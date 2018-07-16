South Sudanese groups receive revised Entebbe proposal, but rejections emerge

 
 
 
July 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese parties Monday received the final draft of the Revised Entebbe Proposal on outstanding issues of governance with the hope that they would accept it and sign on Tuesday a deal on the governance chapter. However, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) said they reject it.

Presidents Omer al-Bashir and Yoweri Museveni held a marathon meeting with President Salva Kiir and his main rival and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar in Entebbe on 7 July.

The meeting which was also attended partly by the leaders of the other opposition groups came out with a proposal on the power-sharing and governance budded Entebbe Proposal.

However, the opposition groups said the proposed deal focuses only on the power-sharing and neglected the other vital issues particularly the number of states and establishment of an inclusive boundaries commission.

On Monday the mediators handed over to the negotiating parties an amended version of the Entebbe Proposal providing that besides President Kiir and his Frits Vice-President (FVP) Machar there would be four other vice-presidents two to be nominated by the incumbent government, one by the opposition alliance (SSOA) and a woman the FDs should nominate.

The initial version of the proposal spoke about the President Kiir and four other vice presidents including the FVP Machar.

The revised Entebbe document provides that the government would be formed from 35 ministers, instead of 55 ministers. Accordingly, the incumbent government takes 20 portfolios, the SPLM-IO nine ministers, the SSOA will get three ministers, the FDs two ministers and the OPP one minister.

There would be also 10 deputy ministers five appointed by the current government, three by the SPLM-IO, one for the SSOA and one for the OPP.

The proposed deal further kept the same numbers of the Members of Parliament, 550 MPs. The incumbent government has 332 members, the SPLM-IO 128 members, SSOA 50 members, OPP 35 members and FDs 5 members.

The Speaker of the TNLA shall be nominated by the government and the Speaker of the Council of States would be nominated by the SPLM-IO.

For the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC), the deal provides it will consist of 15 members: five appointed by the five South Sudanese parties, two by the IGAD countries that have a border with South Sudan, three by the Troika, five by the African Union.

Finally, for the responsibility sharing at the state level and local government level, it is proposed that the government will take 55%, the SPLM-IO 25%, SSOA 10% and OPP10%.

However, the deal is obviously not accepted by the opposition groups particularly the SSOA that felt marginalized by the proposed deal.

The non-armed opposition groups believe that the transitional period should be inclusive and that all the parties should work on an equal basis for the elaboration of the permanent constitution and the different institutions.

SSOA REJECTS THE REVISED PROPOSAL

The South Sudan opposition was the first to react to the amended Entebbe proposal on outstanding issues of governance saying it "failed to address the root causes and core issues" of the conflict.

"Hence, SSOA is preparing its written response rejecting this proposal. Because the people of South Sudan had suffered enough and they deserved a genuine PEACE," said Kwaje Lasu the SSOA spokesperson.

The opposition alliance which gathers nine political groups (FDP; NAS; NDM; PDM; SPLM-FDs; SSNMC; SSPM; SSLM; SSUM) further reiterated their demand for a "lean government and a federal system of governance, beginning with a clear devolution of power and resources to the states as well as the localities".

During the revitalization forum, the alliance kept repeating that its demands had been put aside by the mediators when it comes to the proposals they draft on the different topics.

the SSOA pledged to continue to work within the framework of the peace process to reach a just and sustainable peace.

"That is the only way to alleviate the suffering of our people and stop the current downslide of the country into an abyss," stressed Lasu.

