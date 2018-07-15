 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 16 July 2018

South Sudan Opposition Alliance says awaiting draft agreement on governance issues

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Participants in Entebbe meeting pose after reaching an agreement on the power sharing on 7 July 2018.

July 15, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Sunday played down statements by government officials about the signing of an agreement on the outstanding issues in the power-sharing and governance chapter saying until now they didn’t receive the draft agreement.

South Sudanese government spokesperson and information minister Friday hinted that an agreement on the governance would be signed on Tuesday 17 July after a delay by the mediation which didn’t hand over the final draft agreement to the parties.

Reached by Sudan Tribune on Sunday evening, SSOA spokesperson Kwaje Lasu said they are still awaiting the final draft of the Entebbe proposal.

"We have not received any official communication from the mediation," Lasu said adding "We’re not in the kitchen of KKK (Khartoum, Kiir, Kampala) group!".

There are three outstanding issues in the governance chapter include the responsibility sharing ratio in the executive and the states; the number of states and establishment of an inclusive boundaries commission to determine the issue and the size and composition of the Legislature.

The Entebbe Proposal disadvantages the political opposition groups SSOA and OPP as it gives them three portfolios in the revised version of the proposal also, it allows them 50 seats in the transitional parliament.

Also, the political opposition groups say the proposal didn’t fix the issue of the states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 July 23:36, by South South

    It should be signed by July 17th by all, not Kiir and Riak only. Anyway, we are waiting to see the reaction of coin rebels. Kiir has got 36 months and he can wait for the peace to be signed. We want it to be done by July 17th.

    repondre message

    • 16 July 06:18, by Malakal county Simon

      Garbage!!!!

      repondre message

    • 16 July 07:45, by Midit Mitot

      If your foolish president would sign that extension, is kalas/done from the power.

      repondre message

      • 16 July 10:58, by South South

        Midit,
        By the way, Riak is 100% with us this time. He did not say one word after the extension of president Kiir for 3 more years in the office. He will sign the peace agreement on Monday leaving coin rebels alone. No hard words, we are in the same position.

        repondre message

        • 16 July 13:18, by Eastern

          Riek Machar can go even 101% with the JCE but that won’t stop the call for reforms in governance of South Sudan. You know Dr. Machar is not a free man and a prisoner doesn’t negotiate! What good did the co-option of Taban Deng do to the country. Stop being childish all the time!

          repondre message

          • 16 July 19:22, by South South

            We are calling for reforms too, but on our own term, not that one with coin rebels. Let’s see which of reforms will go through, the one of ours or the one of coin rebels, big time. We are ready for anything, 36 months more in the office, in your face.

            repondre message

        • 16 July 13:51, by Midit Mitot

          South South,
          Let us be frank on that term extension, our citizens are always dying on Kiir leadership, what would change this mess if Salva Kiir will remain on power. We need talented young man apart from those mad big people.

          repondre message

          • 16 July 19:25, by South South

            Midit,
            You are one of ours now, just follow Riak and shut up.

            repondre message

        • 16 July 15:38, by jubaone

          South South
          Juronit and foreigner, only jienge idiots and nyagats sign worthless deals they don’t even understand. Clever Equatorians read,analyze and through consent sign such a deal. Do you even know what deal ya Abyei jienge?

          repondre message

    • 16 July 09:07, by lino

      Junubi Junubi!

      What is the different between 5 Vices recently suggested and 7 Vices previously suggested by oppositions during Revitalization Process? Hahaaaaaaa!
      Now Kiir got himself 2 Vices; one Nuer other Bari.
      Oppositions armed and non armed got 2 Vices; one is Nuer maybe the other Cholo.
      The 5th Vice a women that should be intellectual I hope!!!
      Who is going to be...PEACE to get rid of KKK!!

      repondre message

      • 16 July 09:12, by lino

        By the way, if PEACE signed? Is your President is going to be there for 36 months based on Lawbreakers extension or Peace term?!

        repondre message

        • 16 July 10:35, by Pakuai

          Lino,
          What are you foreign idiots going to do? No thing, we have taken over our country back & we are to bomb our enemies out country right up to your so-called ’Al Khartoum’ (Kiirtom). We are here fellows.

          repondre message

          • 16 July 14:13, by lino

            Pakual,

            Now you show yourself as an idiot ever clown! Then if you think it was your Kiirtom- Joint rivers, when you never stand big and tall in 2011 to vote for united Sudan and get rid of these coned Arab of the North and claimed your country from Numuoli to Halfa you cowards cowboy 🤠?!
            Very poor ever leadership in the history of our movement, SPLM!!! When someone is giving you food every day,.

            repondre message

            • 16 July 14:17, by lino

              .. how comes you going to bomb him? You are going to die from hunger stupid!!! Or actually you bombed your own self!!! ??????🤮.

              repondre message

        • 16 July 10:36, by South South

          Lino,
          You are very behind the news and i can’t help you with that. When peace is signed it will give tradition government 3 years to prepare for election. If our coin rebels are reluctant to sign the peace, our president has got already 30 months to be in the office. In one way or another Kiir will sit in J1 for 3 more years.Enjoy.

          repondre message

          • 16 July 19:06, by lino

            If he couldn’t perform and move the country and the movement forward from July 30, 2005- Dec 15, 2013, there is no doubt in my mind that he will do great things in the next 36 months; unless you South Sudanese accepted to stay in the dark and poverty for next 3 years while the world is moving forward changing leadership to give youngsters a chance to lead and make a different!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣

            repondre message

            • 16 July 19:17, by South South

              Lino,
              Shut up if you have nothing to offer. Kiir us a sitting president now and he be sitting president later. Take it or leave it, no more games.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.