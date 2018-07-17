 
 
 
South Sudan’s civil society back opposition’s rejection of Entebbe Proposal

July 16, 2018 (WAU) - South Sudan’s civil society groups have added their voice to the opposition forces rejecting the Entebbe proposal which increase cabinet’s ministers and members of parliament but ignore the core issues that led to the eruption of war in the country.

The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

The proposal was submitted to the parties during a meeting held in Entebbe between the leaders of South Sudanese parties to the conflict in addition to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir on Friday 7 July.

According to the initial Entebbe proposal which since Monday evening has been revised, there will be 550 members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and 45 cabinet ministers with their deputies respectively.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Monday, Biel Boutros a South Sudanese activist said such proposal did not reflect the political interest to end the conflict but focus on personal interests in the governing system.

“We said no; this is a very huge government and what the citizens want now is service delivery, but not accommodating personalities,” said Boutros.

He added they are also opposed the proposal because it would mean the establishment of a huge government that would be unable to deliver the badly needed services to the people:

“What we the civil population of South Sudan need is peace (...). We all know that Uganda has interest in the South Sudan conflict," he said.

“The citizens are really suffering. They are in a critical situation. So, the question is not how many (politicians) to be accommodated, but what services to be delivered to the people,” he repeated.

The opposition parties said the proposal reflects the government’s previous positions, particularly the creation of a two vice-presidents positions for the incumbent government and maintaining the current members of parliaments.

On Monday evening the South Sudan Opposition Alliance rejected the second draft agreement on the outstanding issues of governance saying they want a lean government and the transfer of power and resources to the states and local authorities.

(ST)

  • 17 July 08:13, by Midit Mitot

    This is an accommodation not peace.

    repondre message

    • 17 July 08:53, by Midit Mitot

      Five Vice presidents, it never happen in every country only South Sudan, at-least one vice president and priminister

      repondre message

      • 17 July 10:49, by Paul Ongee

        Is South Sudan experimental ground for political madness? Khartoum can revitalize KPA-1997 and then come out with such conclusion. Khartoum or Entebbe be reminded that the culture of reinstatement into position or political accommodation that began in 2002 in Nairobi and continued up to 2014 is valuless. We need accommodation through elections, not renegotiated political settlement.

        repondre message

        • 17 July 13:07, by jubaone

          Paul Ongee
          SSOA has rightly rejected this bogus peace deal cuz it has not addressed the issue of nr of states and federalism. Federalism /kokora or death. Riak can join the Kiirminal and relocate the capital city to Gokrial or Ler, as Equatorians we are not bothered. Neither jienges nor nyagateen have any added value to us; just bunch of savages and fools who are to be fed and accommodated.

          repondre message

          • 18 July 01:46, by Pakuai

            Jubaone,
            Rejecting some thing that you don’t even has a stake in it doesn’t mean any damn thing. Your so-called SSOA must haul their treasonous ars*ses back to South Sudan & join the South Sudanese people’s "national dialogue" if they are really South Sudanese people working for the interest of the South Sudan people, otherwise, the traitors & foreign puppets/stooges>>>

            repondre message

            • 18 July 02:00, by Pakuai

              are going to be always barking their treasonous ars*ses in foreign capitals in a hope that have anything or stakes in our country & over our country. Mr. Jubaone, who says, people who commit high treason & foreign puppets are allowed to get crime & get out scot free country without paying for their their crimes?>>>

              repondre message

              • 18 July 02:05, by Pakuai

                What are those so-called "South Sudan’s civil society back opposition’s rejection of Entebbe Proposal" are after in our country? Some of these foreign creeps are going to be dead if they are not careful, with their subversives agenda in our country. The government of South Sudan has let these foreign evils get away for far too long for along time now. But the evils are going>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 July 02:10, by Pakuai

                  one by one with their foreign financiers one by one to show their evils & their foreign financiers the absolute contenpt we do have here in South Sudan towards any evil on earth who think that he/she can or she can stand over over our necks>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 18 July 06:46, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

                    Pakual,

                    Hey calm down. If the truth hurts you leave the volatile political scene to those who know how to handle it. You seem to have in your mind that politics for greed and your monopoly. All South Sudanese have stake in how they are governed. You do not own either the country or the people who live in it. Calling people names for demanding their alienable rights is a must.

                    repondre message

Comment on this article