(ST)

For the full text of the revised Entebbe Proposal on governance issue, please click hereunder

TEXT: Draft Agreement on Outstanding Issues of Governance

  • 17 July 04:29, by lino

    Hahaa! Even Konyo Konyo Regime in Juba is rejecting many provisions in the new plan! FM of Sudan said if this new proposal is rejected by Southerners, then Khartoum’s Tea/ Coffee Party is over, and South Sudanese Politicians should bear responsibilities:
    1- The carrot 🥕 and stick rules is over with Trump in the halm!!!
    2- More sanctions are following.
    3- Embargo of weapons in place.
    Let watch!!!

    repondre message

    • 17 July 06:22, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Don’t hide yourselves behind a transparent curtain! Both rebels & govt just want big share of power but whoever gets less, rejects the proposal. U r useless to civilians, there4 never say it hasn’t addressed root causes when in fact it hasn’t given you bigger/equal share of power. You’re all known! You’ve insulted our c’try!

      repondre message

      • 17 July 07:04, by Eastern

        Calm down, regime apparatchik! Who said that the status quo is untenable? If Kiir wants to remain the president when he clearly shouldn’t, this is what befalls the country. As for Riek Machar, he’s a prisoner who doesn’t negotiate freely; he’s coerced to sign what he couldn’t sign if free.

        repondre message

        • 17 July 23:45, by Pakuai

          Eastern,
          Why are you let your self so much work up about South Sudan’s issues while you have a lot of problems in your cloned arab North Sudan hellhole than we have here in South Sudan? Have you ever ask as to your Omer Al Bashir has been in power since 1989 & there is no clear exit date from power as far as we are concerned. For some South Sudanese in the know, our country is just being football>

          repondre message

          • 17 July 23:50, by Pakuai

            by our enemies since we have some South Sudanese like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak, Deng Alor & others who have sold their souls to foreign interest groups like corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and their gulf Arab states financiers and they also want to sell the whole South Sudan & the South Sudanese>>

            repondre message

            • 17 July 23:55, by Pakuai

              people to their foreign interest groups as well. But as far as we are concerned, the traitors and foreign puppets & their foreign masters are playing with fire. The whole game as to why the South Sudanese people peace has been kept a way from South Sudanese people in foreign foreign countries other than here in South Sudan is simply becasue, once the negotiations are brought here to South Sudan>>>

              repondre message

              • 17 July 23:59, by Pakuai

                where the damned peace would come & be implemented in eventually. Then the interest groups from corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between would not come & get any damn thing again in our country. Because the evil have messed up their relationship with our country & our people with their reckless regime change misadventure.>>>

                repondre message

                • 18 July 00:05, by Pakuai

                  But the foeign interest groups from the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between left on their evil sleeves as leverage, bargaining chips & blackmails over our country & our people are their puppets & thieves like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak, Deng Alor & their other bunch of>>

                  repondre message

                  • 18 July 00:10, by Pakuai

                    low lives. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creepy allies in between are the ones ’negotiating their evil selves back into our country so that the evils would come & loot our country like what the hyenas have been to countries like DRC, Angola, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, CAR, Mali, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan & are now>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 18 July 00:15, by Pakuai

                      chess game playing countries like Yemen, Syria or Ukraine. The whole dirty game over our country here is not that the corporate America, the UK, their UN, their UN, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers love our country & our people----it all about our resources, vast land, our Nile waters & of course to ego-politically fight the present of Chinese companies out of our country>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 18 July 00:20, by Pakuai

                        by proxy----by using their puppets/stooges like Riek Machar & their bunch of their other traitors the evils are holding for countries like ethiopia, North Sudan or Kenya as their bargaining cards or blackmails over country & our people. Every country on earth is trading with China. North Sudan, ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya & all other countries in Africa & around the world are trading with China.>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 18 July 00:25, by Pakuai

                          But South Sudan is not supposed to be trading with China. Because South Sudan is a special case for the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs & their gulf Arab states paymasters----South Sudan is supposed to be under the US, the UK, their evil juus, their NGOs & their gulf Arab states financiers ’protectorate’ & our people are supposed to be their slaves/subjects>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 18 July 00:31, by Pakuai

