans, English people & their allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far. And this must stop. Who really says that we want these vermins in our country? No one. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 18 July 07:22, by Pakuai

                    The evils thinks that they can football played our country & our people like their then East & West Germany during their then so-called COLD WAR & the evils hope that our country & our people can be re-united with their cloned so-called North Sudan and then the evils would then rush to their capitals & go and brag, Western civilization and write their shitty books>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 18 July 07:27, by Pakuai

                      Western civilization had prevailed over ’presumed communist countries like South Sudan’ This dirty project was what the greatest charlatan on earth, Mr. Barack Hussein Obama & his then bunch of his evil juus in his the states’ department were scheming over our country & our people. Fellows, there are some evils who just love or like other people even when you don’t give a damn about them>>>

                      repondre message

  • 18 July 06:42, by Games

    I like the ways Khartoum and Kampala are playing these games. The Ethiopia is finally pulled out from all those dramas. Kenya still in question mark, whether she is still in game or quit. South Sudan will be hunting grounds soon after Khartoum peace fails, which looks most likely to fails.

    repondre message

    • 18 July 06:49, by Pakuai

      Games,
      South Sudan will be a hunting ground by who mister? This is South Sudan & South Sudan is not just another DR Congo. We have been informing our traitors, thieves & foreign puppets with their foreign masters since 2012 that we are way well ahead of these cheap & dirty intrigues. A lot of bloody noses here in South Sudan idiots. Your North Sudan has a lot of problems than we do have here>>>

      repondre message

      • 18 July 07:35, by Games

        Pakuai or Caveman
        South Sudan will soon be hunting grounds by anyone. By 17 August 2018, the country would have No central government, but only tribal fraction that would basically control their territory and raids their neighbours. This is a reasons you are seeing Khartoum working night and days not to let what had happened in Libya to repeat in South Sudan

        repondre message

        • 18 July 09:41, by Pakuai

          You call me a caveman chap? Do we have caves in here Jonglei really? Hey Games, today is the 18t of of the July 2018 mister>. Are your referring to bullsh*ts that happened in Thailand a week ago? No wonder you idiots, your Riek Machar & Ngundeng Buong believe in power of magic & magicians!

          repondre message

          • 18 July 10:06, by Games

            Pukuai/Caveman
            You are fit to be a caveman based on your bulshits that you have been written on this furoms since you joined it. Furthermore, I am very intelligent man that can not believe in these craps you are calling magic.

            repondre message

    • 18 July 07:23, by Mayendit

      Games
      Only Idiocy people would supports the proposed of five vices presidents, 45 National Ministers and 550 Parliaments and South Sudan’s economic was long time meltdown. Just make collocation in term of payroll, you have 40,000 Lt, generals, 20,000 Brig, generals, 30,000 col, and many more others commission Officers apart from the budgets of all Army in South Sudan. 32 States, are there enough?.

      repondre message

      • 18 July 07:50, by Games

        Mayendit
        I with you on that the size of the government were too much, but we have to blames the Juba factions for that this is because, Juba faction doesn’t needs to dissolves the current parliament, but wanted to accommodate the Oppositions groups into government, which were the reasons we are in that mess of this huge size of future government.

        repondre message

  • 18 July 06:58, by Mayendit

    What Strike People Talking About?

    I call the last of Khartoum proposed as a bullying to all South Sudanese people and a shameful to both rebels and the government. The Khartoum Mediators Team are proposed five vices presidents just to make shames to both sides Riek Machar and president Kiir. If 5 vices presidents accepted then, it would be a foolish ever seen in any history around the world.

    repondre message

  • 18 July 07:10, by Mayendit

    My suggestion, I think the proposal of three vices president would be unique, because there are countries who have done it. Why not thinking about the image of the nation and our next generations not to be abused by others African and the world. I am very sorry to see the people who claims to lead us have failed to thinks on how the world are seeing us and how we sees them this is very important.

    repondre message

    • 18 July 07:33, by Pakuai

      Mayendit,
      No country in Africa wanted our country’s independence in the first place. But since many African countries didn’t have a choice, but to allow our country’s independence since we were to get our independence anyway whether with hooks or crooks. But since we have some criminals who believe in magic like Riek Machar & losers like Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol or Mjak Agoot who think, they must be>

      repondre message

      • 18 July 07:36, by Pakuai

        South Sudan & South Sudanese people rulers come what may. They brought us all these mess. But now, the traitors & foreign puppets are cowering in foreign countries & they are being used by the evils in the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states masters & other countries as their bargaining chips & blackmails over our country & our people>>>

        repondre message

        • 18 July 07:39, by Pakuai

          but the losers, traitors & foeign puppets & their foreign masters will never ever forget their treasonous behavior again. Trust this Mr. Mayendit.

          repondre message

          • 18 July 12:23, by Jongo

            Pakuai/Kuch
            All the way up WHAT DO YOU WANT Bra you talk a lot all of it are garbage & crap how many time do I have to tell you not to make empty noise You are angry man Big Mouth Long Tongue now tell you point War vs Peace wake up bra & start to love your own home South Sudan next time you will be suspended & sent to exile in South Africa to meet somebody

            repondre message

    • 18 July 07:41, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Positions! Positions!think of the suffering masses of South Sudan. Where on earth are there five Deputy Presidents with the exception of S. Sudan? Are you the power hungry politicians not ashamed?

      repondre message

  • 18 July 14:17, by jubaone

    Pakuai/koryom2/kuch
    Your public nuisance has become unbearable and disgusting. You’re the typical jienge who is brazen, unteachable and just a perpetual nut. It’s precisely for this reason that other civilized Junubin just don’t want anything to do with jienges. Kokora/federalism or death. Pitiful scumbags

    repondre message

