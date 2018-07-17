 
 
 
South Sudan govt voices strong reservations over revised Entebbe proposal

July 16, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government voiced strong reservations on the revised Entebbe Proposal on the outstanding issues of governance and blamed the mediation for making new propositions instead of developing the agreed provisions.

The revised version of Entebbe Proposal creates a new vice-president for the South Sudanese Opposition Alliance and reduced the government members to 35 ministers.

The government spokesperson and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said they received the new draft on the governance and sent it to the leadership in Juba to respond to it. However, he added that document "seems not to be in place".

"The mediation has to stick to the provisions of the agreement instead of dismissing or coming up with new propositions that have never been touched before, and amending provisions which were already agreed," Lueth said.

The minister who was speaking from Khartoum to the South Sudan TV seemed as he was surprised by the content of the new draft. Also, for the first time, he criticized the mediation.

"The way the document is written appears as if there is no government in South Sudan," he said.

After what he repeated that the decision will be taken by the president "but, I really doubt it will be signed tomorrow," he stressed.

  • 17 July 10:32, by Games

    Offcourse, there is no government in South Sudan. The one you have is individually gangsters from different clans within Dinka community, plus some heartless Nuers.
    Although, this new agreement doesn’t serve all parties interested.

    • 17 July 10:52, by Paul Ongee

      Is South Sudan experimental ground for political madness? Khartoum can revitalize KPA-1997 and then come out with such conclusion. Khartoum or Entebbe be reminded that the culture of reinstatement into positions or political accommodation that began in 2002 in Nairobi and continued up to 2014 and 2016 is valueless. We need accommodation through elections, not renegotiated political settlement.

      • 17 July 11:14, by Paul Ongee

        "The 17 of July is the day of signing. We don’t expect the parties to reject, but if they reject, then it is over." Sudan’s FM Al-Dirdiri said yesterday in a press conference in Khartoum. He knows pretty well that the so-called ’draft agreement’ is more or less similar to August agreement of 2015 imposed on the warring parties because of economic interest.

        • 17 July 11:51, by Paul Ongee

          If Khartoum still believes that “Junubin cannot govern themselves” as it claimed before referendum of January 2011, then why did it lobby IGAD for mediation assignment while it’s the same person who has been using Junubin militia over and over to keep South Sudan destabilized since 1980s? Leave Junubin alone first to dialogue among themselves and come out with acceptable political solution.

          • 17 July 11:52, by Paul Ongee

            Political accommodation of having (4) or (5) vice presidents is NEVER the right approach to resolving our problem. It will NEVER work; it is a recipe for another destruction of lives and properties in South Sudan. There are many rebel groups fighting Khartoum government and it doesn’t want to politically create those positions for the rebel leaders, including the non-armed groups.

            • 17 July 12:11, by Paul Ongee

              Some, but not all, of the terms in the Entebbe Proposal make some sense. Encroachment on our land along the borders and economic interest of our neighbors should not override ours by pretending to solve our problems without paying attention to its implications.They can benefit from the little dollars RSS gets from oil if there is genuine peace in South Sudan, otherwise the opposite is biting now.

              • 18 July 06:30, by aborigin

                Paul Ongee,
                I have concurred with you on this, very well detailed, i once said another plan B is being executed to make junubin return to war and ST deleted my comment... we had to let out of the closet junubins who are unaware of this...

          • 17 July 12:41, by jubaone

            Paul Ongee
            Your assertion on Junubin here is skewed, stupid and out of context. Don’t confuse Junubin with jienges. The current regime is by jienges, for jienges and has absolutely nothing to do with the rest Junubin. You can’t stupidly turn around and expect rest Junubin to be part of your jienge shitholes after messing up the country. No. Rectify this shit or carry the blame. Case closed.

            • 17 July 13:56, by South South

              jubaone,
              It’s so bad to have an elderly Bari man lying to his teeth everyday. Is this the culture of Bari tribe?

    • 17 July 11:53, by Mike Mike

      Games.That dream of not recognising the value of the current government in Juba may not give you all whatever you are aiming to achieve.You need to believe that there is a government in Juba which your IO is badly in need to join and work together for the people of SS.How could you denied the gov’t in Juba while your uncle Riek is very eager to join the gov’t which you were bitterly against it now

  • 17 July 12:08, by Mike Mike

    Games.There is a says,the politician who doesnt believes in the political ideas of other politician is not a right politician.Since u don’t recognise the govt in Juba then it means u are not a leader and no anyone will support you later on when your time comes.I can see some puppets from Nuer wew want to imposed their own agenda on the people of SS and that will not work unless u should abandon it

    • 17 July 14:58, by Games

      Mike Mike
      Jubaone said all what I was about to respond to your comments. Look budy, as long the SPL-Dinka in charge as a national army, there will never be genuine peace in South Sudan. As long Salva Kiir is still obtaining advice from JCE, there will never be a lasting peace in South Sudan.
      You may denying it now, but this country desperately need reforms from all government organs

  • 17 July 18:42, by lino

    Khartoum Tea/Coffee Party is over Ya Junubien go back to the bushes and your Konyo Konyo Market in Juba; you all have agreed not to agree!!!