                            and then the US, the UK, their evil juus, their NGOs & their gulf Arab states financiers would giving our people their so-called humanitarian aid meager(sorghum or maize) rations with their donations from their gulf arab states’ financiers, peacekeepers from ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya etc. And their so-called human rights piece of craps from their unemployable trashes from Europe or the US would>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 18 July 00:37, by Pakuai

                              always be brought to our country at whim to come & lecture us & our people on how we don’t value our cattle, sheep, goats or chicken lives & then run to their damn UN building in New York & write their craps about human rights abuses in South Sudan. Our fools, like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe & Majak Agoot have signed up this treasonous >>>

                              repondre message

                              • 18 July 00:40, by Pakuai

                                idea & that is why their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters is keeping them in foreign countries as their their only bargaining chips, blackmails & leverage over our country & our people since there is no another way>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 18 July 00:44, by Pakuai

                                  the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between have over our country & our people. Besides, the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between reminded our losers like Riek Machar, Lam Akol & even our lowly informed Salva Kiir that our country can be re-united with>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 18 July 00:49, by Pakuai

                                    their cloned so-called arabs North Sudan just like they did with their then East & West germany during their then so-called ’COLD WAR’ and then the evils would run to their capitals, go write book & brag "WESTERN CIVILIZATION". But the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between are playing with fire & are wasting their damn times>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 18 July 00:52, by Pakuai

                                      and our times, that is not going to happen even in million years. The evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Who says we want the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 18 July 00:56, by Pakuai

                                        paymasters, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) or some of their Bantus crimibnals in our country? Who really says we want these vermins in our villages?. No even one fools, reasons pure HATRED & RACISM. South Sudan is not a part of the so-called ANLO-AMERICAN empire, nor are our people their so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire subjects or slaves>>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 18 July 01:03, by Pakuai

                                          Fellows, there are some evil people around the world who just like other people even when you don’t like or love those evils people’s back. But the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states paymasters & some of their allies in between love affair with our country & our people is a pure>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 18 July 01:07, by Pakuai

                                            intimidation and the evils are going to bombed pretty badly out of our country & over our people once and for all. Who says, we want the evils & vermin in our country? Who really says. There are massive problems in DRC, central Africa republic (CAR), North Sudan’s Darfur region, South Kordufan, Southern Blue Nile, Libya, Eritrea, ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Burundi & other countries>>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 18 July 01:12, by Pakuai

                                              But South Sudan small internal issues are what every hyena around the world are so fixated on. But when you ask some of lowly informed Nuers, Shilluks or some lowly informed Equatorians as to why they don’t see these dirty intrigues being played over our country & our people by our enmeeies, then then the losers & lazies would look at miserably & hopeless & say, because, we are God’s chosen people

                                              repondre message

                                              • 18 July 01:17, by Pakuai

                                                What a piece of bulshits. What kind of God would like magicians like Riek Machar, traitors & fools like Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nyandeng, her ugly son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak, Deng Alor. Fellows, South Sudan would be like Somalia & even worse than Somalia because we are well armed here in South Sudan. And there will be no way under the sun, that we are>>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 18 July 01:23, by Pakuai

                                                  An evil white American, English person, an evil juus, a cloned so-called arab of North Sudan, an evil Arab of Arabia, Abesha (so-called ethiopian) prostitute or some Bantus criminals into our country with these cheap & dirty intrigues. Reason fellows, pure HATRED & RACISM. Fellows, Watch this space>>>

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 18 July 01:31, by Pakuai

                                                    Some lowly informed South Sudanese fools, your US, the UK, France, their evil juus (so-called israel) Benjamin Nyetanyahu , their gulf Arab states’ financiers, our North Sudan (Umar Hassan Al Bashir), Mr. Buhari of Nigeria, current prime minister of Abesh (so-called ethiopia) & even Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Al Qada, ISIS/L, Jesh al Islam, Muslim Brotherhood, former so-called free Libya army,>>

                                                    repondre message

                                                    • 18 July 01:38, by Pakuai

                                                      free Syrian army, Jesh Al Nustra, Boko Haram, Al Shabab & our own so-called SPLM-IO of Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Francis Mading Deng, Deng Alor, Pagan Amuom & Rebecca Nyandeng have a very dangerous and dirty alliance. Some of my lowly informed South Sudanese idiots, open your damn eyes wide open. Because we are going to bomb our enemies & their puppets/stooges pretty badly out of>>>

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 18 July 01:39, by Pakuai

                                                        our country & over our people necks once and for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.

                                                        repondre message

    • 17 July 07:49, by Midit Mitot

      Self interest will finish these citizens.

      repondre message

  • 17 July 07:07, by Eastern

    Shadrack,

    So what is the hullabaloo about civilians as though the regime cares for them? Civilians were displaced throughout the Equatorias and Western Bahr el Ghazal by regime militias, the Mathiang Anyoors who killed, raped and continue to do the same in southern parts of Unity state. When did you become concern for the civilians?

    repondre message

    • 17 July 07:58, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      I don’t talk with a ghost please!

      repondre message

      • 17 July 08:11, by Eastern

        Now you have just done that! I did not ask you to comment on my post; as long as my post in on the forum, the messages have been sent home!

        repondre message

  • 17 July 07:09, by Eastern

    South South,

    You can go ahead with the tea party in Khartoum. There’s no peace agreement which can be signed at the terms of Kiir-Museveni. The Enrebbe proposal is a VERY big joke. The sooner you thrush it into the river Nile, the better. Over to you...!

    repondre message

    • 17 July 08:16, by South South

      Eastern,
      Yes real peace will be signed on Tuesday, period. Kiir and Riak agree on that, finish. No one suggests that all South Sudanese will support peace. No single country in the world without opposition. Can you make one country to me. Hitting keyboard 24/7 a week will not stop peace in South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 17 July 08:32, by South South

        Eastern,
        Who is really care about what you like a d dislike in South Sudan? Yes, for peace to share everything in the country, but if a few refuse, we will have it all, then you continue to play with your keyboard.

        repondre message

        • 17 July 09:17, by Eastern

          South South,

          The 17th of July 2018 has come and it will go just like any other day. No feace will be signed. Let the regime just continue to depend the constitution. I hope writing that way names matters clear.

          repondre message

          • 17 July 14:13, by South South

            Eastern,
            If the peace is not sign on July 17th, we have it in our hands at J1. We can wait for opposition to come back to the table. 36 more years for Kiir. Very bad for coin rebels, live, life, love it,this is stream game

            repondre message

            • 17 July 20:16, by Eastern

              South South,

              You are naive indeed! If you have peace in your hands at J1, then why are you forum shopping?! Are you mad?!

              repondre message

          • 17 July 14:19, by South South

            In addition to that, Let’s respect each other because don’t make us mad as that will result with some people run to Diaspora. It’s not good to see old men like you live in Diaspora.

            repondre message

  • 17 July 08:46, by Games

    Well done Oppositions groups for rejected that evil proposals. Agree with those who mentioned that even if Machar signs this deal, he would go by himself and get slaughter like a domestic chicken in Juba for meals since Dinka are known of eating their fellows human being

    repondre message

  • 17 July 20:21, by Nairobimitot

    The first Vice President Dr. Riek Machar should work together with the President Salva Kiir Mayardit to move the country forward to the next stage of peace and development.

    The Vice President and the President should cement their broken strong bond again and make it stronger for their survival and the country survival. That is the only way that can bring peace.

    When President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek are working together as brothers from the same Mom, and Father, the country is stronger.
    All viewers must know when the president is working with the vice president dr. Riek, there will no be any rebellion in South Sudan because there will be no room for opposition to breath.

    I advise President the reinstating Vice President to work together this time for their survival and the survival of the nation.

    There will not be a rebellion if the two leaders are uniting again and if you are the antipeace element, make sure that you will be operating abroad and not inside the country.

    repondre message

